Rory Lobb in action during the R17 clash between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RORY Lobb faces an uphill battle to force his way out of Fremantle during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after the Dockers doubled down on their intention to hold the forward/ruck to the final year of his contract.

The club is also still talking with swingman Griffin Logue and hoping to tempt the talented 24-year-old to re-sign with Fremantle if the role is right, rather than seeking a trade to North Melbourne.

Lobb has requested a trade for the second straight season and indicated he would like to join the Western Bulldogs, who have held some conversations with Fremantle about their desire to do a deal in the next 10 days.

List manager David Walls said the Dockers' position had not changed since their initial statement last month, which indicated the club would not facilitate a trade.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Trade Targets: Watch the best highlights of Rory Lobb The 29-year-old Fremantle forward has played 140 games

"We've had some conversations, but we've got no intention of trading Rory. We still stand by that, nothing has changed," Walls said on the opening day of AFL Trade Period.

"A 206cm key forward who can kick two goals a game and can go through the ruck is very hard to find, so we expect Rory to be with us next year.

"He's a professional and he'll be able to come back and we'll support him and get him to have a repeat of the season he had this year."

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Walls said Lobb had not been frustrated by the club's stance in the pair's discussions, and Freo would work with the forward/ruck to make sure he can rebound from the unsuccessful trade request and enjoy another strong season.

Lobb finished 10th in the Dockers' best and fairest on Saturday night after playing 21 games and kicking a career-best 36 goals.

Rory Lobb celebrates a goal in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"If he's done it once, I reckon he can do it again," Walls said, joking that only Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli or star forward Aaron Naughton would tempt the Dockers to do a deal.

Western Bulldogs list manager Sam Power said they remained respectful of Lobb's contracted status but hoped to continue talking to the Dockers.

"He's indicated he would like to join us if a deal can be done," Power said.

MAJOR PLAYERS How Freo can use Trade Period to shape flag push

"His partner moved to Victoria during the year and he is keen to get over to Victoria and be with her.

"We'll keep having discussions with Freo, but at the same time he's a contracted player."

While trading Lobb would help the Dockers secure more draft assets to utilise in a potential trade for Melbourne premiership ruckman Luke Jackson, Walls was confident they could progress a deal with the Demons regardless.

Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy contest the ruck in the round 20 match between Fremantle and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on July 29, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The two clubs were due to meet on Monday, with little progress made so far and Jackson yet to nominate the Dockers publicly as his preferred club.

Walls said he could see Jackson playing in the ruck, forward and a big-bodied midfield role, similar to that played by Geelong's Mark Blicavs.

FORWARD THINKING Dockers eye unique midfield role for Jackson

On Logue, he said the club remained in conversations with the versatile big man, who excelled in both key defensive and forward roles this year but has fallen out of contract.

"We haven't given up hope yet. He's indicated that he wants to go to North, but we'd like to see that through and I don't think that will happen straight away," Walls said.

"We just rate Griffin so highly. He finished sixth in our Doig Medal on Saturday night, so it's really been what position he can play. We're working with that on Griff to sell where potentially he can play."

Griffin Logue is tackled by Marcus Windhager during Fremantle's clash against St Kilda in round 17, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Walls also said the Dockers would:

- Like to secure Gold Coast forward Josh Corbett and would hold talks with the Suns today. The club still has interest in wingman Jeremy Sharp but is not alone, with West Coast still in the frame.

- Work with midfielder Darcy Tucker to secure a home for the Victorian where he can get more opportunity and bed down a more permanent role.

- Likely secure a deal on Monday to send wingman Blake Acres to Carlton.

The Bulldogs, meanwhile, have held initial discussions with Brisbane around midfielder Josh Dunkley and would work "in good faith" with the Lions to secure a trade that sends the 2022 club champion north. The Lions have flagged a future first-round pick could be involved in negotiations.

The club is also anticipating free agent Liam Jones will become a Bulldog again in the next 24 hours.