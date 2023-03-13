OUR ESTEEMED team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2023.
Our experts believe this year's premiership battle will be a race in three between Geelong, Brisbane and Melbourne, while Hawthorn are the overwhelming favourites to win the wooden spoon.
On an individual level, Will Ashcroft is the clear favourite to win the AFL Rising Star while Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca got the most tips for the Brownlow.
Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
Damian Barrett
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: Western Bulldogs
Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner, Marcus Bontempelli to tie
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Jack Gunston
Surprise All-Australian: Jason Horne-Francis
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Absolutely
Which new club coach will have the best season? Ross The Boss. They won't be making the finals, the Saints, but Ross will use 2023 to work out exactly what needs to be done to this mess of a list.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Icehouse
Headline you'll see: Clarko Blows Up At ….
Headline you won't see: Bevo: Dunks And I Are Good Mates
Big call: Hawks to lose multiple national draft picks as part of fallout to racism investigation.
Barrett's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Geelong
3. Sydney
4. Carlton
5. Melbourne
6. Port Adelaide
7. Collingwood
8. Fremantle
9. Richmond
10. Western Bulldogs
11. Adelaide
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. St Kilda
14. Gold Coast
15. Essendon
16. West Coast
17. Hawthorn
18. North Melbourne
Gemma Bastiani
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Brisbane
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Isaac Heeney
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Luke Jackson
Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson
Will Carlton finally make the finals? No, but they will come agonisingly close (again)
Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Lizzo
Headline you'll see: What nightmares? Sydney's Grand Final performance simply a blip on the radar
Headline you won't see: Melbourne's Grundy mistake: Gawn partnership not working
Big call: Jack Gunston to edge out Daniher and Hipwood to be Brisbane's leading goalkicker.
Bastiani's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Geelong
3. Melbourne
4. Sydney
5. Fremantle
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Collingwood
8. Richmond
9. Carlton
10. Gold Coast
11. Port Adelaide
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. Essendon
14. Adelaide
15. Hawthorn
16. West Coast
17. St Kilda
18. North Melbourne
Riley Beveridge
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: Fremantle
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Harry McKay
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley
Surprise All-Australian: Liam Jones
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa
Headline you'll see: Pies somehow win a thriller from nowhere … again
Headline you won't see: Saints upload unmuted file of round one coaches' box audio
Big call: Buddy kicks a bag of eight goals at least once as a final send-off.
Beveridge's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Geelong
4. Richmond
5. Sydney
6. Carlton
7. Western Bulldogs
8. Collingwood
9. Fremantle
10. Port Adelaide
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Gold Coast
13. Adelaide
14. West Coast
15. Essendon
16. St Kilda
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Sarah Black
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Greater Western Sydney
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Tim Taranto
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
AFL Rising Star: Harry Sheezel
Recruit of the year: Tanner Bruhn
Surprise All-Australian: Alex Pearce
Will Carlton finally make the finals? No
Which new club coach will have the best season? While it won't yet be the full-on orange tsunami of old, Adam Kingsley will get the Giants back to big-wave surfing.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Gang of Youths. This will continue to be my answer every year until it happens. Aussie band, big stadium anthems, Triple J darlings, proven track record at the NRL Grand Final back in 2018.
Headline you'll see: One more time with feeling: Tomahawk to go again in 2024
Headline you won't see: One more time with feeling: Buddy to go again in 2024
Big call: Carlton's spot in the eight will once again come down to a final-round heartbreaker
Black's ladder prediction
1. Geelong
2. Melbourne
3. Brisbane
4. Sydney
5. Richmond
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Fremantle
8. Collingwood
9. Carlton
10. Port Adelaide
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. Gold Coast
13. Essendon
14. Adelaide
15. St Kilda
16. West Coast
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW
Nat Edwards
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: Collingwood
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley
Surprise All-Australian: Will Ashcroft
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Lizzo
Headline you'll see: Grundy's last laugh: New Dee stars as Melbourne crushes Pies on King's Birthday
Headline you won't see: Buddy signs new deal with Swans
Big call: Nat Fyfe to make All-Australian team as a forward.
Edwards' ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Melbourne
3. Geelong
4. Sydney
5. Richmond
6. Carlton
7. Western Bulldogs
8. Fremantle
9. Port Adelaide
10. Collingwood
11. Gold Coast
12. Adelaide
13. Greater Western Sydney
14. West Coast
15. Essendon
16. St Kilda
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Josh Gabelich
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: West Coast
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Tim Taranto
Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley
Headline you'll see: Not another Luke Jackson situation… clubs chase Pickett
Headline you won't see: Clarkson miracle happens at Arden Street, North return to September
Big call: Curnow and McKay share Coleman with 75 goals each.
Gabelich's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Geelong
4. Carlton
5. Richmond
6. Western Bulldogs
7. Sydney
8. Collingwood
9. Port Adelaide
10. Fremantle
11. Gold Coast
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. Adelaide
14. St Kilda
15. Essendon
16. Hawthorn
17. West Coast
18. North Melbourne
Sarah Olle
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Carlton, Greater Western Sydney
Set to fall: Fremantle
Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
AFL Rising Star: Sam Darcy
Recruit of the year: Jack Gunston
Surprise All-Australian: Errol Gulden
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley. The Orange Tsunami is back.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa (mainly for Tom Green).
Headline you'll see: The Hornet’s Nest: JHF clashes with former teammate
Headline you won't see: Father time finally catches up on Tom Hawkins
Big call: Oscar Allen emerges as a genuine superstar.
Olle's ladder prediction
1. Geelong
2. Melbourne
3. Brisbane
4. Richmond
5. Carlton
6. Sydney
7. Western Bulldogs
8. Collingwood
9. Greater Western Sydney
10. Gold Coast
11. Fremantle
12. Port Adelaide
13. Adelaide
14. St Kilda
15. Essendon
16. West Coast
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Nathan Schmook
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Adelaide
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Lachie Neale
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft, pipping Reuben Ginbey by a whisker
Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley
Surprise All-Australian: Michael Frederick
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Arctic Monkeys
Headline you'll see: Fyfe joins Pav in Freo's 50-goal club
Headline you won't see: 'It was the wrong approach': Eagles reveal Draft regrets
Big call: Adelaide to be the higher-ranked South Australian club in 2023.
Schmook's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Geelong
4. Sydney
5. Fremantle
6. Carlton
7. Western Bulldogs
8. Richmond
9. Collingwood
10. Adelaide
11. Gold Coast
12. Port Adelaide
13. Greater Western Sydney
14. West Coast
15. Essendon
16. St Kilda
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Callum Twomey
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: St Kilda
Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos
Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Tim Taranto
Surprise All-Australian: Jordan Clark
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Robbie again… but if not, Foo Fighters
Headline you'll see: Reid all about him: Clubs go crazy for top draft pick Harley
Headline you won't see: Tigers regret Giants' recruiting spree
Big call: Swans miss the eight on percentage after tightest ever home and away season.
Twomey's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Richmond
4. Collingwood
5. Geelong
6. Carlton
7. Port Adelaide
8. Western Bulldogs
9. Sydney
10. Fremantle
11. Gold Coast
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. Adelaide
14. Essendon
15. St Kilda
16. North Melbourne
17. West Coast
18. Hawthorn
Michael Whiting
Premier: Geelong
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Gold Coast
Set to fall: Richmond
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow
AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft
Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley
Surprise All-Australian: Max Holmes
Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes
Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott. We'll see a consistent gameplan that keeps Essendon competitive all year.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Taylor Swift
Headline you'll see: Rankine and Rachele light up Adelaide Oval
Headline you won't see: Horne-Francis given a warm reception by the Roos
Big call: Genuine wingmen to be picked in the All-Australian team – I'm willing it into existence.
Whiting's ladder prediction
1. Geelong
2. Brisbane
3. Melbourne
4. Sydney
5. Western Bulldogs
6. Carlton
7. Gold Coast
8. Collingwood
9. Fremantle
10. Port Adelaide
11. Richmond
12. Adelaide
13. West Coast
14. Greater Western Sydney
15. St Kilda
16. Essendon
17. Hawthorn
18. North Melbourne