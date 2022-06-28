COULD the Brownlow Medal be heading west?

A stellar and consistent stretch of career-best footy has seen Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw claim the outright lead in AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, but he has hot competition.

With just two months remaining in the season, Brayshaw is tipped to be sitting on 23 votes. It has him two votes clear of Melbourne's Clayton Oliver, who has 21 votes, and a game clear of Brisbane's Lachie Neale on 20.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Brayshaw has so far been predicted to poll in 10 of Fremantle's 14 games, with best on ground performances in five of those outings.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Mid-season highlights: Watch the best of Andrew Brayshaw Check out the best of Fremantle star Andrew Brayshaw at the halfway mark of 2022

Carlton captain Patrick Cripps (18 votes), Gold Coast bull Touk Miller (16 votes) and Melbourne superstar Christian Petracca (15 votes) are also in the chasing pack, but have slipped from touching distance of Brayshaw out in front.

COACHES' VOTES Star Demon pulls clear at the top

Neale, the winner of the 2020 Brownlow Medal, is still the favourite to claim 'Charlie' ahead of Oliver and Brayshaw. But the Predictor suggests the prolific Dockers youngster might be the player to catch.

23 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

21 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

20 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

18 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

16 Touk Miller (Gold Coast)

15 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Sportsbet's Brownlow odds

$3.75 Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

$4.50 Clayton Oliver (Melbourne)

$5 Andrew Brayshaw (Fremantle)

$5 Patrick Cripps (Carlton)

$8.50 Sam Walsh (Carlton)

$13 Christian Petracca (Melbourne)