OUR ESTEEMED team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2023.

Our experts believe this year's premiership battle will be a race in three between Geelong, Brisbane and Melbourne, while Hawthorn are the overwhelming favourites to win the wooden spoon.

On an individual level, Will Ashcroft is the clear favourite to win the AFL Rising Star while Marcus Bontempelli and Christian Petracca got the most tips for the Brownlow.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Damian Barrett

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: Western Bulldogs

Brownlow Medal: Chad Warner, Marcus Bontempelli to tie

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Jack Gunston

Surprise All-Australian: Jason Horne-Francis

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Absolutely

Which new club coach will have the best season? Ross The Boss. They won't be making the finals, the Saints, but Ross will use 2023 to work out exactly what needs to be done to this mess of a list.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Icehouse

Headline you'll see: Clarko Blows Up At ….

Headline you won't see: Bevo: Dunks And I Are Good Mates

Big call: Hawks to lose multiple national draft picks as part of fallout to racism investigation.

Barrett's ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Geelong

3. Sydney

4. Carlton

5. Melbourne

6. Port Adelaide

7. Collingwood

8. Fremantle

9. Richmond

10. Western Bulldogs

11. Adelaide

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. St Kilda

14. Gold Coast

15. Essendon

16. West Coast

17. Hawthorn

18. North Melbourne

Gemma Bastiani

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Brisbane

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Isaac Heeney

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Luke Jackson

Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson

Will Carlton finally make the finals? No, but they will come agonisingly close (again)

Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Lizzo

Headline you'll see: What nightmares? Sydney's Grand Final performance simply a blip on the radar

Headline you won't see: Melbourne's Grundy mistake: Gawn partnership not working

Big call: Jack Gunston to edge out Daniher and Hipwood to be Brisbane's leading goalkicker.

Bastiani's ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Geelong

3. Melbourne

4. Sydney

5. Fremantle

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Collingwood

8. Richmond

9. Carlton

10. Gold Coast

11. Port Adelaide

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. Essendon

14. Adelaide

15. Hawthorn

16. West Coast

17. St Kilda

18. North Melbourne

Riley Beveridge

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: Fremantle

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Harry McKay

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley

Surprise All-Australian: Liam Jones

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa

Headline you'll see: Pies somehow win a thriller from nowhere … again

Headline you won't see: Saints upload unmuted file of round one coaches' box audio

Big call: Buddy kicks a bag of eight goals at least once as a final send-off.

Beveridge's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Geelong

4. Richmond

5. Sydney

6. Carlton

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Collingwood

9. Fremantle

10. Port Adelaide

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Gold Coast

13. Adelaide

14. West Coast

15. Essendon

16. St Kilda

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Sarah Black

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Greater Western Sydney

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Tim Taranto

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Harry Sheezel

Recruit of the year: Tanner Bruhn

Surprise All-Australian: Alex Pearce

Will Carlton finally make the finals? No

Which new club coach will have the best season? While it won't yet be the full-on orange tsunami of old, Adam Kingsley will get the Giants back to big-wave surfing.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Gang of Youths. This will continue to be my answer every year until it happens. Aussie band, big stadium anthems, Triple J darlings, proven track record at the NRL Grand Final back in 2018.

Headline you'll see: One more time with feeling: Tomahawk to go again in 2024

Headline you won't see: One more time with feeling: Buddy to go again in 2024

Big call: Carlton's spot in the eight will once again come down to a final-round heartbreaker

Black's ladder prediction

1. Geelong

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Sydney

5. Richmond

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Fremantle

8. Collingwood

9. Carlton

10. Port Adelaide

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. Gold Coast

13. Essendon

14. Adelaide

15. St Kilda

16. West Coast

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Nat Edwards

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: Collingwood

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley

Surprise All-Australian: Will Ashcroft

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Lizzo

Headline you'll see: Grundy's last laugh: New Dee stars as Melbourne crushes Pies on King's Birthday

Headline you won't see: Buddy signs new deal with Swans

Big call: Nat Fyfe to make All-Australian team as a forward.

Edwards' ladder prediction



1. Brisbane

2. Melbourne

3. Geelong

4. Sydney

5. Richmond

6. Carlton

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Fremantle

9. Port Adelaide

10. Collingwood

11. Gold Coast

12. Adelaide

13. Greater Western Sydney

14. West Coast

15. Essendon

16. St Kilda

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Josh Gabelich

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: West Coast

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Tim Taranto

Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley

Headline you'll see: Not another Luke Jackson situation… clubs chase Pickett

Headline you won't see: Clarkson miracle happens at Arden Street, North return to September

Big call: Curnow and McKay share Coleman with 75 goals each.

Gabelich's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Geelong

4. Carlton

5. Richmond

6. Western Bulldogs

7. Sydney

8. Collingwood

9. Port Adelaide

10. Fremantle

11. Gold Coast

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. Adelaide

14. St Kilda

15. Essendon

16. Hawthorn

17. West Coast

18. North Melbourne

Sarah Olle

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Carlton, Greater Western Sydney

Set to fall: Fremantle

Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

AFL Rising Star: Sam Darcy

Recruit of the year: Jack Gunston

Surprise All-Australian: Errol Gulden

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley. The Orange Tsunami is back.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa (mainly for Tom Green).

Headline you'll see: The Hornet’s Nest: JHF clashes with former teammate

Headline you won't see: Father time finally catches up on Tom Hawkins

Big call: Oscar Allen emerges as a genuine superstar.

Olle's ladder prediction



1. Geelong

2. Melbourne

3. Brisbane

4. Richmond

5. Carlton

6. Sydney

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Collingwood

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Gold Coast

11. Fremantle

12. Port Adelaide

13. Adelaide

14. St Kilda

15. Essendon

16. West Coast

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Nathan Schmook

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Adelaide

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Lachie Neale

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft, pipping Reuben Ginbey by a whisker

Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley

Surprise All-Australian: Michael Frederick

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Adam Kingsley

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Arctic Monkeys

Headline you'll see: Fyfe joins Pav in Freo's 50-goal club

Headline you won't see: 'It was the wrong approach': Eagles reveal Draft regrets

Big call: Adelaide to be the higher-ranked South Australian club in 2023.

Schmook's ladder prediction



1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Geelong

4. Sydney

5. Fremantle

6. Carlton

7. Western Bulldogs

8. Richmond

9. Collingwood

10. Adelaide

11. Gold Coast

12. Port Adelaide

13. Greater Western Sydney

14. West Coast

15. Essendon

16. St Kilda

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Callum Twomey

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: St Kilda

Brownlow Medal: Nick Daicos

Coleman Medal: Tom Lynch

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Tim Taranto

Surprise All-Australian: Jordan Clark

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Robbie again… but if not, Foo Fighters

Headline you'll see: Reid all about him: Clubs go crazy for top draft pick Harley

Headline you won't see: Tigers regret Giants' recruiting spree

Big call: Swans miss the eight on percentage after tightest ever home and away season.

Twomey's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Richmond

4. Collingwood

5. Geelong

6. Carlton

7. Port Adelaide

8. Western Bulldogs

9. Sydney

10. Fremantle

11. Gold Coast

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. Adelaide

14. Essendon

15. St Kilda

16. North Melbourne

17. West Coast

18. Hawthorn

Michael Whiting

Premier: Geelong

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Gold Coast

Set to fall: Richmond

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Charlie Curnow

AFL Rising Star: Will Ashcroft

Recruit of the year: Josh Dunkley

Surprise All-Australian: Max Holmes

Will Carlton finally make the finals? Yes

Which new club coach will have the best season? Brad Scott. We'll see a consistent gameplan that keeps Essendon competitive all year.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Taylor Swift

Headline you'll see: Rankine and Rachele light up Adelaide Oval

Headline you won't see: Horne-Francis given a warm reception by the Roos

Big call: Genuine wingmen to be picked in the All-Australian team – I'm willing it into existence.

Whiting's ladder prediction

1. Geelong

2. Brisbane

3. Melbourne

4. Sydney

5. Western Bulldogs

6. Carlton

7. Gold Coast

8. Collingwood

9. Fremantle

10. Port Adelaide

11. Richmond

12. Adelaide

13. West Coast

14. Greater Western Sydney

15. St Kilda

16. Essendon

17. Hawthorn

18. North Melbourne