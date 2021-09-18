NORTH Melbourne veteran Robbie Tarrant has told the Roos he wants to leave and chase a premiership at Richmond.

As revealed by AFL.com.au on Friday, the Tigers have offered the 32-year-old a two-year deal to join from next season.

Tarrant will be free to walk to the Tigers from October 1 given he qualifies as an unrestricted free agent.

The Roos initially tabled their former vice-captain a one-year deal before upping the offer to two years in recent days.

However, that delay allowed Tarrant to consider a move to another club for the first time in his career which he settled on Saturday morning.

Tarrant will slot in as a like-for-like replacement for departing triple premiership full-back David Astbury who knocked back a contract to stay at Punt Road.

The Tigers have also met with delisted Adelaide defender Daniel Talia in recent weeks but have not tabled him a formal contract offer like they have with Tarrant.

A two-year stay at the Tigers would see Tarrant turn 34 in the final year of his contract.

Tarrant played 10 of the last 11 games this season after surgery to remove a lump from his kidney in March delayed his start to the season.

A member of the club's leadership group for the past five seasons, Tarrant last re-signed with the Roos on a three-year deal in 2018 until the end of 2021, knocking back bigger offers elsewhere.

Coach David Noble had been confident of retaining Tarrant all season despite his free agency status, suggesting in July: "I couldn't see Robbie playing for another club, let's be honest."

Following Astbury's retirement, the Tigers' tall defensive stocks have been reduced to Dylan Grimes, Noah Balta and Nathan Broad. Fringe key defenders Ryan Garthwaite, Bigoa Nyuon and Ben Miller all remain unsigned for next season.

Robbie Tarrant (R) with coach David Noble and Jack Ziebell (L) at North Melbourne's photo day in February 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers also stopped short of offering Bachar Houli a new contract with the 33-year-old retiring last month.

Tigers key forward Callum Coleman-Jones has requested a trade the other way to the Roos. Any move to secure Tarrant would also potentially cancel out free agency compensation the Tigers stand to earn from Mabior Chol's four-year deal at Gold Coast unless the veteran moves to the Tigers via a trade.

Should the Roos lose Tarrant, it will place extra emphasis on Ben McKay, Josh Walker and last year's recruit Aidan Corr, who managed just two games this year before injury.

North Melbourne's Robbie Tarrant in action against Richmond in R21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Roos explored the option of recruiting Adelaide free agent Jake Kelly, however the defender is destined to join Essendon when the free agency window opens on October 1.

It comes as skipper and fellow unrestricted free agent Jack Ziebell also weighs up whether to accept a reduced one-year offer from the club.

Ziebell signed a monster five-year deal in October 2015 that tied him to the Roos until the end of 2021.

Other Roos out of contract include Shaun Atley, Trent Dumont, Tom Campbell and Kyron Hayden all of whom are eligible as unrestricted free agents this year.