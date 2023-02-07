PERHAPS the happiest man at Brisbane following the Lions' off-season recruiting spree is ruckman Oscar McInerney.

In former Western Bulldog Josh Dunkley and No.2 draft pick Will Ashcroft, 'Big O' has two new midfielders to work with in an already loaded rotation.

And you can't wipe the smile off his face.

Speaking on Tuesday morning at Harris Fields State School on Brisbane's southside as part of the club's community camp, McInerney was beaming when asked about his new teammates.

"These guys just add so much value to our club," he said.

"We see first-hand what they can do on the field, but behind closed doors, they bring others along, they set high standards in the gym, how they train, how they prepare.

"It's genuinely so exciting.

"Just getting to line meetings with our midfield group, to do our reviews, to see the numbers that can go through there and start working on those connections is such a great opportunity."

Ashcroft has turned heads in his short time at the club and has been a standout in both match simulation sessions over the past fortnight.

Last Friday he worked alongside McInerney, Dunkley and Lachie Neale in the starting centre square quartet, excelling with his work-rate and good decisions.

"He's just a quality person," McInerney said of the teenager.

"We sort of kept him under the radar when he played in the VFL last year and he was very impressive then and his three months here have been nothing short of that.

"We've got to remember he's only an 18-year-old kid, he's so exciting, we've just got to keep supporting him and we'll be a part of his journey because it's an exciting time for him and the footy club.

"Gee it's exciting what he can do and bring to the table."