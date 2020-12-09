JAMARRA Ugle-Hagan has been taken No.1 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft after the Western Bulldogs matched a bid from Adelaide for the exciting key forward.

The Bulldogs wasted no time in snapping up Ugle-Hagan - long considered the best player in this year's draft pool - after the Crows placed a bid on the Next Generation Academy talent.

The 18-year-old is the Bulldogs' first No.1 selection since Brownlow medallist Adam Cooney in 2003 and the first Indigenous player since Des Headland went to Brisbane in 1998 to be taken with the top pick.

Despite his 2020 season being wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ugle-Hagan was a near-unanimous top choice after his blistering form for the Oakleigh Chargers last year.

The athletic forward kicked 24 goals from nine games in the NAB League, showing a flair that should thrill Bulldogs fans for years to come.

He's tall (195cm), fast and loves to take towering pack marks.

The Dogs used picks 29, 33, 41, 42, 52, 54 to match the bid, while getting picks 61, 119, 120, 121 and 122 in return.

North Melbourne sprung the first surprise of the night by taking Ugle-Hagan's Oakleigh teammate Will Phillips with the No.3 pick after Adelaide selected lifelong Crows fan and South Australian forward/ruck Riley Thilthorpe with the second selection.

Phillips, a prolific midfielder who oozes leadership, was expected to go in the first six selections, but many thought he'd drop lower than third before the Roos pounced.

