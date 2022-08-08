THE WOODEN spoon race is still alive with two rounds to go as West Coast and North Melbourne remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

The clubs are locked on two wins each this season, with the Eagles' percentage (61.1 per cent to North's 55.8) edging the Roos to boost them to 17th position.

The Kangaroos this week take on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval before finishing their season against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23. The Eagles face two flag contenders in Fremantle this week in their crosstown derby before travelling to GMHBA Stadium in round 23 to tackle the top-of-the-table Cats.

Round 21's set of results saw three bottom-six teams win – Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide and Hawthorn – to keep the mix of the early part of the draft order still in flux with a fortnight of the home and away season to run.

Greater Western Sydney players celebrate after the R21 win over Essendon on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have three picks inside the first 25 selections on the indicative order after bringing in Port Adelaide's future second-round selection in a draft-night deal last year. The Swans are the only club at this stage to hold two first-round picks – currently No.15 and 16 – after losing Jordan Dawson last off-season.

Gold Coast's suite of picks is likely to see them become a trade target for Brisbane, which will be looking to accumulate more draft points to pay for father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher. 

The Suns hold four picks inside the top 35 selections on the current order and six in the first 53. 

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER ROUND 21

ROUND ONE
1 North Melbourne
2 West Coast 
3 Greater Western Sydney
4 Adelaide
5 Essendon
6 Hawthorn
7 Port Adelaide
8 Gold Coast
9 Western Bulldogs
10 St Kilda
11 Richmond
12 Carlton
13 Fremantle
14 Brisbane
15 Sydney
16 Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
17 Collingwood
18 Geelong

ROUND TWO
19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
20 West Coast
21 Greater Western Sydney
22 Adelaide
23 Essendon
24 Hawthorn       
25 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)  
26 Gold Coast 
27 Western Bulldogs
28 St Kilda
29 Richmond
30 Carlton      
31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
32 Brisbane
33 Sydney
34 Melbourne
35 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
36 Geelong

ROUND THREE
37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
38 West Coast
39 Greater Western Sydney
40 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
41 Essendon
42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
43 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
44 Gold Coast
45 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
46 St Kilda
47 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 
48 Geelong (tied to Carlton)
49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
50 Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
51 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
52 Melbourne
53 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR
55 North Melbourne
56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
57 Greater Western Sydney
58 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
59 Essendon
60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
61 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
62 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
63 Western Bulldogs
64 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
65 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
66 Carlton
67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
68 Brisbane
69 Sydney
70 Melbourne
71 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

