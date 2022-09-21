HAWTHORN and the AFL are investigating "extremely serious" allegations about the treatment of its Indigenous players.

The historic allegations came to light during an external review that Hawthorn had commissioned to learn more about Indigenous players' experiences at the club.

Upon learning of the experiences of some of the former players, the club referred the findings to the AFL Integrity Unit.

The AFL is finalising its own process to investigate the allegations and is seeking to speak to those who shared their experiences with Hawthorn's review.

The allegations have been made public in a report by the ABC. The ABC's investigation outlines the experiences of three players during Alastair Clarkson's time as senior coach and then-assistant coach Chris Fagan.

"The club will continue to provide support to those who have participated in this process, and their wellbeing remains our priority," Hawthorn said in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

"While the process indicated the current environment at the club is culturally safe, it also recommended that some of the club’s current First Nations training and development programs should continue to be strengthened.



"The club places the best interests and welfare of our players and staff as our number one priority."

Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL reiterated that its key priority was the "physical, mental and emotional welfare" of everyone involved in the sport.

"The AFL takes extremely seriously all matters where people report experiencing harm, discrimination or mistreatment in our industry. We recently received a document from the Hawthorn Football Club outlining very serious allegations gathered during the recently completed review by an external consultant who interviewed current and former Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players," the League said in a statement released on Wednesday morning.

"The experiences outlined in the document are extremely serious and require further and full examination.

"The AFL is finalising a process to investigate the allegations and has sought further details of those who shared their experiences in order to progress its investigation.

"The AFL is committed to ensuring all who shared their experiences are fully supported through this process. The AFL will liaise with the parties to ensure appropriate support and cultural safety are in place in accordance with the wishes of those involved.

"We are committed to the welfare of all involved. Once we have spoken to those who have shared their experiences, we will be able to provide an update on the next steps in the investigation."

AFL Players' Association chief executive Paul Marsh called for an independent investigation, saying he was "extremely concerned" at the report.

"We have spoken to the AFL and communicated our expectations that an independent investigation must be conducted," Marsh said in a statement.

"It should also be well-resourced and wide-ranging in scope."