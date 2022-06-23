Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs clash against Richmond in R4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

STAR ruckman Tim English has re-signed with the Western Bulldogs until at least the end of the 2024 season.

English had been linked with a return to Western Australia, but his two-year extension was confirmed by the Bulldogs on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who is sidelined with concussion, has emerged as one of the leading ruckmen in the competition in 2022.

"Tim is a really important part of our club and we see him as a key member of our team in the coming years," Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said.

Tim English in action during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"He is a much-loved teammate within our group and plays a massive role within the culture of our club, earning the respect of coaches and players across his six seasons at Whitten Oval.

"Tim has taken his game to the next level this season, impacting matches regularly and showcasing his unique skillset around the ground, benefitting our midfield enormously.

"As a club, we are really excited to have Tim commit his future to us and display the faith he has in the direction our organisation is heading.

"We have been working on this deal with Tim English's manager Andrew McDougall and it is great to have this contract finalised in a timely fashion for Tim and the club."

Tim English takes a strong mark against GWS in round 14 on June 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

English is averaging 22.2 disposals, 6.4 clearances, 6.2 marks and 23.6 hitouts this season.

"I'm really happy to have re-signed with the Bulldogs," he said.

"The club is on an exciting path at the moment and I want to be a part of the success moving forward."

"We're building a strong culture at the club that is built around playing our brand of football on-field and remaining a tight knit group off it.

"Having locked away the contract, I am really excited about the second half of the season after missing a little bit of footy to start the year."

English becomes the latest player to re-sign with the Bulldogs after Buku Khamis, Mitch Hannan and Dom Bedendo all recommitted to the club on Wednesday, while Bailey Dale and Caleb Daniel extended their stays earlier this month.