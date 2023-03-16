STEVEN May will miss Melbourne's season opener against the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night after failing to overcome a hamstring injury.

As teams for the remainder of round one dropped on Thursday night, May was not the only notable absentee for the Demons though, while the Bulldogs have loaded up on talls.

In other selection news, Port Adelaide is missing a star veteran, while a North Melbourne stalwart has missed out, and a key Swan will miss their match against Gold Coast.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

But in Saturday night's huge clash at the MCG, the Demons will not only be without May due to a calf problem, but also Michael Hibberd, with the veteran defender a notable absentee from their 22.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have loaded up on height, selecting Sam Darcy, Aaron Naughton, Rory Lobb and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in the front half, along with Liam Jones, Alex Keath and Josh Bruce in defence.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Footy Feed: Tomahawk time, Gov's future, Docker's delay Nat Edwards with all the latest news ahead of round one

Geelong confirmed earlier on Thursday it would take a strong team into Friday night's blockbuster against Collingwood, with Tom Hawkins (foot) being passed fit to play after missing both practice matches. However, Mitch Duncan and recruit Jack Bowes are both missing due to injury.

Brandan Parfitt has been left out of the premiers' team, while there will be no club debut for Billy Frampton at Collingwood, with the former Crow named as an emergency. Bobby Hill, Tom Mitchell and Daniel McStay will all play their first games for the Magpies.

In the early game on Saturday, North Melbourne veteran Todd Goldstein has been left out of Alastair Clarkson's first 22 in charge, while there's no room for Jai Culley or Sam Petrevski-Seton in Adam's Simpson West Coast team.

Toby Nankervis and Todd Goldstein battle in the ruck in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide will be without former captain Travis Boak for its clash against Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on Saturday as he continues to battle a rib injury, while the Lions have named a strong team that includes off-season recruits Jack Gunston, Josh Dunkley, Conor McKenna and No.2 father-son draft pick Will Ashcroft.

In Saturday night's other game at Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast will welcome back young forward Ben King after he missed the 2022 season with a ruptured ACL, while Sydney is without forward-ruck Sam Reid (glute).

Dyson Heppell (foot) has been named in Essendon's squad to play Hawthorn at the MCG on Sunday, while Liam Stocker and Zaine Cordy will play their first club games for St Kilda against a Fremantle team missing Michael Walters.

In Sunday's early game, Adelaide will debut father-son defender Max Michalanney against GWS, along with former Sun Izak Rankine for his first game as a Crow. Braydon Preuss is out with a back issue and will see a surgeon for an expert opinion, while 2022 No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman will have to wait at least another week for his first game. Xavier O'Halloran will also miss the next month after suffering a quad injury at training.

Thursday, March 16

Richmond v Carlton at the MCG, 7.20pm AEDT

RICHMOND

B: N.Balta 21 N.Vlastuin 1 D.Grimes - C 2

HB: N.Broad 35 L.Baker 7 D.Rioli 17

C: K.McIntosh 33 D.Prestia 3 J.Short 15

HF: M.Rioli 10 J.Graham 34 S.Bolton 29

F: J.Riewoldt 8 D.Martin 4 T.Lynch 19

Foll: T.Nankervis 25 T.Taranto 14 J.Hopper 22

I/C: B.Miller 46 M.Pickett 50 T.Cotchin 9 R.Mansell 31

Emerg: J.Ross 5 S.Ryan 32 J.Clarke 42 T.Dow 27

New faces: Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper

Notable absentees: Josh Gibcus, Ivan Soldo, Robbie Tarrant

CARLTON

B: Le.Young 33 J.Weitering 23 A.Saad 42

HB: S.Docherty 15 M.McGovern 11 L.Cowan 26

C: B.Acres 13 P.Cripps - C 9 O.Hollands 14

HF: J.Martin 21 H.McKay 10 J.Silvagni 1

F: M.Owies 44 C.Curnow 30 Z.Fisher 25

Foll: T.De Koning 12 M.Kennedy 7 G.Hewett 29

I/C: N.Newman 24 A.Cerra 5 E.Curnow 35 J.Motlop 3

Emerg: J.Honey 36 L.O'Brien 4 L.Plowman 20 M.Pittonet 27

New faces: Lachie Cowan, Ollie Hollands, Blake Acres

Notable absentees: Sam Walsh, Zac Williams

Friday, March 17

Geelong v Collingwood at the MCG, 7.40pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: M.O'Connor 42 S.De Koning 16 E.Ratugolea 17

HB: I.Smith 7 T.Stewart 44 Z.Guthrie 39

C: M.Blicavs 46 M.Holmes 9 Z.Tuohy 2

HF: T.Stengle 18 J.Cameron 5 G.Miers 32

F: O.Henry 36 T.Hawkins 26 G.Rohan 23

Foll: R.Stanley 1 C.Guthrie 29 P.Dangerfield - C 35

I/C: J.Bews 24 T.Atkins 30 T.Bruhn 4 B.Close 45

Emerg: J.Ceglar 15 S.Simpson 37 B.Parfitt 3 C.Whyte 11

New faces: Tanner Bruhn, Ollie Henry

Notable absentees: Mitch Duncan, Jack Henry, Sam Menegola, Jack Bowes

COLLINGWOOD

B: I.Quaynor 3 J.Howe 38 B.Maynard 4

HB: W.Hoskin-Elliott 32 D.Moore - C 30 N.Daicos 35

C: J.Noble 9 J.Crisp 25 S.Sidebottom 22

HF: T.Mitchell 6 J.De Goey 2 B.Hill 23

F: B.Mihocek 41 J.Elliott 5 D.McStay 11

Foll: D.Cameron 14 J.Daicos 7 T.Adams 13

I/C: S.Pendlebury 10 B.McCreery 31 N.Murphy 28 M.Cox 46

Emerg: B.Frampton 17 R.McInnes 26 J.Carmichael 45 O.Markov 37

New faces: Tom Mitchell, Dan McStay, Bobby Hill

Notable absentees: Pat Lipinski, Jack Ginnivan

Saturday, March 18

North Melbourne v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.45pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: L.McDonald 11 G.Logue 19 A.Bonar 16

HB: J.Goater 31 J.Ziebell 7 B.Scott 8

C: L.Shiels 14 T.Powell 24 J.Simpkin - C 12

HF: C.Zurhaar 44 C.Comben 30 J.Stephenson 2

F: H.Sheezel 3 N.Larkey 20 C.Taylor 5

Foll: T.Xerri 38 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 K.Turner 28

I/C: P.Curtis 25 H.Greenwood 18 M.Bergman 27 B.Cunnington 10

Emerg: W.Phillips 29 La.Young 17 T.Goldstein 22 K.Dawson 42

New faces: Griffin Logue, Harry Sheezel, Liam Shiels

Notable absentees: Ben McKay, Darcy Tucker, Will Phillips, Todd Goldstein

WEST COAST

B: S.Hurn 25 T.Barrass 37 T.Cole 28

HB: L.Duggan 14 J.McGovern 20 J.Hunt 5

C: A.Gaff 3 T.Kelly 11 C.Chesser 18

HF: D.Sheed 4 J.Darling 27 J.Cripps 15

F: L.Ryan 1 O.Allen 12 N.Long 44

Foll: B.Williams 32 R.Ginbey 7 L.Shuey - C 13

I/C: A.Witherden 23 X.O'Neill 24 J.Jones 31 C.Jamieson 40

Emerg: J.Waterman 2 J.Petruccelle 21 C.West 36 G.Clark 39

New faces: Campbell Chesser, Reuben Ginbey, Jayden Hunt, Noah Long

Notable absentees: Elliot Yeo, Nic Naitanui

Port Adelaide v Brisbane at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.Jonas - C 1 T.McKenzie 12

HB: D.Byrne-Jones 33 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5

C: M.Bergman 14 W.Drew 28 X.Duursma 7

HF: M.Georgiades 19 T.Marshall 4 C.Rozee 20

F: Z.Butters 9 C.Dixon 22 S.Powell-Pepper 2

Foll: S.Lycett 29 O.Wines 16 J.Horne-Francis 18

I/C: K.Farrell 6 O.Fantasia 13 J.Rioli 15 L.Jones 34

Emerg: F.Evans 31 R.Bonner 26 J.McEntee 41 J.Burgoyne 36

New faces: Jason Horne-Francis, Junior Rioli

Notable absentees: Travis Boak, Jeremy Finlayson

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 J.Payne 40 D.Rich 10

HB: C.McKenna 26 H.Andrews 31 D.Wilmot 44

C: W.Ashcroft 8 Z.Bailey 33 J.Berry 7

HF: C.Cameron 23 J.Gunston 19 H.McCluggage 6

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 E.Hipwood 30

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale - C 9

I/C: D.Robertson 2 L.McCarthy 11 K.Coleman 18 J.Tunstill 29

Emerg: J.Prior 20 H.Sharp 22 D.Fort 32 D.Joyce 41

New faces: Josh Dunkley, Will Ashcroft, Jack Gunston, Conor McKenna

Notable absentees: Darcy Gardiner, Dayne Zorko

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: H.Petty 35 J.Lever 8 J.McVee 41

HB: J.Harmes 4 A.Tomlinson 20 J.Bowey 17

C: L.Hunter 12 C.Oliver 13 E.Langdon 15

HF: K.Chandler 37 B.Brown 50 C.Spargo 9

F: K.Pickett 36 B.Grundy 6 A.Neal-Bullen 30

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 T.Sparrow 32 C.Petracca 5

I/C: A.Brayshaw 10 B.Laurie 16 T.Rivers 24 T.McDonald 25

Emerg: J.van Rooyen 2 M.Hibberd 14 J.Melksham 18 J.Jordon 23

New faces: Brodie Grundy, Bailey Laurie, Judd McVee, Lachie Hunter

Notable absentees: Steven May, Jack Viney, Bayley Fritsch, Christian Salem

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: T.Duryea 15 L.Jones 19 C.Daniel 35

HB: B.Dale 31 A.Keath 42 E.Richards 20

C: B.Williams 34 M.Bontempelli - C 4 J.Macrae 11

HF: B.Smith 6 A.Naughton 33 J.Ugle-Hagan 2

F: A.Scott 28 S.Darcy 10 R.Lobb 7

Foll: T.English 44 T.Liberatore 21 A.Treloar 1

I/C: J.Johannisen 39 J.Bruce 17 O.Baker 13 M.Hannan 29

Emerg: B.Khamis 24 H.Crozier 9 T.McLean 16 J.Sweet 41

New faces: Oskar Baker, Liam Jones, Rory Lobb

Notable absentees: Ryan Gardner, Cody Weightman, Arthur Jones

Gold Coast v Sydney at Heritage Bank Stadium, 7pm AEST

GOLD COAST

B: J.Farrar 50 S.Collins 25 D.Macpherson 44

HB: B.Long 22 C.Ballard 10 C.Constable 33

C: E.Hollands 36 T.Miller - C 11 B.Uwland 32

HF: J.Lukosius 13 M.Chol 1 D.Swallow 24

F: N.Holman 7 B.King 34 S.Flanders 3

Foll: J.Witts 28 M.Rowell 18 N.Anderson 15

I/C: B.Ainsworth 9 L.Casboult 30 A.Davies 5 J.Jeffrey 40

Emerg: T.Berry 16 B.Fiorini 8 C.Graham 46 N.Moyle 49

New faces: Ben Long, Bodhi Uwland

Notable absentees: Brandon Ellis, Bailey Humphrey, Wil Powell, Lachie Weller

SYDNEY

B: T.McCartin 30 D.Rampe 24 P.McCartin 39

HB: H.Cunningham 7 J.Lloyd 44 O.Florent 13

C: C.Warner 1 C.Mills - C 14 J.McInerney 27

HF: W.Hayward 9 H.McLean 2 I.Heeney 5

F: T.Papley 11 L.Franklin 23 E.Gulden 21

Foll: P.Ladhams 19 L.Parker 26 J.Rowbottom 8

I/C: B.Campbell 16 N.Blakey 22 D.Stephens 3 L.McDonald 6

Emerg: A.Francis 10 M.Roberts 34 L.McAndrew 46 A.Sheldrick 29

New faces: Nil

Notable absentees: Robbie Fox, Tom Hickey, Ryan Clarke

Sunday, March 19

Greater Western Sydney v Adelaide at Giants Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: C.Idun 39 S.Taylor 15 I.Cumming 13

HB: L.Whitfield 6 L.Aleer 21 L.Ash 7

C: F.Callaghan 17 T.Green 12 J.Wehr 10

HF: C.Ward 8 H.Himmelberg 27 D.Lloyd 38

F: T.Greene - C 4 J.Hogan 23 J.Riccardi 26

Foll: M.Flynn 30 J.Kelly 22 S.Coniglio 3

I/C: N.Haynes 19 J.Buckley 44 C.Hamilton 43 B.Daniels 16 H.Perryman 36 A.Kennedy 40 C.Stone 18 J.Peatling 20

New faces: Nil

Notable absentees: Toby Bedford, Aaron Cadman, Braydon Preuss

ADELAIDE

B: T.Doedee 39 J.Butts 41 N.Murray 28

HB: B.Smith 33 J.Dawson - C 12 W.Milera 30

C: J.Soligo 14 R.Laird 29 M.Hinge 20

HF: J.Rachele 8 L.Pedlar 10 B.Keays 2

F: T.Walker 13 D.Fogarty 32 I.Rankine 22

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Sloane 9 S.Berry 3

I/C: E.Himmelberg 34 H.Schoenberg 26 T.Brown 21 M.Michalanney 16 P.Parnell 37 L.Murphy 4 R.Thilthorpe 7 S.McAdam 23

New faces: Tyler Brown, Max Michalanney, Izak Rankine

Notable absentees: Matt Crouch

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: C.Jiath 9 J.Blanck 36 S.Frost 8

HB: J.Impey 4 J.Sicily - C 6 W.Day 12

C: L.Bramble 16 J.Newcombe 3 K.Amon 10

HF: C.Mackenzie 28 J.Koschitzke 23 L.Breust 22

F: C.Wingard 20 F.Greene 26 D.Moore 13

Foll: L.Meek 17 F.Maginness 32 J.Worpel 5

I/C: N.Reeves 7 C.Nash 11 J.Ward 25 N.Long 27 B.Hardwick 15 C.Macdonald 31 T.Brockman 33 J.Scrimshaw 14

New faces: Karl Amon, Fergus Greene, Cam Mackenzie, Lloyd Meek

Notable absentees: Mitch Lewis, Harry Morrison

ESSENDON

B: M.Redman 27 J.Ridley 14 B.Zerk-Thatcher 30

HB: J.Kelly 29 J.Laverde 15 A.McGrath 1

C: D.Heppell 21 W.Setterfield 12 D.Shiel 9

HF: S.Durham 22 S.Weideman 10 K.Langford 4

F: A.Davey Jnr 33 P.Wright 20 A.Perkins 16

Foll: S.Draper 2 Z.Merrett - C 7 D.Parish 3

I/C: J.Caldwell 6 W.Snelling 11 H.Jones 23 A.Phillips 34 N.Martin 37 M.D'Ambrosio 42 A.McDonald-Tipungwuti 43 J.Menzie 47

New faces: Alwyn Davey jnr, Will Setterfield, Sam Weideman

Notable absentees: Jake Stringer

St Kilda v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: J.Battle 26 D.Howard 20 C.Wilkie 44

HB: L.Stocker 14 J.Sinclair 35 N.Wanganeen-Milera 7

C: M.Wood 32 J.Steele - C 9 R.Byrnes 13

HF: J.Higgins 22 B.Hill 8 M.Owens 10

F: Z.Cordy 21 J.Gresham 4 D.Butler 16

Foll: R.Marshall 19 B.Crouch 5 H.Clark 11

I/C: J.Bytel 23 J.Webster 29 B.Paton 33 M.Windhager 17 M.Phillipou 25 T.Campbell 38 C.Sharman 43 A.Caminiti 47

New faces: Anthony Caminiti, Mattaes Phillipou, Liam Stocker, Zaine Cordy

Notable absentees: Jack Billings, Zak Jones, Max King, Tim Membrey, Seb Ross

FREMANTLE

B: J.Clark 6 A.Pearce - C 25 L.Ryan 13

HB: B.Cox 36 H.Young 26 H.Chapman 27

C: E.Hughes 15 W.Brodie 17 J.Aish 11

HF: M.Frederick 32 L.Jackson 9 J.O'Meara 2

F: L.Schultz 5 N.Fyfe 7 S.Switkowski 39

Foll: S.Darcy 4 A.Brayshaw 8 C.Serong 3

I/C: B.Walker 31 L.Henry 23 M.Taberner 20 B.Banfield 41 M.Johnson 44 J.Treacy 35 S.Sturt 1 N.Wilson 14

New faces: Luke Jackson, Jaeger O'Meara, Matthew Johnson

Notable absentees: Travis Colyer, Michael Walters