Brodie Grundy can see the lighter side of playing his 250th match against former side Melbourne

Brodie Grundy at the SCG on April 29, 2026 ahead of his 250th game. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY star Brodie Grundy has sent a cheeky message to former teammate Max Gawn after wishing him the best for his 250-game milestone earlier this year.

With Grundy reaching the same landmark this weekend, he joked there is still plenty of time for the Melbourne skipper to return the favour.

While the pair shared a locker room during a unique chapter of Grundy's career, the teammates-turned-rivals are set to wage a direct, one-on-one duel this Sunday afternoon at the SCG.

Asked what to expect from the head-to-head battle between the competition's most in-form rucks, Grundy anticipates a high-intensity contest.

"Probably Max to talk a lot of dribble. He usually does," he joked.

"Look, he's obviously an all-time great. He's been an absolute stalwart (in terms of) what he's contributed to the game.

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"I was so fortunate to play with him for 12 months there at Melbourne, and I'm expecting him and Melbourne to be at its very best this week.

"They seem to be really refreshed and rejuvenated under Steven King, so it should be a good game."

Having been traded from Collingwood for salary cap reasons and subsequently finding himself out of favour at the Demons behind Gawn, Grundy has completely revitalised his career in the Harbour City.

That resurrection was confirmed in 2025 when he finished runner-up in the Bob Skilton Medal and earned his first All-Australian squad selection since 2019.

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This season, he is once again averaging nearly 20 disposals per game and 35 hit-outs, proving he remains one of the premier "fourth midfielders" in the League.

Given that journey, this weekend's milestone feels like a scripted, full-circle moment. Celebrating 250 games against the team he exited at the end of 2023 adds a layer of "theatre" to the occasion - the timing not lost on the Swans big man.

"Fruitions or meant to be? I don't really believe in coincidences," Grundy said.

"It's funny how, sometimes, the theatre can be scripted like that."

Brodie Grundy (left) and Max Gawn during Melbourne's Official Team Photo Day at AAMI Park on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Beyond the match-up on the field, there is a familiar face behind the scenes. Grundy singled out the impact of Simon Goodwin, who joined the Swans as Director of Coaching and Performance ahead of the 2026 season.

"I can't speak highly enough of the impact Simon's had, and I've said that a number of times on record. He's just a class operator who, in terms of coaching, has been a big part of our offence," he said.

"I think the fans are really enjoying seeing the way we're moving the ball at the moment, and Simon has been massive (in that evolution)."

Reflecting on the resilience and self-acceptance required to navigate the turbulence of the last few years, Grundy said his move north was about more than just football.

"Coming up here to Sydney, one thing I have tried to do is just be as professional and just hold my head high. I've tried to do the very best I can and, you know, sometimes that's good enough, and sometimes it's not in the eyes of others," he said.

"But in game 250 this week, I'm just trying to focus on what makes me, me — the things that make me happy and make my teammates happy. So I'm looking forward to this weekend."