South Australia will continue to be the home of Gather Round for at least the next three years

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas and AFL CEO Andrew Dillon at Adelaide Oval. Picture: Supplied

GATHER Round will remain in South Australia for at least the next three years after the League and the South Australian government struck a new deal to keep the marquee event in the state.

The overwhelming success of the festival of footy since its inception in 2023 has ensured it will stay put in SA through to at least the 2029 edition of Gather Round.

The 2027 edition of Gather Round will feature a parade with players from all 18 clubs, allowing fans to see the stars up close at a new free event.

This year's Gather Round smashed attendance records, with 270,018 fans turning out across nine matches over four days.

The biggest crowd was at the opening clash between Adelaide and Carlton, with 49,184 fans packing Adelaide Oval on Thursday night. Geelong's match against West Coast drew a record Gather Round crowd of 9434 at Norwood Oval, while another record 10,613 attended Barossa Park to watch North Melbourne face Brisbane.

Fans walking to Adelaide Oval ahead of the match between Adelaide and Carlton in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The continued growth and popularity of Gather Round has inevitably fuelled speculation about rival states attempting to lure it away from South Australia.

NSW had initially been in the conversation for Gather Round when the event was introduced ahead of the 2023 season, while Tasmania has also emerged as a potential future destination once the Devils enter the competition in 2028.

As reported by AFL.com.au ln April, the arrival of the League's 19th team had become a key factor in negotiations surrounding Gather Round’s long-term future in South Australia.

Gather Round was originally introduced as an additional 23rd game in the AFL fixture. However, the inclusion of the Devils in 2028 means the League will eventually need to either reduce the season back to 22 games or expand it to 24.

Fans during Gather Round 2026 in Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said he was confident Gather Round would continue to grow in the next three years, having established itself as one of the premier events on Australia's sporting calendar.

"Gather Round has become one of the biggest and best events in the country and we are thrilled to once again partner with South Australia,” Dillon said.

"From packed- and sold-out stadiums, the Macca’s Footy Festival, the Parade at Norwood, Bounce around the Barossa and everything in between, Gather Round has captured the imagination of footy fans and delivered an event like nothing else in Australian sport.

"We thank Premier Malinauskas, the South Australia Government and the SA community for embracing Gather Round, we've built something truly special that continues to grow each year, and it has become an unmissable few days during the footy season.

"With more footy, more fans travelling and more communities sharing in the benefits, we're excited to build on what we have delivered in partnership with the SA Government and SATC.”

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon and SA premier Peter Malinauskas at Gather Round 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SA premier Peter Malinauskas said Gather Round allowed his state to showcase the very best of what it had to offer.

“We have shown that we are the best state to deliver a successful Festival of Footy like no other. Gather Round is about much more than football – it brings people together, showcases our restaurants and wine regions on a national stage and pours tens of millions of dollars into our economy every year.

“Next year’s Gather Round will be even better with the introduction of a parade featuring players from each club, giving fans the opportunity to get up close with their favourite players.

“Gather Round belongs in South Australia. We thank the AFL for cementing our state as the home of one of the nation’s premier annual sporting events.”