PORT Adelaide tall Charlie Dixon hopes to play on for another four years as he eyes a new deal with the Power.

Dixon, who will be a restricted free agent at the end of this season, turns 33 this year but insists he has plenty of good football left in him given injuries have restricted him to just 189 games since his debut for Gold Coast in 2011.

He says early conversations with the Power have indicated he will stay on beyond this season, adding he wants to keep playing as long as his competitive spirit burns.

"There's been a few (conversations about a new contract)," Dixon said on Wednesday. "They've sort of said that they're keen to keep me on, but ... we'll just see how we go throughout the year.

"While I've still got the competitive spirit that I've got, I'll continue to play.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"If I go out (retire) and I've still got that itch, I'll probably regret that. I want to go until I know that I'm done.

"I still think I've got, after this year, maybe a couple more years, if not three, hopefully. If the body holds up.

"I've only played 180 games (or so) over 14 years. I've missed a fair bit of footy, so I think I've still got a fair bit of footy left in me."

Dixon missed the opening 10 rounds of last season due to an ankle injury and managed just 16 goals from 12 games, with an injury to Scott Lycett forcing Dixon to spend plenty of time in the ruck.

Despite a recent injury setback for Jeremy Finlayson, the expected return of Lycett should see Dixon spend more time forward this year alongside fellow talls Todd Marshall and Mitch Georgiades as well as new recruit, Junior Rioli.

Charlie Dixon (L) and Scott Lycett battle in the ruck during a Port Adelaide training session in January 2023. Picture: Michael Sullivan, PAFC

Dixon expects veteran Travis Boak to also spend time at half-forward this year, while Orazio Fantasia's return to full fitness effectively makes him a new recruit given he played just a single game in 2022.

The Power were criticised for being too focused on Dixon when going forward last year, but he expects them to be more unpredictable in attack this season.

"We've tried a few new things ... and we've got a number of talls who can roll through there, and also rucks," he said.

"I think it's the way we move the ball a little bit better this year and we can try to find more marks instead of contests.

"The ball does come through me a bit, but I think you'll find (Marshall, Georgiades and Finlayson) will see a fair bit of footy."