Inside Trading (L-R): Tom McDonald, Jaidyn Stephenson, Jordan Clark could all be on the move. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFL’s 2018 NAB AFL Rising Star, Jaidyn Stephenson, is the latest Collingwood player effectively placed on the trade table.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Despite being contracted for a further three seasons, Stephenson joins Adam Treloar, Tom Phillips and Mason Cox as Magpies players who could be at new football homes next year.

Stephenson had a poor 2020 season with illness initially setting him back, before form and off-field issues became a bigger concern for coach Nathan Buckley.

It is believed his attitude was regularly addressed during the 2020 season, where he struggled with the hub life forced on most clubs. - Damian Barrett

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Stephenson says catch me if you can Jaidyn Stephenson shows off his impressive set of wheels and conjures an important goal for the Pies

Where to for Cats youngster?

Jordan Clark's future at Geelong is cloudy after the Cats poached Hawthorn free agent Isaac Smith to play on the wing.

Clark was squeezed out of the Cats' line-up this season and missed their Grand Final last week against Richmond, instead winning the quarter-time sprint.

He has two years to run on a contract with the club but faces tougher competition to maintain his preferred spot in the Cats' midfield.

Cat Jordan Clark wins the Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint. Picture: AFL Photos

While the Cats are not pushing him out the door, the former first-round pick had been considering a move back to Western Australia during the season.

A four-club trade involving Clark had been raised in discussions this week but was scuppered.

It involved Clark heading to Fremantle, Fremantle sending Jesse Hogan to Greater Western Sydney and North Melbourne's Shaun Higgins landing at the Cats.

The Giants are among a number of clubs doing their work on Hogan but he would come at a cheap trade cost after two indifferent seasons with the Dockers.

Among an array of draft picks and future selections being swapped, the Roos would have ended up with an extra early pick as a result of the mega deal.

Shaun Higgins in action during North Melbourne's R18 clash with West Coast at Metricon Stadium in September, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

But it is understood to be have been roadblocked in that form as each clubs work away at their respective dealings.

Football boss Jason McCartney confirmed to Trade Radio the club is looking at Hogan as it considers replacing Jeremy Cameron with another key forward, or backing in Harry Himmelberg and Jeremy Finlayson to steer their attack.

Higgins has set his sights on the Cats after knocking back an offer to join them last off-season. – Callum Twomey

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Giants confirm interest in Hogan GWS football manager Jason McCartney tells Trade Radio the club is doing their due diligence on Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan

Key forward merry-go-round to begin

Jeremy Cameron's impending move to Geelong is set to spark a hive of activity in the key forward market throughout the early stages of next week's Trade Period.

Geelong flagged its intentions to submit a free agency offer for Cameron on Friday, with Greater Western Sydney footy boss Jason McCartney subsequently confirming that the club is "doing some work" on Fremantle's Jesse Hogan as a potential replacement.

However, McCartney was quick to dismiss suggestions the club is also vying for Melbourne's Tom McDonald, saying the versatile Demon "hasn't had a lot of airtime within our discussions" ahead of the Trade Period opening next Wednesday.

A disappointed Tom McDonald leads the Demons off the ground. Picture: AFL Photos

McDonald has recently become resigned to being forced out of Melbourne, with the club instead focusing its attentions on luring North Melbourne big man Ben Brown over the coming weeks.

Collingwood has emerged as one potential suitor for McDonald, given the club's limited key forward options and the delay in signing Brody Mihocek to a new contract extension.

Gold Coast youngster Peter Wright is another key forward who has options on the table as he sets himself for a move over the next fortnight, with Essendon looming as one potential home after the club lost Joe Daniher to Brisbane. - Riley Beveridge

Peter Wright at Gold Coast training. Picture: AFL Photos

Brander eyes backline in 2021

West Coast tall Jarrod Brander appears likely to remain at the Eagles in 2021 and fight to break into the team as a key defender.

Brander, who was drafted with pick No.13 as one of the most exciting key position players in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft, has played 11 games in three seasons.

Used in a defensive wing role in 2020, he has struggled to cement his spot in the team and shaped as a target for clubs chasing a young tall in the upcoming Trade Period.

It is understood Brander is now unlikely to move before the end of his contract and is expected to spend the 2021 pre-season training as a key defender.

His prospects of breaking into the team as a key forward were dealt a blow when champion goalkicker Josh Kennedy extended his career for another season, with Jack Darling and Oscar Allen also cemented in the forward line.

While Brander has not considered any rival offers, it is possible rival interest could reignite once there is clarity on list sizes for 2021 and the movements of other key forwards are settled. - Nathan Schmook

Can Jarrod Brander crack it for a permanent senior spot? Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hawthorn eyes further ruck support

The Hawks will continue to scour the market for additional ruck support for Jon Ceglar and Ben McEvoy to provide the club with "extra options" in 2021.

Hawks head of football Graham Wright revealed on the club's Hawks Talk Trade Podcast that Ceglar was still dealing with an ongoing knee complaint picked up late in the season.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

And with the prospect of Ben McEvoy to be still required in defence to cover the injury of James Sicily and retirements of Ben Stratton and James Frawley, the club will look for extra assistance.

Todd Goldstein gets front position against Jon Ceglar. Picture: AFL Photos

When quizzed, Wright conceded McEvoy (contracted to 2021) sat as the club's No.1 ruckman over Ceglar (contract to 2022).

The Hawks entered the race for contracted Melbourne big man Braydon Preuss before he nominated Greater Western Sydney as his preferred home for next season earlier this month.

Coach Alastair Clarkson also attempted a last-minute bid to change GWS restricted free agent Aidan Corr's mind to head to North Melbourne. Instead, the key defender accepted a lucrative five-year deal at Arden Street which was finalised on Friday.

GWS defender Aidan Corr. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Adelaide defender Kyle Hartigan, 28, will cross on a minimum two-year deal to bolster the Hawks' defensive stocks.

However, despite Hartigan qualifying for free agency, his move will now come as a trade in order to not dilute the free agency compensation (third-round pick) received for Isaac Smith's departure for Geelong.

Wright added that Hawks will consider drafting a key defender with their No.4 pick. - Mitch Cleary

Kyle Hartigan is set to join Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

In other news...

- Carlton officially landed Greater Western Sydney restricted free agent Zac Williams on a mega six-year deal. The Giants chose not to match the bid for the speedster and received a first-round compensation pick (currently No.10).

- Dashing Richmond half-back Oleg Markov requested a trade to Gold Coast which will see him accept a two-year deal when the Trade Period opens on Wednesday.

- Gold Coast secured Adelaide midfielder Rory Atkins on a five-year deal. As an unrestricted free agent, the Crows were forced to let Atkins walk, however received an end-of-second-round pick (currently No.39) following his departure.