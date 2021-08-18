Adelaide veteran David Mackay looks in after the R15, 2021 clash against Carlton. Picture: AFL Photos

VETERAN midfielder David Mackay has joined Adelaide's growing list of departures after announcing his retirement.

The Crows hadn't shut the door on extending the 33-year-old into next season, however he instead opted to pull the pin and informed teammates of his decision on Thursday.

Mackay is expected to play his 248th and final game for Adelaide against North Melbourne on Sunday, leaving him ninth on the club's all-time games list.

The hard-running midfielder has played the last three seasons on one-year deals and will notch his 18th game of 2021 against the Roos.

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have represented the club, and have always worn our jumper with pride," Mackay said.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

"To all my teammates, coaches and the staff of this great club, thank you. I am privileged to have met and worked with so many amazing people.

"To the members and supporters, thank you for your passionate and unrivalled support, and playing in front of you has been an absolute thrill and honour.

"To my family, thank you is not enough.

"I will be eternally grateful for the sacrifices you have made in allowing me to chase my dream and I can't wait to embark on the next chapter."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bone-crunching hit forces Clark from the field A bone-crunching bump from David Mackay has seen Hunter Clark come off second best as he was eventually subbed out

He was handed a two-week suspension in June for rough conduct against St Kilda's Hunter Clark but was later cleared after the Tribunal jury found he hadn't acted unreasonably in what was seen as a landmark decision across the competition.

Known for his professionalism, Mackay was selected at pick No.48 in the 2006 NAB AFL Draft from TAC Cup club Oakleigh Chargers.

He played this season as the Crows' oldest player and follows delisted pair Tom Lynch and Daniel Talia in departing West Lakes.

Lynch, 30, and Talia, 29, were informed in recent weeks that their contracts wouldn't be renewed despite a desire to play on.

Adelaide's David Mackay celebrates a goal against Melbourne in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nine Crows remain without a deal for 2022 – restricted free agent Matt Crouch, unrestricted free agents Jake Kelly and Ben Davis, plus James Borlase, Lachlan Gollant, Tariek Newchurch, Ronin O'Connor, Patrick Parnell and Kieran Strachan.