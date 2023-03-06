Pat Lipinski marks in front of Changkuoth Jiath during the practice match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on March 2, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD midfielder Pat Lipinski is expected to miss the first half of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Lipinski dislocated his left shoulder in the final term of the Pies' practice match win over Hawthorn on Thursday.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury after collecting 22 disposals and kicking two goals in Collingwood's six-point win.

"We are disappointed for Pat who has undergone his second shoulder surgery in six months," Collingwood general manager of football Graham Wright said.

"The expectation is that he will be out of the selection frame until the after the mid-season bye.

"In the meantime, his welfare remains paramount and we will continue to support Pat as he begins his rehab."

In good news for the Pies earlier on Monday, midfielder Jordan De Goey avoided a suspension for his dangerous tackle on Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek.

Collingwood, last year's preliminary finalist, faces Geelong in round one on March 17.