TICKETS to week one of the 2022 Toyota AFL Finals Series go on sale on Tuesday August 23, with games to be played Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Club and AFL members get priority access to tickets before the remainder go on sale to the general public.

Tickets for week one are available for just $35 after the AFL announced a price freeze at 2019 rates.

BRISBANE v RICHMOND

Second elimination final at The Gabba, Thu Sep 1, 7.20pm AEST

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE THROUGH TICKETMASTER

Club Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:00am – 2:00pm



GABBA Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:00am – 2:00pm



General Public

Tuesday 23 August 3:00pm

MELBOURNE v SYDNEY

Second qualifying final at the MCG, Fri Sep 2, 7.50pm AEST

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE THROUGH TICKETEK

Club Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:00am – 2:00pm



AFL Members

Tuesday 23 August 12:00pm



General Public

Tuesday 23 August 3:00pm

GEELONG v COLLINGWOOD

First qualifying final at the MCG, Sat Sep 3, 4.35pm AEST

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE THROUGH TICKETEK

Club Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:00am – 2:00pm



Collingwood P2 Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:30am



AFL Members

Tuesday 23 August 12:00pm



General Public

Tuesday 23 August 3:00pm

FREMANTLE v WESTERN BULLDOGS

First elimination final at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE THROUGH TICKETMASTER

Club Members

Tuesday 23 August 10:00am – 2:00pm AWST (12.00pm - 4.00pm AEST)



General Public

Tuesday 23 August 3:00pm AWST (5pm AEST)



Finals Week 2

Semi Finals On-sale: Monday September 5

Club members – 10am AEST / 8am AWST

AFL members (MCG only) – 12pm AEST / 10am AWST

General Public – 3pm AEST / 1pm AWST

Finals Week 3

Preliminary Finals On-sale: Monday September 12

Club members – 10am AEST / 8am AWST

AFL members (MCG only) – 12pm AEST / 10am AWST

General Public – 3pm AEST / 1pm AWST