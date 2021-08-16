INAUGURAL Sun Zac Smith will retire after this weekend's game against Sydney.

The 31-year-old told players and staff in Melbourne as he prepares for his 124th and final match. He is the third Sun to call it a day after Jack Hombsch and Jordan Murdoch confirmed their retirements earlier on Monday.

Smith was drafted to the club as a Queensland zone selection in 2009 and played for the Suns' VFL team in 2010 prior to Gold Coast entering the AFL the following year.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

After 65 games in five seasons at the Suns, Smith moved to Geelong where he played another 50 games in four years, including two preliminary finals in 2016 and 2017.

He was traded back to Gold Coast at the end of 2019 and has featured in eight matches this year in the absence of injured ruckman Jarrod Witts.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Is this a career best goal for ex-Cat Smith? Gold Coast's Zac Smith snaps an incredible goal to fire up his team going into half-time

“I’m extremely proud of what I’ve been able to achieve throughout my 13 years in the AFL system,” Smith said.

“There’s a lot of really good moments, adventures and memories that I’ll hang onto for a very, very long time.

“To the Suns and the Geelong footy clubs, I can’t be more grateful for the opportunity the two clubs have given me, particularly the Suns.

“The people are what make up footy clubs and there’s some really good people around at the Gold Coast Suns at the moment so I can see a really bright future.”