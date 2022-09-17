WHO is your club's best chance to bring home 'Charlie'?

AFL.com.au runs the rule over all 18 sides and analyses whether this Sunday night could be a memorable count for one of your favourite players in our club-by-club Brownlow Medal guide.

Best Chance: Rory Laird

It was another sensational season for Laird, who was one of the League's most dominant contested and clearance players throughout the year. Shouldn't have too many steal votes from him, and should poll strongly in each of the club's eight wins. Expect around 20 votes.

One-Vote Wonder: Billy Frampton (v Western Bulldogs, round six)

Went into the backline and starred in a one-point win over the Dogs. Frampton finished with 26 disposals, nine marks and 10 intercepts. Will it be enough to see him poll his first career Brownlow votes?

Brownlow Predictor

14 Ben Keays

13 Rory Laird

9 Taylor Walker

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.05 Rory Laird

$8 Ben Keays

$10 Taylor Walker

Predicted total team votes: 50

2021 most votes: Rory Laird (16 votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Rory Laird in action during Adelaide's clash with Collingwood in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Lachie Neale

It was another scintillating year, where Neale inspired Brisbane back to being a premiership hopeful again through his prolific ball-winning abilities. He polled 31 votes to claim the honour in 2020, and will be a decent chance to go beyond that total as he looks to earn a second Brownlow Medal victory this season.

One-Vote Wonder: Oscar McInerney (v Carlton, round 21)

The big ruckman doesn't poll often, but will be a decent chance against the Blues. He finished with 19 disposals, 37 hitouts and eight clearances in an influential showing, helping the Lions hold on to victory.

Brownlow Predictor

26 Lachie Neale

17 Hugh McCluggage

9 Zac Bailey, Dayne Zorko

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.01 Lachie Neale

$18 Hugh McCluggage

$101 Zac Bailey

Predicted total team votes: 82

2021 most votes: Jarryd Lyons (23 votes)

Ineligible: Mitch Robinson, Oscar McInerney, Noah Answerth, Cam Rayner

Best Chance: Patrick Cripps

Played a starring role, particularly early in the season, where his clearance and contested work was back to its best. Cripps was Carlton's most dominant midfielder throughout the year, and will be looking for a third season worth 20-plus Brownlow votes in his career.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Silvagni (v Greater Western Sydney, round nine)

Silvagni was fantastic in the wet as Carlton secured a victory on the road, winning 20 disposals and kicking two goals to complement his work in the ruck. Will it be enough to earn the popular Blue his first career Brownlow votes?

Brownlow Predictor

26 Patrick Cripps

20 Sam Walsh

13 Sam Docherty

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.05 Patrick Cripps

$8 Sam Walsh

$18 Charlie Curnow

Predicted total team votes: 88

2021 most votes: Sam Walsh (30 votes)

Ineligible: Liam Stocker, Will Hayes

Patrick Cripps in action during Carlton's clash with Richmond in round 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Nick Daicos

The father-son gun shot out of the blocks in his debut AFL season. Winning plenty of the footy across half-back, and showing the composure of someone twice his age, Nick Daicos will likely vie with his brother Josh to earn the most votes at Collingwood.

One-Vote Wonder: Darcy Cameron (v Greater Western Sydney, round 15)

Having emerged as Collingwood's first-choice ruckman throughout the year, Cameron could also earn his first-ever Brownlow votes. He won 17 disposals, 23 hitouts and kicked two goals against the Giants, which will put him right in the mix for votes.

Brownlow Predictor

12 Josh Daicos, Nick Daicos

11 Jack Crisp

10 Jordan De Goey*

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$2.50 Jack Crisp

$3 Nick Daicos

$3.25 Jordan De Goey*

Predicted total team votes: 63

2021 most votes: Jack Crisp (11 votes)

Ineligible: Jordan De Goey

Best Chance: Zach Merrett

It might have been a season to forget for the Bombers, but Merrett came alive in the second half of the year and should earn a stack of votes. The hard-running midfielder had his first season worth 20-plus Brownlow votes last year, and could be on track to replicate that number in 2022.

One-Vote Wonder: Kyle Langford (v Brisbane, round 17)

Langford has played 107 AFL games for just one Brownlow vote, but could add to that tally thanks to his performance in an upset win over Brisbane. He had 18 disposals, seven marks and kicked four goals in a dominant attacking display.

Brownlow Predictor

12 Zach Merrett

10 Darcy Parish

8 Mason Redman*, Peter Wright

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.20 Zach Merrett

$4.50 Darcy Parish

$10 Peter Wright

Predicted total team votes: 50

2021 most votes: Darcy Parish (26 votes)

Ineligible: Mason Redman

Essendon's Zach Merrett celebrates a goal in round eight against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Andrew Brayshaw

It was a breakout year for Brayshaw, who has already claimed the AFL Players' Association MVP award and will now have the Brownlow Medal in his sights. Expect him to be among the frontrunners, although he's not yet a proven vote winner. He's never polled more than 10 votes in a season.

One-Vote Wonder: James Aish (v Port Adelaide, round 16)

It was a strong year for Aish, who will be looking to earn his first Brownlow votes since 2016. His best chance will come against Port Adelaide, where he finished with 29 disposals and kicked two goals.

Brownlow Predictor

28 Andrew Brayshaw

10 Will Brodie

6 Lachie Schultz

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.01 Andrew Brayshaw

$18 Will Brodie

$26 Caleb Serong

Predicted total team votes: 76

2021 most votes: David Mundy (20 votes)

Ineligible: Sam Switkowski

Andrew Brayshaw celebrates a goal during the elimination final between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Jeremy Cameron

Cameron came awfully close to winning the Coleman Medal, and will likely earn his fair share of Brownlow votes as well after combining big ball-winning numbers with a heap of goals. He had four games featuring five-plus goals and you can expect him to poll votes in all of them.

One-Vote Wonder: Jon Ceglar (v West Coast, round 23)

The veteran ruckman only played two games, but could poll in one of them after winning 24 disposals, 29 hitouts and 11 clearances against West Coast. Having polled votes in each of his last two seasons, could Ceglar make it three from three?

Brownlow Predictor

18 Jeremy Cameron

13 Cam Guthrie, Tom Stewart*

10 Patrick Dangerfield

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.30 Jeremy Cameron

$3.50 Cam Guthrie

$15 Tom Stewart*

Predicted total team votes: 95

2021 most votes: Cam Guthrie (18 votes)

Ineligible: Tom Stewart

Best Chance: Touk Miller

The Gold Coast co-captain has already taken home the AFL Coaches Association Player of the Year award and will be among the frontrunners for the Brownlow. He enjoyed another terrific year and should poll strongly in each of the side's 10 wins.

One-Vote Wonder: Connor Budarick (v North Melbourne, round 12)

The youngster's season was unfortunately ended by a ruptured ACL, but hopefully he will have something to celebrate in the form of his first career Brownlow votes. Budarick won 25 disposals and provided plenty of drive against North Melbourne up in Darwin.

Brownlow Predictor

30 Touk Miller

7 Jarrod Witts

6 Noah Anderson, Matt Rowell

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.01 Touk Miller

$18 Noah Anderson

$51 Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell

Predicted total team votes: 71

2021 most votes: Touk Miller (17 votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Touk Miller celebrates a goal during the R11 clash between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at TIO Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Josh Kelly

Kelly enjoyed a career-best season in 2017, where he finished with 21 Brownlow votes. He'll look to get close to that number again in 2022. The Giants midfielder was classy and prolific, and should poll strongly in the side's six wins.

One-Vote Wonder: Callum Brown (v Hawthorn, round 16)

Will the Irish recruit grab his first career Brownlow votes? He moved forward against Hawthorn, kicking four goals to go with 13 disposals and four marks. It will put him right in the frame for votes.

Brownlow Predictor

15 Josh Kelly

6 Stephen Coniglio

4 Tom Green, Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Tim Taranto

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.80 Josh Kelly

$1.95 Stephen Coniglio

$26 Lachie Whitfield, Toby Greene

Predicted total team votes: 48

2021 most votes: Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper (15 votes)

Ineligible: Braydon Preuss

Josh Kelly kicks the ball during Greater Western Sydney's clash with Hawthorn in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: James Sicily

Key defenders aren't known for polling big Brownlow votes, but Sicily averaged nearly 24 disposals this year and impressed with his fantastic intercept abilities and ball use. It should see him poll strongly, particularly in Hawthorn's eight wins.

One-Vote Wonder: Luke Breust (v West Coast, round 18)

The veteran forward hasn't polled a Brownlow vote since 2019, but could be a chance late in the season against West Coast. He finished with six goals from 15 disposals, helping Hawthorn to a comfortable victory.

Brownlow Predictor

11 Jai Newcombe

8 Jack Gunston

7 James Sicily

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$2.50 Jai Newcombe, Tom Mitchell

$4.50 James Sicily

$5 Jack Gunston

Predicted total team votes: 51

2021 most votes: Tom Mitchell (25 votes)

Ineligible: Sam Frost, Will Day, Changkuoth Jiath

James Sicily celebrates a goal during the R22 clash between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Clayton Oliver

Oliver was superb this season, combining an innate ability to find the footy with brutal clearance and contested work. It should put him among the leading contenders for the award. He polled 31 votes last year and fell just short. Would a similar tally get him closer to the honour this time around?

One-Vote Wonder: Sam Weideman (v Essendon, round three)

The key forward fell out of favour throughout the year, but could still poll Brownlow votes for his strong performance in an early win over Essendon. He kicked four goals from seven shots on goal, as well as winning 11 disposals and taking seven marks.

Brownlow Predictor

27 Clayton Oliver

22 Christian Petracca

12 Max Gawn

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.40 Clayton Oliver

$2.75 Christian Petracca

$51 Max Gawn

Predicted total team votes: 97

2021 most votes: Clayton Oliver (31 votes)

Ineligible: Kade Chandler

Clayton Oliver in action against St Kilda in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Luke Davies-Uniacke

The big-bodied youngster fulfilled his potential this season, surging ahead as North Melbourne's most influential midfielder. The Kangaroos only won two games, but Davies-Uniacke had 28 disposals and four clearances in one of them and is also likely to poll a handful of votes in some defeats.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Ziebell (v Sydney, round four)

North Melbourne's captain should get on the board in a narrow loss to Sydney, where he was pushed forward and kicked five goals from nine disposals. It was his most influential performance of the season.

Brownlow Predictor

9 Luke Davies-Uniacke

7 Nick Larkey*

3 Jy Simpkin, Cam Zurhaar

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.45 Luke Davies-Uniacke

$3 Nick Larkey*

$5 Jy Simpkin

Predicted total team votes: 26

2021 most votes: Ben Cunnington (15 votes)

Ineligible: Ben McKay, Nick Larkey, Jason Horne-Francis, Lachie Young, Flynn Perez

Best Chance: Connor Rozee

A midfield move worked wonders for Rozee, who became one of the League's most influential players as he started winning more of the footy. Expect it to translate into votes. Ollie Wines is a proven vote-winner, and won the honour last year, but the youngster should grab Port Adelaide's most votes this season.

One-Vote Wonder: Jeremy Finlayson (v Essendon, round 22)

Finlayson impressed as a mobile ruckman and should earn votes in a big win over Essendon late in the year. He finished with 25 disposals, six hitouts and kicked two goals, dominating across the ground.

Brownlow Predictor

21 Connor Rozee

13 Ollie Wines

8 Travis Boak

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.35 Connor Rozee

$3 Ollie Wines

$18 Travis Boak

Predicted total team votes: 69

2021 most votes: Ollie Wines (36 votes)

Ineligible: Nil

Best Chance: Dion Prestia

Prestia was injured early in the year, but returned to become Richmond's most reliable midfielder. He will have some competition from Shai Bolton and Tom Lynch, who will steal their fair share of votes, but expect the onballer's clearance and contested work to see him surge clear of his teammates.

One-Vote Wonder: Marlion Pickett (v West Coast, round 16)

He won a premiership on his AFL debut, but could he now earn his first Brownlow Medal votes? Pickett's move to a wing paid dividends this year and a performance against West Coast, where he won 25 disposals and kicked two goals, should see his season recognised.

Brownlow Predictor

22 Dion Prestia

15 Tom Lynch

8 Liam Baker, Shai Bolton, Jayden Short

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.50 Dion Prestia

$2.75 Shai Bolton

$6 Tom Lynch

Predicted total team votes: 74

2021 most votes: Dustin Martin (11 votes)

Ineligible: Rhyan Mansell, Marlion Pickett, Nick Vlastuin

Richmond's Dion Prestia celebrates a goal against Western Bulldogs in R4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Jack Steele

Steele has racked up 20-plus votes in each of his last two seasons, and could be a chance to do so again this year. Although his campaign never hit the heights of 2020 or 2021, he was still among St Kilda's best midfielders and should be expected to poll strongly.

One-Vote Wonder: Jack Hayes (v Collingwood, round one)

Could the pre-season Supplemental Selection Period recruit get a vote on his AFL debut? Hayes finished with 18 disposals, 10 marks and kicked three goals in his first-ever outing and could poll, despite a loss to Collingwood.

Brownlow Predictor

15 Jack Steele

10 Jack Sinclair

8 Brad Crouch*, Max King

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.35 Jack Steele

$4.50 Jack Sinclair

$5 Brad Crouch*

Predicted total team votes: 72

2021 most votes: Jack Steele (26 votes)

Ineligible: Paddy Ryder, Brad Crouch

Jack Steele kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against Brisbane in round 22, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Best Chance: Callum Mills

Expect the Sydney co-captain to get off to a hot start, with his midfield work and improved ball-winning numbers helping to turn the Swans into a genuine premiership contender. He will battle with Chad Warner for votes later in the season, but should still be among the frontrunners.

One-Vote Wonder: Sam Reid (v Melbourne, round 12)

The veteran forward was sensational in an upset win over Melbourne, recording 16 disposals and 10 tackles to go with three goals. His forward pressure was immense, and could result in his first Brownlow votes since 2019.

Brownlow Predictor

16 Callum Mills

12 Chad Warner

10 Luke Parker

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.30 Callum Mills

$4 Luke Parker

$5.50 Chad Warner

Predicted total team votes: 84

2021 most votes: Callum Mills (18 votes)

Ineligible: James Rowbottom, Josh Kennedy, Lance Franklin, Peter Ladhams

Chad Warner and Callum Mills celebrate Sydney's win over Richmond in round 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Best Chance: Josh Kennedy

With midfielder Tim Kelly ineligible, the veteran forward stands alone as West Coast's best chance. In his final season, Kennedy still kicked 37 goals and notched three in a win over Collingwood and five in a victory over Essendon. Expect him to poll in both victories.

One-Vote Wonder: Jamaine Jones (v Gold Coast, round one)

Jones could find himself in contention for votes after a round one performance against Gold Coast where he finished with 21 disposals and kicked two goals. Could he earn his first-ever Brownlow votes?

Brownlow Predictor

6 Josh Kennedy

5 Tim Kelly*

4 Tom Barrass

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$1.65 Josh Kennedy

$5 Tim Kelly*, Tom Barrass

$8 Junior Rioli

Predicted total team votes: 27

2021 most votes: Dom Sheed (13 votes)

Ineligible: Liam Ryan, Jai Culley, Tim Kelly

Best Chance: Marcus Bontempelli

Bontempelli enjoyed another standout season, combining his class through the midfield with additional time spent forward of the ball. He polled 33 votes in last year's count, just falling short of the winner. Don't expect him to get close to that number this season, though he should still poll strongly.

One-Vote Wonder: Roarke Smith (v Hawthorn, round 23)

Smith inspired a crucial round 23 victory over Hawthorn, kicking three goals to go with 19 disposals. After eight years on the Bulldogs' list, it could result in Smith's first-ever Brownlow votes.

Brownlow Predictor

13 Josh Dunkley

12 Bailey Smith*

11 Marcus Bontempelli

Sportsbet Most Team Votes

$2.50 Josh Dunkley

$3 Marcus Bontempelli

$4.50 Bailey Smith*

Predicted total team votes: 65

2021 most votes: Marcus Bontempelli (33 votes)

Ineligible: Bailey Smith