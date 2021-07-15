Hugh McCluggage gets a kick away under Tom Lynch heat during the Lions' round 10 clash with the Tigers at the Gabba on May 21, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND'S date with Brisbane scheduled for the MCG on Friday night has been moved to Metricon Stadium.

Both clubs were informed on Thursday afternoon that the match, which has major ramifications on the top eight and also doubles as Jack Riewoldt's 300th, would be relocated.

It will be one of four games at Metricon Stadium in round 18.

The North Melbourne-Essendon clash scheduled for Marvel Stadium on Sunday has also been moved to Metricon (12.35pm AEST), and will be part of a Sunday double-header at the venue with the Greater Western Sydney and Sydney clash (6.10pm AEST) to follow in the evening

The Gold Coast-Western Bulldogs on Saturday will go ahead as planned as a twilight game.

Richmond and Brisbane will depart Victoria on Thursday night, just 24 hours after the Lions landed from Queensland and underwent quarantine while awaiting COVID-19 tests.

Earlier in the day, North Melbourne and Essendon joined the growing list of teams departing Melbourne to avoid Victoria's latest COVID-19 outbreak.

The Roos and Bombers boarded a chartered flight together bound for Queensland on Thursday after three clubs – Greater Western Sydney, Sydney and the Western Bulldogs – escaped Melbourne earlier in the day.

Western Bulldogs players board a plane at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Picture: westernbulldogs.com.au

In the meantime, Victorian health authorities confirmed on Thursday afternoon that three new COVID cases had been identified at Saturday's Carlton-Geelong match at the MCG, on top of two already revealed on Wednesday.

One new case was found to have been sitting in the Tier 1 close contact area to the original cases, while the second new case was a Tier 2 contact sitting in level two of the MCC Members.

The Percy Beams Bar in the MCC has now been deemed a Tier 1 exposure site between 4.00pm-4.30pm and 520pm-5.50pm, while the entire MCC is classified as Tier 2.

A series of phone calls late on Wednesday night led to a decision from the AFL to move the initial three teams out of Victoria after the state announced 11 new positive coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours.

AFL supplementary protocols will be in place for all Victorian teams from midday as Victoria enters another lockdown.

The Sydney-GWS game was originally scheduled for Ballarat on Saturday afternoon. Both teams shared a private plane to Brisbane without knowing where where they would be staying in Queensland on Thursday night.

Swans and Giants players on a plane at Melbourne Airport on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Picture: Supplied

Meetings continued all day on Thursday as the round 18 fixture was picked apart and put back together.

Port Adelaide will still fly to Melbourne for its game against St Kilda on Saturday night at Marvel Stadium.

Geelong flew to Perth and touched down on Wednesday afternoon as originally scheduled ahead of Thursday night’s date with Fremantle. All travelling players, coaches and staff were required to undergo COVID-19 tests and will isolate until they return a negative result.

The Giants are set to train at Yeronga Football Club - the venue they used when based in Brisbane last year - this afternoon. The Swans are yet to finalise their training plans.

"We are playing the Giants, we know that much, and it will be in Queensland somewhere, but outside of that, it's moved really quickly and we are playing 1.45pm on Saturday," Sydney chief Tom Harley told radio station SEN on Thursday.

"Our primary concern has been the reunification of partners and families. It's been over three weeks now. We are working closely with the AFL on what the options might be for that." - with Martin Pegan

UPDATED ROUND 18 FIXTURE

Thursday, July 15

Fremantle v Geelong at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST, Seven

Friday, July 16

Richmond v Brisbane at Metricon Stadium, 7.50pm AEST, Seven

Saturday, July 17

Melbourne v Hawthorn MCG, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

Gold Coast v Western Bulldogs at Metricon Stadium, 4.35pm AEST, Fox

St Kilda v Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEST, Seven

Sunday, July 18

North Melbourne v Essendon at Metricon Stadium, 12.35pm AEST, Fox

Collingwood v Carlton at MCG, 3.20pm AEST, Seven

Adelaide v West Coast at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST, Fox

GWS Giants v Sydney Swans at Metricon Stadium, 6.10pm AEST, Fox