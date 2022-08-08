Luke Shuey is tackled by Tristan Xerri during the R2 clash between West Coast and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WOODEN spoon race is still alive with two rounds to go as West Coast and North Melbourne remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder.

The clubs are locked on two wins each this season, with the Eagles' percentage (61.1 per cent to North's 55.8) edging the Roos to boost them to 17th position.

The Kangaroos this week take on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval before finishing their season against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23. The Eagles face two flag contenders in Fremantle this week in their crosstown derby before travelling to GMHBA Stadium in round 23 to tackle the top-of-the-table Cats.

Round 21's set of results saw three bottom-six teams win – Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide and Hawthorn – to keep the mix of the early part of the draft order still in flux with a fortnight of the home and away season to run.

Greater Western Sydney players celebrate after the R21 win over Essendon on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles have three picks inside the first 25 selections on the indicative order after bringing in Port Adelaide's future second-round selection in a draft-night deal last year. The Swans are the only club at this stage to hold two first-round picks – currently No.15 and 16 – after losing Jordan Dawson last off-season.

Gold Coast's suite of picks is likely to see them become a trade target for Brisbane, which will be looking to accumulate more draft points to pay for father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.

The Suns hold four picks inside the top 35 selections on the current order and six in the first 53.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER ROUND 21

ROUND ONE 1 North Melbourne 2 West Coast 3 Greater Western Sydney 4 Adelaide 5 Essendon 6 Hawthorn 7 Port Adelaide 8 Gold Coast 9 Western Bulldogs 10 St Kilda 11 Richmond 12 Carlton 13 Fremantle 14 Brisbane 15 Sydney 16 Sydney (tied to Melbourne) 17 Collingwood 18 Geelong

ROUND TWO 19 Richmond (tied to North Melbourne) 20 West Coast 21 Greater Western Sydney 22 Adelaide 23 Essendon 24 Hawthorn 25 West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide) 26 Gold Coast 27 Western Bulldogs 28 St Kilda 29 Richmond 30 Carlton 31 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 32 Brisbane 33 Sydney 34 Melbourne 35 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 36 Geelong

ROUND THREE 37 Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne) 38 West Coast 39 Greater Western Sydney 40 Melbourne (tied to Adelaide) 41 Essendon 42 Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn) 43 Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide) 44 Gold Coast 45 Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs) 46 St Kilda 47 Collingwood (tied to Richmond) 48 Geelong (tied to Carlton) 49 Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle) 50 Geelong (tied to Brisbane) 51 Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney) 52 Melbourne 53 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 54 Geelong

ROUND FOUR 55 North Melbourne 56 Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast) 57 Greater Western Sydney 58 Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide) 59 Essendon 60 Geelong (tied to Hawthorn) 61 Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide) 62 Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast) 63 Western Bulldogs 64 Melbourne (tied to St Kilda) 65 North Melbourne (tied to Richmond) 66 Carlton 67 Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle) 68 Brisbane 69 Sydney 70 Melbourne 71 Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood) 72 Geelong

Future traded picks in 2022

First round

Sydney has Melbourne's pick

Second round

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick

Richmond has North Melbourne's pick

West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick

Third round

Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick

Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick

Collingwood has Richmond's pick

Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick

Geelong has Carlton's pick

Geelong has Brisbane's pick

Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick

Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick

Melbourne has Adelaide's pick

Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick

Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick

Draft value index