GOLD Coast pair Jack Hombsch and Jordan Murdoch have retired after informing teammates of their decisions over the weekend.

In a sign of the strange COVID-19 times affecting football, the duo played their last game for Gold Coast in a scratch match on Sunday in a combined team with Essendon players against a Sydney line-up that also featured some Suns players.

Hombsch and Murdoch both joined the Suns at the end of 2018 as the club looked to add more experience and depth to its squad.

Hombsch arrived at Gold Coast after six seasons with Port Adelaide, with the 28-year-old key defender having started his career at Greater Western Sydney.

He played in the Giants' inaugural AFL game in round one, 2012, before departing at the end of its debut season for the Power, where he became a central part of their backline.

Jack Hombsch in action during his debut for GWS in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

He played 18 games for the Suns in his first season at the club but has not featured at senior level since 2019, finishing with 116 career games.

Murdoch has also not played at AFL level since 2019, when he played 14 games for the Suns after crossing from Geelong, where he played 108 games between 2012-18.

Known for his elite speed and penetrating kicking, Murdoch joined the Suns as a delisted free agent as the club prioritised strong characters to complement its young group.

The pair are expected to be followed in retirement by veteran Jarrod Harbrow, with the 33-year-old Suns original playing three games this season.