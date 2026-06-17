Logan Morris celebrates a goal during the round four match between Brisbane and Collingwood at The Gabba, on April 2, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE star Logan Morris is in "no rush" to re-sign at the club amid significant interest from rival teams including Tasmania, as the five-strong chase for the two-time premiership forward looks set to kick into overdrive.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Tuesday, Morris has already garnered interest from Geelong, Melbourne, Collingwood and Carlton as well as the incoming Tasmania side ahead of his contract year in 2027.

Brisbane has already tried to open dialogue around a possible extension for Morris, who will enter his fourth season at the club in 2027, but the precociously talented youngster will take his time on a decision around his future.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable on Wednesday, Morris' manager Tim Hazell from Vivid Sports said the 21-year-old isn't yet keen to open talks on his contract situation at the Lions just yet.

"We're in no rush to go and get anything sorted straightaway," Hazell said.

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"That's purely just to take some pressure off Logan, just so he can really focus on playing the footy he plays. He's such a hybrid forward that can go up and down and obviously kick goals and do some pretty cool things on the footy field.

"We're just trying to protect that bit of space at the moment and obviously have consistent dialogue with the club, just to make sure we're all talking and all on the same page."

While it's expected Morris will allow his contract situation to play out into 2027, Brisbane has maintained consistent dialogue with his management group through Lions list boss Dom Ambrogio across the year.

"The dialogue is always really consistent with Brisbane," Hazell said.

"Dom does it really well there, just in terms of his consistent conversations with agents and in particular on Logan. We've explained to Dom that we just don't need the pressure right now and we just want to play footy. They've been really respectful of that."

Despite being just 58 games into his AFL career, Morris has already emerged as one of the league's best young key forwards and has kicked 112 goals to help Brisbane achieve back-to-back premierships across the past two seasons.

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It saw the Lions' former No.31 pick garner significant rival interest throughout his second season in the system, as he neared the end of his initial draftee contract, but he ultimately opted to re-sign for another two years through until 2027.

"Logan's story is well publicised," Hazell said.

"First year, an amazing debut that led into a premiership. There was a bit of hype around his contract and what we were going to do. That was a lot of energy-sapping stuff. Second season, he continues that really good form through to another premiership. This year, he's continued again. He's just been rising every year.

"Right now, look, there's an appetite from Brisbane to do something. We're in a bit of a holding stage, just letting the footy impact itself and for Logan to keep doing what he's doing and also just to take a bit of stress off him.

"He handles the stress really well and actually leans into it. It doesn't rattle him, the stories and that extra bit of hype on him. We'll just take our time and keep talking to the club."

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The interest in Morris is expected to build further ahead of his contract year, with established sides like the Cats, Magpies, Blues and Demons set to continue doing their due diligence on the youngster across the next 18 months.

Tasmania also looms as an intriguing prospect for Morris, with the Devils set to get access to one uncontracted player per club as a free agent, meaning they won't have to negotiate a trade for the youngster if he chooses to move south.

"It's really interesting," Hazell said.

"Clubs are talking about a whole range of players and Logan's name obviously comes up. But we're really respectful of the fact that he's contracted and he's really happy. They're pushing for another premiership and they're starting to get their mojo back and Logan is a big part of that.

"There's always conversations, but nothing that's blown my mind."