Players warm up during the NAB AFL Western Australia Draft Combine at Wesley College in WA on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE TOP end of the NAB AFL Draft order looks set to remain as is until draft night as the deadline for swapping picks before the event closes in.

Clubs are able to trade picks until next Monday, November 15, before then being blocked from doing any deals until the draft starts the following Wednesday, November 24.

But with only two pick swaps being completed since the end of the Continental AFL Tyres Trade Period, clubs are not expecting any serious movement in the early stages of the draft to be completed pre-draft.

Greater Western Sydney's pick No.2 has become a target for clubs trying to push up the board and nab Finn Callaghan, with Gold Coast, Adelaide, Hawthorn and Richmond all interested, but the Giants are expected to hold the selection.

The Giants have been weighing midfielder Callaghan, ruck Mac Andrew, defender Josh Gibcus and small forward Josh Rachele for that pick.

Richmond has also previously had interest in shifting up from pick No.7 to the Crows' pick No.4, using its swag of picks inside the top 30, but no deal is in the works.

Particularly with early selections, clubs view it as worthwhile holding until draft night to formalise any deals to be surer of which players will be available at certain stages of the draft.

The Western Bulldogs' pick 23 remains in the sights of clubs with the Dogs set to move it on due to the early bid coming for father-son prospect Sam Darcy.

Vic Metro's Sam Darcy kicks for goal during the Vic Metro v Vic Country U19 trial game on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong, Collingwood and Sydney are among the clubs who are interested in packaging picks in the 30s to push up the order, although the Bulldogs have also been keen to secure a future selection as part of a deal.

Carlton has made it known to clubs that its pick No.25 – set to be the Blues' only live selection at the draft – is up for grabs at the right price.

Port Adelaide, which doesn't have a pick between No.12 and 63, is among the clubs interested in securing a top-30 selection, as is Essendon, who have made their future second-round pick available in discussions in rivals.

St Kilda has also looked at getting another selection in, with the Saints having two Next Generation Academy prospects – Mitchito Owens and Marcus Windhager – to potentially match bids for.

Clubs will get a final look at Victorian-based prospects at special training sessions next Monday. As reported by AFL.com.au last week, the Metro and Country players who were invited to the NAB AFL Draft Combine will gather at respective sessions at Sandringham to be put through their paces for recruiters with medical assessments also to take place.