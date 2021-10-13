GEELONG has added to its ruck department by acquiring Jon Ceglar from Hawthorn in a trade.

The Cats gave up a future third-round selection (tied to Brisbane) in exchange for the 30-year-old and a future fourth-round pick.

Ceglar, who had one-year remaining on his Hawthorn contract, has been in and out of the Hawks team for much of his 101-game career, playing 12 games in 2021.

Geelong has struggled to settle on a ruckman for much of coach Chris Scott's tenure, with Rhys Stanley doing the bulk of the work last season.

“Jonathon adds depth to our ruck stocks, and we are pleased to add him to our team,” Geelong’s national list and recruiting manager Stephen Wells said.

“We have also got a strong hand at this year’s draft and added selections for next year as well.

With back-up option Darcy Fort traded to Brisbane, Ceglar is expected to provide another great option for Scott against the game's best rucks.

Hawthorn is set to pay a large chunk of Ceglar's contract, with the big man signing a two-year deal at the Cats.

Hawthorn head of football Rob McCartney thanked Ceglar for his dedication to the club.

"Jon was a much-loved member of our football team throughout his nine years at Hawthorn. His resilience and perseverance to play 100 games at our club is testament to his character," McCartney said.