AN INVESTED onlooker wanted a word with Brad Close on Monday morning.

Just after Geelong had finished its open training session ahead of this week's Grand Final, triple-premiership Cats legend Cameron Ling made a beeline to Close with an acknowledgement.

Ling wanted Close to know that he'd spotted a few No.45s printed on the backs of Geelong jumpers in the crowd throughout the morning. But they weren't in recognition of Ling, who also wore the guernsey number throughout his 246-game Cats career.

'WRITE WHAT YOUSE WRITE' Rohan unfazed by finals record

"There's a lot of people out there that love the long sleeves," Close told AFL.com.au.

"It's pretty cool to see. We love all of the support that we can get. It's cool to see plenty of 45s out in the crowd. I just had a chat to 'Lingy' and he reckons most of them are fresh guernseys, so that's nice. They're new 45s."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Cats hit the front as Close goes long Brad Close nails this brilliant running goal to give his side the lead late in the second term

Close never really got a say in his jumper number. A mature-aged rookie recruit, he had played with SANFL side Glenelg until he was eventually selected to Geelong as a 20-year-old leading into its last Grand Final season of 2020.

The final Cats player selected that year, he was designated the lowest available locker number. That washed out at No.45, after ruckman Ryan Abbott had been traded to St Kilda in the months before.

CATS SUPERSTAR'S PURRFECT 10 Gary Ayres Award voting after prelims

"I'd actually never met 'Lingy'. When I got here, it just went on how we were drafted. I was taken in the rookie draft and was the last player selected, so No.45 was the earliest number available," Close said.

"I ended up just lucking out there, because I'm very happy to wear the No.45 and hopefully 'Lingy' supports it. I've got no plans to move down and get a smaller number, absolutely not."

Brad Close (right) and Geelong's other 2019 draftees show off their jumper numbers. Picture: AFL Photos

The iconic Geelong number and the long sleeves were enough in themselves to make Close a cult hero at Kardinia Park, but his no-fuss style of football has further endeared him to Cats fans.

According to Champion Data, Close ranks joint-first with West Coast's Liam Ryan for the most run-down tackles in the AFL this season with 12. He also ranks No.8 for forward-half pressure among all small forwards, and No.11 for assists.

HOLMES RUN Injured Cat making a Grand Final bid

"The last two years, I've been able to stay in the side consistently. I've been playing a role, getting up the ground and getting back. It takes lots of running, but it's what the coaches and my teammates value," Close said.

"It's allowed me to play a role where I'm not under pressure to kick four or five goals a week or have 30 touches every game. It's also the way the coaching staff go about it. They value playing your role and that's taken a bit of pressure off myself, knowing I can keep my game simple, play a role and know I'm valued for it."

Now 54 games into his Geelong career, Close has become a mainstay in the Cats' forward line over the last two seasons. Ahead of Saturday's Grand Final, he also has some first-hand experience of what to expect.

An emergency for the side's last Grand Final in 2020, Close used the opportunity of being in the squad – but not in the selected side – to take notes on how to prepare should he ever find himself in a similar situation one day.

"I was just looking at the way the boys prepared and went about the game," Close said.

"Obviously, you try not to overcomplicate things. That's something we've focused on for the last few weeks, it's just another game and we'll just try and play the best we can. That's something we'll try and do, just keep it simple."

Brad Close at Geelong training ahead of the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: Getty Images

Now, in among the 100,000-strong crowd that is expected at the MCG for Saturday's season decider, Close is hoping to see a few more brand-new No.45 guernseys proudly being donned among the fans.

"It's been amazing," Close said.

"Running out for that first final against Collingwood, seeing the amount of Geelong fans in the crowd … there was obviously plenty of Collingwood fans too, but seeing the support and seeing smiles back on people's faces was great.

"Obviously, the last two finals series have been away from Melbourne, so it's great to have it back. When I was younger, going to a couple of finals matches and Grand Finals, it's the best part of our sport. It'll be awesome to be part of a Grand Final this week."