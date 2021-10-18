Jarrod Brander in action against Adelaide in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JARROD Brander will attempt to find a new AFL home after being delisted by West Coast on Monday.

Brander was unable to secure a trade during the recent 10-day exchange period, with clubs aware that the Eagles were unlikely to retain the 22-year-old for next season.

The versatile key position player held conversations with Carlton and attracted some interest elsewhere, with the Victorian willing to move to any state to continue his career.

Brander and his management are now working through the former first-round draft picks options for 2022.

"Following discussions with his management the club has delisted Jarrod, who is keen to explore other opportunities," West Coast's recruiting and list manager Rohan O’Brien said on Monday.



"We thank Jarrod for his contribution to the club over the past four years and wish him all the best for the future."

Brander played 22 games for West Coast in four seasons, including 11 in 2021 in a wing role.

Having joined the Eagles as an elite junior centre half-forward, Brander was unable to establish himself in his preferred role at his first AFL club.

He was behind Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Oscar Allen as a tall forward, and Jake Waterman was preferred as a lead-up option.

In defence, He could never break past Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass in the key positions when attempting to re-establish himself as a backman.

The Eagles chose to reinvent Brander as a wingman to get him into the team and he was among the club's most improved players in 2021, averaging 15.3 disposals and using the ball with offensive intent.

He hopes to land at a club where he can play as a third tall forward.