BRISBANE will be hoping for a Melbourne disaster in 2021 with the Lions holding the Demons' first-round pick.
Greater Western Sydney and Richmond will also be following the fortunes of opposition clubs next year after both acquired an extra first-rounder during the NAB AFL Draft.
After another busy off-season, all of the trading is officially over, but there is still plenty to think about in 2021 with 30 future picks changing hands.
The Lions traded their first two picks in this year's draft and their 2021 second-round pick in exchange for the Demons' prized first pick next year, pick No.25 and two later picks.
Melbourne finished ninth this year with a 9-8 record and if the Dees fail to make the finals again in 2021, Brisbane will reap the rewards in the form of a top-10 pick.
The Giants will be hoping for a similar fall from Collingwood after they gave up pick No.24, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick (tied to Geelong) in exchange for the Pies' first pick in 2021.
Geelong also made a big move during the draft, trading its first selection in 2021 to the Tigers in exchange for pick No.20 so the Cats could grab speedster Max Holmes.
The deal gives Richmond an extra first-round pick to play with in 2021, but it's unlikely it will be in the top 15 given the Cats' bumper Trade Period.
Check out which picks your club has for 2021.
2021 DRAFT SELECTIONS TRADED
|IN
|OUT
|ADEL
|- Round two pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round four pick (tied to Fremantle)
|- Round three pick to Collingwood
|BL
|- Round one pick (tied to Melbourne)
- Round three pick (tied to West Coast)
- Round four pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Melbourne; on-traded by Adelaide)
|- Round two pick to Melbourne
- Round four pick to Melbourne
|CARL
|- Round three pick to Sydney
|COLL
|- Round two pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)
- Round three pick (tied to Adelaide)
- Round three pick (tied to Fremantle)
|- Round one pick to GWS
- Round two pick to Hawthorn
- Round four pick to Brisbane
|ESS
|- Round three pick (tied to Port Adelaide)
|- Round two pick to GWS
- Round four pick to Gold Coast
|FRE
|- Round three pick to Collingwood
- Round four pick to Adelaide
|GEEL
|- Round two pick (tied to Essendon; on-traded by GWS)
- Round two pick (tied to GWS)
|- Round one pick to Richmond
- Round four pick to GWS
|GCFC
|- Round three pick (tied to Melbourne; on-traded by Geelong, Brisbane)
- Round three pick (tied to Carlton; on-traded by Sydney)
- Round four pick (tied to Essendon)
|- Round three pick to Richmond
|GWS
|- Round one pick (tied to Collingwood)
|- Round two pick to Geelong
|HAW
|- Round two pick (tied to Collingwood)
- Round four pick (tied to Richmond; on-traded by St Kilda)
- Round four pick (tied to North Melbourne; on-traded by Melbourne)
|- Round three pick to Melbourne
- Round four pick to Adelaide
|MELB
|- Round two pick (tied to Brisbane)
- Round three pick (tied to Western Bulldogs)
- Round three pick (tied to Hawthorn)
|- Round one pick to Brisbane
- Round two pick to Adelaide
- Round three pick to Brisbane
- Round four pick to Adelaide
|NMFC
|- Round four pick (tied to Brisbane; on-traded by Melbourne)
|- Round four pick to Melbourne
|PORT
|- Round four pick (tied to Hawthorn; on-traded by Adelaide)
- Round four pick (tied to Geelong; on-traded by Collingwood, GWS)
|- Round two pick to Sydney
- Round three pick to Essendon
|RICH
|- Round one pick (tied to Geelong)
- Round two pick (tied to St Kilda)
- Round three pick (tied to Gold Coast)
|- Round four pick to St Kilda
|STK
|- Round two pick to Richmond
|SYD
|- Round three pick to West Coast
|WCE
|- Round two pick (tied to Port Adelaide; on-traded by Sydney)
- Round three pick (tied to Sydney)
|- Round three pick to Brisbane
|WB
|- Round two pick to Collingwood
- Round three pick to Melbourne
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19