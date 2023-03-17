Harris Andrews (left) and Chris Fagan are seen during a Brisbane training session on February 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan has a simple explanation as to why the Lions will go into Saturday's season opener against Port Adelaide without a recognised third tall defender.

With trusted Darcy Gardiner (ankle) out of action, Ryan Lester on the comeback from a hamstring injury and Darragh Joyce having some recent health interruptions, Brisbane has opted to go smaller alongside co-captain Harris Andrews and Jack Payne.

Port have named Charlie Dixon (200cm), Todd Marshall (198cm) and Mitch Georgiades (192cm) in a three-pronged tall set-up that could stretch the Lions.

Darcy Gardiner during a Brisbane training session at Springfield on December 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

However, speaking at Brisbane Airport prior to his team's flight to Adelaide on Friday morning, Fagan said he was happy with a more mobile mix.

"That's how we've played most of the summer," Fagan said.

"Blokes like (Brandon) Starcevich (187cm) and (Cam) Rayner (187cm) have got strong bodies and they can jump and that's the main thing.

"There's an advantage sometimes in having those guys play on taller blokes because they're better movers and can get involved in counter attacks.

"I guess if they mark the ball, we got it wrong, if they don't and we run it off, we got it right.

"That's how it works, I think."

Brandon Starcevich in action for Brisbane against Essendon in round 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Rayner's pre-season positional switch is set to carry over into the home and away matches, despite the Lions cheekily naming the former No.1 draft pick in their forward line.

Fagan said he had been impressed by Rayner in defence during the Lions' intra-club matches and pre-season hit-outs against Sydney and Geelong.

"What we've seen is encouraging. We think he's got the capacity to develop into a good player back there, but he's not quite there yet," he said.

Cam Rayner in action during Brisbane's practice match against Geelong on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former captain Dayne Zorko was not considered for round one as he continues to overcome a hamstring tendon injury, with the coach saying he was not far from returning.

"He's probably another week or two away," Fagan said.

"If we were really desperate, we would have played him this weekend, but we just wanted to make sure he was right."