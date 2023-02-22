GOLD Coast will be without tall forward Ben King and recruit Jed Anderson for Thursday's match simulation against Essendon, while Geelong will miss Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan and Mitch Duncan for its hitout against Hawthorn.

The extended squads for Thursday's two match simulations were announced on Wednesday, with Jake Stringer a confirmed out for the Bombers due to a hamstring injury.

Hawthorn recruit Cooper Stephens, who suffered a concussion last week, will miss a chance to play against his former club, while the Hawks will also be without top draftee Cam Mackenzie and veteran Luke Breust for the clash with the Cats.

The Suns had already confirmed the absence of Touk Miller (hamstring) and Brandon Ellis (calf) for the clash with the Bombers and they will also be without King, whose return is being managed following his ACL injury last year.

The key forward played a half in the club's intraclub game last week and is expected to face GWS in a practice match on March 4.

Anderson, who joined from North Melbourne in the off-season, is still building up his loads following an infection prior to Christmas.

Stringer will also miss after experiencing hamstring tightness at training this week, but he is expected to be in contention for Essendon's season opener against Hawthorn on March 19. Former Demon Sam Weideman will play his first game in Bombers colours.

Geelong recruits Ollie Henry, Jack Bowes and Tanner Bruhn have all been named in Geelong's squad to face Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, but Rohan and Duncan are notable absentees.

Hawkins is continuing his recovery from off-season foot surgery, saying earlier this month he's hopeful of being fit for the Cats' round one clash against Collingwood.

The unofficial match simulations are organised between the clubs and their duration, number of players involved and number of breaks will vary as they don't have to follow the standard AFL structure. As a result, there will be no live scores and stats from these matches.

All of the unofficial match simulations will be live streamed on Kayo Sports and broadcast on Foxtel, while there will also be a free live blog on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live app this Friday for the six matches around the country.

Entry to both matches on Thursday is free.

Geelong v Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium, 4pm AEDT

(8 x 30 min quarters plus time on)



GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Zach Tuohy, 3. Brandan Parfitt, 4. Tanner Bruhn, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 8. Jake Kolodjashnij, 9. Max Holmes, 10. Mitchell Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 12. Jack Bowes, 13. Jhye Clark, 15. Jonathon Ceglar, 16. Sam De Koning, 17. Esava Ratugolea, 18. Tyson Stengle, 21. Osca Riccardi, 24. Jed Bews, 27. Sam Menegola, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 29. Cameron Guthrie, 30. Tom Atkins, 31. Oscar Murdoch, 32. Gryan Miers, 34. Oisin Mullin, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Ollie Henry, 38. Jack Henry, 39. Zachary Guthrie, 40. Ted Clohesy, 42. Mark O'Connor, 44. Tom Stewart, 45. Brad Close, 46. Mark Blicavs

Notable absentees: Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan, Gary Rohan, Sam Simpson

HAWTHORN

3. Jai Newcombe, 4. Jarman Impey, 5. James Worpel, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ned Reeves, 8. Sam Frost, 9. Changkuoth Jiath, 10. Karl Amon, 11. Conor Nash, 12. Will Day, 13. Dylan Moore, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 15. Blake Hardwick, 16. Lachian Bramble, 17. Lloyd Meek, 18. Max Lynch, 20. Chad Wingard, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Josh Ward, 26. Fergus Greene, 27. Ned Long, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Connor Macdonald, 32. Finn Maginness, 36. James Blanck, 37. Josh Weddle, 39. Emerson Jeka, 44. Henry Hustwaite

Notable absentees: Mitch Lewis, Luke Breust, Harry Morrison, Cam Mackenzie, Tyler Brockman, Cooper Stephens, Josh Morris

Gold Coast v Essendon at Austworld Oval, 4pm AEST

(6 x 25 min quarters, no time on)

GOLD COAST

1. Mabior Chol, 2. Rory Atkins, 3. Sam Flanders, 5. Alex Davies, 6. Alex Sexton, 7. Nicholas Holman, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Ben Ainsworth, 10. Charles Ballard, 12. Sam Day, 13. Jack Lukosius, 15. Noah Anderson, 16. Thomas Berry, 18. Matthew Rowell, 19. Bailey Humphrey, 20. Jeremy Sharp, 21. James Tsitas, 22. Ben Long, 24. David Swallow, 26. Connor Blakely, 28. Jarrod Witts, 29. Christopher Burgess, 30. Levi Casboult, 32. Bodhi Uwland, 33. Charles Constable, 36. Elijah Hollands, 37. Oskar Faulkhead, 38. Lloyd Johnston, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 42. Jake Stein, 43. Brodie McLaughlin, 44. Darcy Macpherson, 45. Sandy Brock, 46. Caleb Graham, 47. Hewago Paul Oea, 49. Ned Moyle, 50. Jy Farrar

Notable absentees: Brandon Ellis, Touk Miller, Lachie Weller, Jed Anderson, Sam Collins, Ben King, Connor Budarick

ESSENDON

1. Andrew McGrath, 2. Samuel Draper, 3. Darcy Parish, 4. Kyle Langford, 6. Jye Caldwell, 7. Zachary Merrett, 9. Dylan Shiel, 10. Samuel Weideman, 11. William Snelling, 12. William Setterfield, 14. Jordan Ridley, 15. Jayden Laverde, 16. Archie Perkins, 18. Lewis Hayes, 19. Nicholas Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 21. Dyson Heppell, 22. Samuel Durham, 23. Harrison Jones, 24. Nicholas Bryan, 26. Kaine Baldwin, 27. Mason Redman, 28. Alastair Lord, 29. Jake Kelly, 30. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, 33. Alwyn Davey, 34. Andrew Phillips, 37. Nicholas Martin, 38. Rhett Montgomerie, 39. Patrick Voss, 40. Tex Wanganeen, 42. Massimo D'Ambrosio, 43. Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, 47. Jye Menzie

Notable absentees: Elijah Tsatas, Ben Hobbs, Nik Cox, Jake Stringer, Matt Guelfi, Zach Reid, James Stewart