Nathan Freeman in action for Frankston against Coburg in the VFL in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

NATHAN Freeman has taken the next step to reviving his AFL career, completing his first full session with Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Freeman is training with the Suns over the pre-season with an eye to be taken by the club in the supplemental selection period with its one remaining list spot.

The former No.10 draft pick took part in a gruelling final session before Gold Coast players parted ways for the Christmas break.

The 26-year-old was solid in the three by 10 minutes of match simulation playing as a forward, and then excelled as the team underwent a torturous running block in hot conditions.

Mac Andrew, taken with the fifth pick in the NAB AFL Draft, and former Geelong midfielder Charlie Constable, who like Freeman arrived in Queensland on Monday, also completed their first session, although their workloads were scaled back a touch.

Matt Rowell was exceptional in the 30 minutes of contested action, winning a heap of clearances as the Suns split their best midfielders.

He teamed up alongside Brayden Fiorini and youngster Alex Davies in the middle of the ground, opposed by Touk Miller, Noah Anderson and Jack Bowes, who is set to play on-ball in 2022.

Brayden Fiorini at Gold Coast training on November 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Speaking prior to the session, coach Stuart Dew said he was still unsure of his best midfield following the departure of Hugh Greenwood, who was snapped up by North Melbourne after the Suns delisted him.

"Brayden Fiorini came back and played really well when Hugh was injured, we can get some more game time into Matt Rowell, Noah went up a notch and Touk's Touk and Dave's (Swallow) Dave," he said.

"We've got Alex Davies who played late in the season as well. We feel like we've got some really good depth there."

Jack Lukosius was also impressive playing alongside Ben King in the forward line.

Ex-Tiger Mabior Chol ran laps for most of the session as he continues to build fitness following two weeks in home quarantine.