THE WOODEN spoon race is still alive with two rounds to go as West Coast and North Melbourne remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder.
The clubs are locked on two wins each this season, with the Eagles' percentage (61.1 per cent to North's 55.8) edging the Roos to boost them to 17th position.
The Kangaroos this week take on Adelaide at Adelaide Oval before finishing their season against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 23. The Eagles face two flag contenders in Fremantle this week in their crosstown derby before travelling to GMHBA Stadium in round 23 to tackle the top-of-the-table Cats.
Round 21's set of results saw three bottom-six teams win – Greater Western Sydney, Adelaide and Hawthorn – to keep the mix of the early part of the draft order still in flux with a fortnight of the home and away season to run.
The Eagles have three picks inside the first 25 selections on the indicative order after bringing in Port Adelaide's future second-round selection in a draft-night deal last year. The Swans are the only club at this stage to hold two first-round picks – currently No.15 and 16 – after losing Jordan Dawson last off-season.
Gold Coast's suite of picks is likely to see them become a trade target for Brisbane, which will be looking to accumulate more draft points to pay for father-son pair Will Ashcroft and Jaspa Fletcher.
The Suns hold four picks inside the top 35 selections on the current order and six in the first 53.
INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER AFTER ROUND 21
|
ROUND ONE
|1
|North Melbourne
|2
|West Coast
|3
|Greater Western Sydney
|4
|Adelaide
|5
|Essendon
|6
|Hawthorn
|7
|Port Adelaide
|8
|Gold Coast
|9
|Western Bulldogs
|10
|St Kilda
|11
|Richmond
|12
|Carlton
|13
|Fremantle
|14
|Brisbane
|15
|Sydney
|16
|Sydney (tied to Melbourne)
|17
|Collingwood
|18
|Geelong
|
ROUND TWO
|19
|Richmond (tied to North Melbourne)
|20
|West Coast
|21
|Greater Western Sydney
|22
|Adelaide
|23
|Essendon
|24
|Hawthorn
|25
|West Coast (tied to Port Adelaide)
|26
|Gold Coast
|27
|Western Bulldogs
|28
|St Kilda
|29
|Richmond
|30
|Carlton
|31
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|32
|Brisbane
|33
|Sydney
|34
|Melbourne
|35
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|36
|Geelong
|
ROUND THREE
|37
|Western Bulldogs (tied to North Melbourne)
|38
|West Coast
|39
|Greater Western Sydney
|40
|Melbourne (tied to Adelaide)
|41
|Essendon
|42
|Collingwood (tied to Hawthorn)
|43
|Brisbane (tied to Port Adelaide)
|44
|Gold Coast
|45
|Collingwood (tied to Western Bulldogs)
|46
|St Kilda
|47
|Collingwood (tied to Richmond)
|48
|Geelong (tied to Carlton)
|49
|Hawthorn (tied to Fremantle)
|50
|Geelong (tied to Brisbane)
|51
|Port Adelaide (tied to Sydney)
|52
|Melbourne
|53
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|54
|Geelong
|
ROUND FOUR
|55
|North Melbourne
|56
|Port Adelaide (tied to West Coast)
|57
|Greater Western Sydney
|58
|Greater Western Sydney (tied to Adelaide)
|59
|Essendon
|60
|Geelong (tied to Hawthorn)
|61
|Carlton (tied to Port Adelaide)
|62
|Hawthorn (tied to Gold Coast)
|63
|Western Bulldogs
|64
|Melbourne (tied to St Kilda)
|65
|North Melbourne (tied to Richmond)
|66
|Carlton
|67
|Gold Coast (tied to Fremantle)
|68
|Brisbane
|69
|Sydney
|70
|Melbourne
|71
|Gold Coast (tied to Collingwood)
|72
|Geelong
Future traded picks in 2022
First round
Sydney has Melbourne's pick
Second round
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Gold Coast has Fremantle's pick
Richmond has North Melbourne's pick
West Coast has Port Adelaide's pick
Third round
Brisbane has Port Adelaide's pick
Collingwood has Hawthorn's pick
Collingwood has Richmond's pick
Collingwood has Western Bulldogs's pick
Geelong has Carlton's pick
Geelong has Brisbane's pick
Gold Coast has Collingwood's pick
Hawthorn has Fremantle's pick
Melbourne has Adelaide's pick
Port Adelaide has Sydney's pick
Western Bulldogs has North Melbourne's pick
Draft value index
|ROUND ONE
|ROUND TWO
|ROUND THREE
|ROUND FOUR
|ROUND FIVE
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|Pick/Pts
|1. 3000
|19. 948
|37. 483
|55. 207
|73. 9
|2. 2517
|20. 912
|38. 465
|56. 194
|74. -
|3. 2234
|21. 878
|39. 446
|57. 182
|4. 2034
|22. 845
|40. 429
|58. 170
|5. 1878
|23. 815
|41. 412
|59. 158
|6. 1751
|24. 785
|42. 395
|60. 146
|7. 1644
|25. 756
|43. 378
|61. 135
|8. 1551
|26. 729
|44. 362
|62. 123
|9. 1469
|27. 703
|45. 347
|63. 112
|10. 1395
|28. 677
|46. 331
|64. 101
|11. 1329
|29. 653
|47. 316
|65. 90
|12. 1268
|30. 629
|48. 302
|66. 80
|13. 1212
|31. 606
|49. 287
|67. 69
|14. 1161
|32. 584
|50. 273
|68. 59
|15. 1112
|33. 563
|51. 259
|69. 49
|16. 1067
|34. 542
|52. 246
|70. 39
|17. 1025
|35. 522
|53. 233
|71. 29
|18. 985
|36. 502
|54. 220
|72. 19