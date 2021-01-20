WESTERN Bulldogs ruckman Tim English has added some more size to his frame over the pre-season as he prepares to partner recruit Stefan Martin in the club's bid for finals success in 2021.

The Dogs searched for a ruck boost in last year's Trade Period after losing their second straight elimination final, adding former Brisbane big man Martin.

BULLDOGS' FANTASY Prices, locks, bargains, draft sleeper, more

He will combine with English, who has continued to bulk up as he works to be a consistent force against the AFL's best ruckmen. The 23-year-old said the pair had already been working together.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Class of 2020: Why Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will be a future star The best player in this year's draft pool talks about his journey with the Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy

"I put on another couple of kilos over the off-season and it's obviously a big focus for me after last season and throughout my career so far [I've wanted] to put on a bit more muscle mass. I’ve put on another couple of kilos which is what everyone wants to hear," English said.

FANTASY The big guns who’ll cost you big money in 2021

"It's finding a balance between putting on the right sort of weight and being able to play to my strengths on the ground.

“It's quite a hard balance to find and it's going to take me a little while but it's really good we've got Stef in now because he's been helping me with putting in little exercises that will help me in that ruck role."

English didn't train on Wednesday as the Bulldogs hit the track, with the West Australian on a modified program. The Bulldogs have a relatively healthy list a month out from the start of their AAMI Community Series, with former Demon Mitch Hannan among the small group of players on restricted duties as he is managed through his groin concern.

FIXTURE BREAKDOWN Double-ups, byes, what your club says

Toby McLean was back running on the sidelines as he recovers from his knee reconstruction, while Taylor Duryea, Josh Bruce, Easton Wood, Aaron Naughton, Tom Liberatore and Cody Weightman were all on lighter duties for the craft and skills session.

Stefan Martin warms up with his new teammates. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Among the Dogs' recruits, a lean Martin was impressive after returning from an injury-hit 2020 with the Lions.

"It's really good for us as a footy club because obviously last season we had myself and Jordon Sweet, who are on the younger side," English said.

"We had Jackson Trengove who played a few seasons in the ruck so he helped in that area but having Stef come across has been really good. I chatted to him over the off-season and he gave me a call and was able to give me a few tips over the off-season. Seeing him in the gym and out on the track and that professionalism he brings it's really going to benefit myself and 'Sweety'."

ON DEMAND NOW Watch the entire countdown as Matthew Lloyd reveals his top 20 players of the home and away season WATCH NOW

Prized signing Adam Treloar trained fully, with the ex-Collingwood star combining regularly with Josh Dunkley, who attempted to quit the Dogs for a move to the Bombers during the Trade Period.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

English said the Dogs' midfielders would have to battle for the prime position.

Star recruit Adam Treloar has his legs massaged during a training session at Whitten Oval on Wednesday. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"It's hard, you have to draw a raffle ticket I think. But as a team we pride ourselves on being really selfless in those midfield roles," he said.

"We have a lot of players vying for those roles but [we have] that selfless team-oriented mindset and end goal that we want to be the best midfield in the comp and everyone has to play their role in that."