Matthew Ling leads the Swans off after their win over Hawthorn in round eight on July 25, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY has delisted four players including former first-round pick Matthew Ling and ex-Power forward Sam Gray.

Former Hawk Kaiden Brand and Malachy Carruthers were also not offered contracts for 2022.

Ling was unable to make the most of his lightning speed and pinpoint kicking due to multiple injuries since joining the Swans with pick No.14 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft and only played four matches.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Gray and Brand joined as delisted free agents ahead of the 2020 season, with Gray adding seven matches to the 96 he played at Port Adelaide, and Brand playing five games for the Swans after 43 at Hawthorn.

Sam Gray in action during the Swans' clash against St Kilda in round nine on August 1, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Carruthers, a 2020 rookie selection, played with the Swans VFL team this year but failed to break through for a senior debut.

“I want to thank all four departing players for their efforts during their time with the club,” Swans GM of football Charlie Gardiner said.

“It has been an incredibly challenging period for players over the past two seasons dealing with all the impacts of Covid, so I really thank them for their hard work and commitment.

HANDS OFF Sydney fights off rivals to lock away emerging stars

“Matt has been with the club for four seasons and unfortunately during that time has endured terrible luck with injuries. He has worked hard on his rehabilitation but has just not been able to find any continuity to train and play.

“We wish Matt, Sam, Kaiden and Malachy all the best for the future.”

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

George Hewett is also expected to leave with Carlton the restricted free agent’s most likely destination, while veteran forward Sam Reid is one of several other Swans still to confirm their future.