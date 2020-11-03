TRADE Period officially starts on Wednesday morning, opening the door for clubs to rubber stamp deals that are close to being agreed.

For other more complicated trades, we can expect negotiations to be drawn out right until the final siren on November 12. Free agents have until November 6 to finalise their moves.

These are the big 12 deals we expect to go through in the next nine days.

Why Dockers will settle for lower Hogan price, late call for Sun's move

Adam Treloar

A messy situation has emerged as Treloar digs in and fights to stay at Collingwood where he is contracted for five more seasons. Collingwood has informed Treloar that its preferred position is for the 26-year-old to continue his career at a new club. If he moves, the former Giant wants to stay in Victoria and join a team where he can enjoy success.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Adam Treloar

Jeremy Cameron

Greater Western Sydney made history when it became the first club to match a free agency bid on Monday. Geelong must now stump up two first-round picks and a player or another pick to satisfy the Giants. It has been suggested the Cats could walk away, but the club's record of getting deals done should instill confidence it will eventually land the 2019 Coleman medallist.

'It's time to move on': Jezza's mind made up on move Jeremy Cameron's manager Alex McDonald says that there's no chance his client will reconsider his decision to leave the Giants

Josh Dunkley

The premiership Bulldog has been presented with a lucrative long-term offer by Essendon but is yet to officially request a trade. Essendon holds a suite of first-round draft picks and could also draft Dunkley's brother Kyle. The Bulldogs remain adamant they will not trade the contracted midfielder and will not be swayed by 2020 picks due to having access to Academy gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Josh Dunkley

Jesse Hogan

An agreement has been reached for Hogan to be contracted by GWS in 2021 but the terms of a trade are yet to be thrashed out. It appears likely that later picks will be sent to Fremantle in exchange for Hogan, who will sign a new contract with the Giants and free up cap space at the Dockers.

'It's his last chance': Hogan nominates GWS Riley Beveridge, Mitch Cleary and Cal Twomey discuss Jesse Hogan's trade request to GWS on Trade Radio

Brad Crouch

The restricted free agent has encouraged Adelaide to accept the compensation it has been offered and clear the path for him to join St Kilda on Wednesday. "I've told St Kilda I'm fully committed to them, so I want to see that out," Crouch said on Tuesday. Adelaide has until 5pm Wednesday AEDT to decide if it will match St Kilda's bid or accept pick No.23 as compensation. The Crows were adamant they would match if they didn't receive pick No.2 for Crouch's loss but are yet to make their move. A standoff has ensued, with St Kilda unwilling to part with its pick No.17 if it is forced to trade. Another suitor could yet emerge.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Brad Crouch

Adam Saad

There is still optimism on both sides that a deal for Saad could be concluded in the early stages of the Trade Period, but it will take Carlton and Essendon overcoming a series of roadblocks. The Blues are aware it will take a first-round pick to guarantee the deal goes through but are waiting to decipher whether the Bombers want pick No.8 or a future first-round selection. Carlton is also chasing something else in return – potentially a second-round pick, which could arrive via Port Adelaide's pursuit of Orazio Fantasia.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Adam Saad

Ben Brown

The key forward has elected Melbourne as his preferred club after Essendon expressed interest. The Demons are not willing to part with pick No.25, however, which could make a quick deal difficult. Told he was surplus to requirements at North, reducing the possibility of a prime draft pick in return.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Ben Brown

Alex Witherden

West Coast has registered interest in the half-back, who has not asked for a trade after falling out of favour at selection and playing six games in 2020. With two years to go on a deal, the Eagles would have to find a trade that suited Brisbane. Witherden is settled in Queensland and not pushing for move.

Orazio Fantasia

Talks have stalled after Essendon swiftly rejected Port Adelaide's opening offer of pick No.28 for the exciting forward. However, with the Power not currently in possession of an earlier selection and unwilling to trade their future first-round pick, the two clubs are suddenly at an impasse. There have been suggestions that other players could be involved in the deal, but initial reports that Riley Bonner may be included in Port Adelaide's offer have not yet materialised. Bonner could still potentially emerge late as a circuit-breaker.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Orazio Fantasia

Jye Caldwell

The midfielder has requested to move from GWS to Essendon on a four-year deal, but a trade is yet to take shape. The Giants could look for a future first round pick if Essendon ends up using more than one first-round selection this year.

Young Giant slots his first career goal Fast hands from Finlayson set up Jye Caldwell for his first AFL goal

Shaun Higgins

The contracted Kangaroo has long been expected to land at the Cattery and he will join on a two-year deal. His switch looked like a simple one that would go through early, but the Cats' dealings with Jeremy Cameron may delay it. He was among the players raised in a four-club deal that involved Jordan Clark and Jesse Hogan.

Get excited: Watch the best highlights of Shaun Higgins

Tom McDonald

Melbourne's pursuit of Ben Brown sent a clear message about where McDonald sits in their plans and it is now very likely he will pursue a new home. The key tall, who can play forward and back and kicked 53 goals in 2018, has been linked to Collingwood.