Will Kelly in action at Collingwood training on September 15, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

YOUNG swingman Will Kelly has secured a new deal to remain at Collingwood in 2023.

The 22-year-old has played three games since being selected under the father-son rule with pick No.29 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

Kelly was starved of senior opportunities this year – he didn't play an AFL game in 2022 – but played 17 games in the VFL where he spent time at either end of the ground.

After starting his career as a key forward, Kelly transitioned into defence this year in an attempt to break into the senior team that was impacted by injury.

Will Kelly of the Magpies pulls in a strong contested mark against Brodie Kemp of the Blues during the VFL Elimination Final match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Carlton Blues at Victoria Park on August 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

With Collingwood recruiting Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill and Billy Frampton during a busy Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period that also involved the departures of Brodie Grundy and Ollie Henry, Kelly was forced to wait until after the Trade Period to finalise his extension.

It is understood that the Magpies had indicated he would land another chance in recent times.

The Magpies delisted the sons of club great Gavin Brown – Callum and Tyler – last month, but have retained the son of Craig Kelly, who also played in the 1990 premiership.

Collingwood announced on Tuesday that basketball convert Jack Madgen and South Australian wingman Caleb Poulter hadn't been offered contracts for next season.

Cooper Murley was also delisted but the Magpies have committed to selecting him again in next month's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.