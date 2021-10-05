Patrick Lipinski in action during the Bulldogs' win over North Melbourne in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD is keen to use pick 58 to land its next trade target Patrick Lipinski after securing Nathan Kreuger from Geelong for a pick slide on Tuesday.

The Pies have been busy players to start the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, including a significant pick swap with Gold Coast on Monday and then trading in Kreuger in a deal with Geelong the following day.

LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS

They secured pick 58 as one of the Suns' selections and are understood to be keen to use that in a deal for Lipinski, although the Western Bulldogs are expected to want more for the talented midfielder.

Collingwood and the Dogs have had initial discussions on a trade for the 23-year-old, with the Pies hoping to use one of their later picks to secure the 56-gamer.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tigers' draft plans, why are Eagles ignoring 'glaring weakness'? Riley Beveridge and Nathan Schmook answer trade questions live on the AFL's official Facebook page

The Bulldogs offered Lipinski a three-year deal for him to stay at the club before he officially requested a trade to the Magpies at the end of the Dogs' season. He played 11 games for the club this year including several as the medical substitute.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The Dogs are in discussions with a number of clubs in trading pick No.17 for more draft points to ensure they can cover a potential top-three bid for father-son prospect Sam Darcy and as such will be eyeing a points

Lipinski was unable to break into the Dogs' stacked first-choice midfield, with the Pies viewing him as a strong option to complement their youth-led build under new coach Craig McRae.



INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Pies picked up marking forward Kreuger and also netted pick 55 from the Cats while giving up pick 41 in a deal that left them still with enough draft points to match a No.1 pick bid for father-son gun Nick Daicos.