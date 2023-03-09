AS RICHMOND'S No.1 ruckman, Toby Nankervis has been working closer than most with star recruits Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper.

It's been a summer of learning for all involved, with the chemistry between ruck and midfielders key to a successful engine room.

MOCK TEAMS Who's in your club's best 22 for round one?

"They've been great, it's always exciting to get new players into the team, and they've both fitted in well," Nankervis said.

"They're not only great players, but great people too, so I'm looking forward to them running out onto the 'G in Tiger colours for the first time in round one.

"They've brought some great ideas in as well, their input has been great. It'll probably take some time, coming in from another system, but I'm looking forward to that chemistry growing as the year develops."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Moore on Jack's road back, Fyfe gets schooled Sarah Olle and Nat Edwards with all the latest news from Captains' day

The Tigers' forward line is heading towards an intriguing transition, with 30-year-old Tom Lynch and 34-year-old Jack Riewoldt remaining as spearheads for 2023.

But it was the form of developing youngster Samson Ryan that caught the eye of dedicated Richmond fans over pre-season.

GETTABLE Your weekly trade and draft fix, starting in 2023

The 22-year-old has one AFL game under his belt, thrown to the wolves against Paddy Ryder in the pouring rain in round 15, 2021. With the rest of Richmond's rucks sidelined, he recorded zero disposals and a solitary hitout.

"Lynch is a star, he had a great season last year. He's such a crucial player for us, whether it's kicking goals or just bringing the ball to ground. He's such a competitor, whether he's outnumbered or not, he brings the ball to ground, and everyone walks taller with 'Lynchy' on the field," Nankervis said.

Jack Riewoldt and Tom Lynch leave the field during Richmond's clash against Hawthorn in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"[Ryan has] had a great summer, he's done all the work over the last two pre-seasons in the gym and out on the track. He's a lot fitter and a lot stronger and he's got an AFL body now, I think.

"He's such a good aerial player, and his skills below his feet are very strong for his size as well. If he's not playing next week, I'm sure he'll get a go early in the season."

LIKED THE LOOK OF Who shone for your club in the practice matches?

Nankervis is coming into his second season as co-captain with Dylan Grimes, and the softly spoken 28-year-old is now feeling more secure in his role.

"I learned a lot. The short answer is a lot," Nankervis said with a laugh and smile.

Toby Nankervis is pictured with the premiership cup during captains' day on March 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Probably a lot of things I would have done differently. But the main thing is just to be myself. I got voted in for a reason, so to go away from that is doing a disservice to me and the team, so just to back myself in.

"Me and 'Grimesy' are working together a bit better now, so looking forward to this year as well. We're different people, but we complement each other really well. 'Grimesy' is a business owner, he's very organised and astute, while I'm a bit more on-field with the way I go about it. I'm learning so much from him, and hopefully I can help him along the way.

INS AND OUTS Every club’s full list changes ahead of 2023

"There are so many rising leaders at the club. We've been so lucky to have Jack and 'Cotch' (ex-captain Trent Cotchin), as well as Alex Rance, Dave Astbury, Bachar Houli, those sorts of players who have now departed.

"Now, there's Jayden Short, Jack Graham, Liam Baker, Dion Prestia, Nick Vlastuin, Tom Lynch, the list goes on. There's such a good young group of players there who are setting the standard for the club."