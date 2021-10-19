WITH the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period behind us, clubs have gone about finalising their first list lodgements.

This has brought about a bigger pool of delisted players looking for new homes.

Perhaps your team needs one final piece to chase a flag, some midfield depth, or a senior head to help guide the next generation.

Who could be worth a punt?

Jarrod Brander

The former first-round draft pick battled to find a permanent role in his four seasons with West Coast. Recruited as a key forward, the 22-year-old was stuck behind Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Oscar Allen, before the Eagles tried reinventing him as a wingman in 2021. Brander received some interest from Carlton during the Trade Period and is happy to move to any state to revive his career. Standing 195cm, Brander could fill the need for any team searching for a third tall forward.

West Coast's Jarrod Brander in action against Collingwood in R5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Constable

Stuck behind a logjam of midfielders at Geelong, including Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Cam Guthrie, Constable played just 12 games in four seasons with the Cats. In that time he showed an ability to win plenty of ball though, including a career-high 31 touches against Melbourne in 2019. Constable has proved too good for VFL level and at just 22 years of age still should have plenty of improvement ahead.

Charlie Constable gets a handpass away against Hawthorn in round tree, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Dumont

After taking a little while to make his mark with North Melbourne, Dumont became a midfield regular, playing 113 games across his eight seasons before falling victim to the rebuild path being taken by the Kangaroos. The 26-year-old suffered some calf niggles early in 2021, but forced his way back into the team to play the final 14 matches. He has a nice mix of inside and outside ball winning and could add some depth to stronger midfields.

North Melbourne's Trent Dumont handballs against Richmond in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Michael Gibbons

Carlton selected Gibbons as a pre-season supplemental rookie prior to the 2019 season and the mature-age recruit made a great fist of his three years in the Navy Blue. The energetic small forward played 47 of the first 50 games available to him before hamstring injuries ruined the second half of 2021. His delisting came as a surprise to many. The 26-year-old kicked 35 goals in his time at Carlton and mixing good forward pressure, goal sense and an ability to win his own ball.

Gibbons again with an absolutely outrageous goal Michael Gibbons produces his second mesmerising goal of the game with an amazing dribbler

Tyson Stengle

The livewire small forward is set to make Geelong his third AFL home after previous stops at Richmond and Adelaide. Following a series of off-field misdemeanours that led to his axing from the Crows, Stengle resurrected his career with a starring role for Woodville-West Torrens on its way to winning a SANFL premiership. The 23-year-old should add pace and class to a Cats' forward line blessed with some of the best marking targets in the competition.

Eddie's hope for 'younger brother' Stengle, new life as a Cat New Geelong development coach Eddie Betts on Tyson Stengle's hopes of an AFL lifeline and his own role at the Cats

Brayden Sier

A strong-bodied midfielder, Sier could not nail down a spot in Collingwood's engine room after bursting on to the scene in 2018, where he played a strong hand in getting the Magpies to the Grand Final. Infamously known for playing a recreational basketball name under the pseudonym 'Phill Inn' in 2019, the 23-year-old played a total of 28 games across four seasons.

Brayden Sier gathers the ball against Geelong in round 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Lonie

A clever small forward who grew up a Saints fan and loved the club, Lonie was not offered a new contract after 87 games in seven seasons. Always seemingly on the fringe following his first season in 2015, the No.41 draft pick played between 11 and 13 games in each of his last six seasons. Lonie has 73 goals to his name and could be an astute addition to a team looking for some creativity in its forward half.

Little Saint conjures a big miracle St Kilda goalsneak Jack Lonie somehow manages to snap through a stunning sky-high effort from the boundary

Shaun Atley

One of North Melbourne's – and the competition's – most consistent players over the past decade, Atley made a name for himself as a diligent, hard-running defender. Still just 29, Atley played 234 games for the Kangaroos in his 11 seasons, missing a total of just five games in the past 10 years.

Shaun Atley in action against Essendon in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Hamish Hartlett

The Power veteran was a staple of their side for so long, playing 193 games dating back to 2009. Now 31, Hartlett played 10 games this year before a few niggling injuries hit and he fell from favour. The long-kicking half-back has told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio he is open to a move interstate.

Hamish Hartlett fires off a handball for Port Adelaide against West Coast in R3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Aaron vandenBerg

The former Demon has had a horror run with serious foot and ankle injuries, missing all of 2017, the first half of 2018 and all of 2019. A tough inside midfielder, the 29-year-old has played 51 senior games for the Dees since joining as a rookie in 2015. Melbourne and vandenBerg have come to an agreement to look elsewhere for further opportunities.

Aaron vandenBerg has been told by Melbourne to explore his options. Picture: Getty Images

Levi Casboult

A much-loved figure at Carlton, Casboult wasn't offered a contract for 2022 but has yet to officially hang up the boots. A versatile tall, the 31-year-old can line up at either end or pinch-hit in the ruck if required. Could prove a handy foil for a developing forward line for a year or two. The Suns have reportedly committed to selecting the veteran in the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

Double cobra time for Levi Carlton's Levi Casboult pushes off and spins around for a snap goal

Matthew Ling

A first-round pick in 2017, Ling's first two seasons were decimated by injury. Blessed with pace and neat skills, the Geelong local has struggled to establish himself in the Swans line-up over the past few years – a difficult period for those on the fringe with limited seconds footy. The winger/half-back has played four games in the past two years, the fourth of which was as an unused medi-sub.

Matthew Ling leads the Swans off after their win over Hawthorn in round eight on July 25, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Naish

The father-son selection played nine games over the past three years for Richmond, including six this year as injuries hit the squad hard. A pacy outside runner, he has teetered somewhat on the edge of "too good for VFL, not quite AFL level". Provides plenty of dash on the wing or off half-back. As revealed by AFL.com.au, Collingwood has previously shown interest in Naish and he now has another strong link there with former Richmond VFL coach Craig McRae the new Magpies boss.

Patrick Naish in action for Richmond against GWS in R9, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

James Cousins

Didn't look out of place across his 35 games at the top level with Hawthorn, but it was played over a five-year period. Ten of those matches came in 2021, where the midfielder found plenty of the ball to average 18.7 touches. Unlikely to revolutionise a team, but will provide some nice midfield depth.

James Cousins in action against West Coast in round eight, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Mark Hutchings

A premiership Eagle, Hutchings built a reputation as a fierce defensive midfielder, known for shutting down some of the stars of the game during the club's glory days. Now 30, injuries have hit hard over the past two years, but he returned for the last portion of this season. If his body is right, Hutchings provides a strong work ethic and plenty of experience gleaned from 120 games over nine seasons.

Eagle Mark Hutchings after the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Reid (GWS)

A very experienced player (in terms of years in the system) who has ridden the ups and downs of AFL list management over the past 14 years. Has 101 games under his belt as well as a few years as a development coach in between stints at the Giants, so could be well suited to a playing/coaching role for a young list. A tough, versatile player.

Greater Western Sydney's Toby Greene (left) and Sam Reid embrace after winning the elimination final against Sydney on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Brett Bewley

A star for VFL side Williamstown, Bewley got his chance at the top level as a mature-age recruit for Fremantle. Injuries have made the going tough in the past few years, but he's still a noted ball-winner with an excellent work ethic.