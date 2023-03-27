ST KILDA has the longest injury list in the AFL right now and have just lost captain Jack Steele for at least a month, but after back-to-back wins to start Ross Lyon’s second stint at Moorabbin, vice-captain Callum Wilkie believes the 'next man up' mantra instilled by the new regime has helped them cope with a horrific casualty ward.

The Saints currently have 14 players on the injury list and are missing their three best key forwards – Max King (shoulder), Tim Membrey (knee) and Jack Hayes (foot) – plus a handful of other first choice players, including Zak Jones (Achilles), Jack Billings (leg), Daniel McKenzie (calf), Jimmy Webster (hand) and Nick Coffield (calf).

But after completing outplaying the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night to record a 51-point win at Marvel Stadium, following a dogged victory over Fremantle in round one, St Kilda is one of only five sides to have won both games to start 2023.

Wilkie hasn’t missed a game since making his debut in the opening round of 2019, making 87 consecutive appearances to rise from a 22-year-old rookie selection out of the SANFL to one of the most reliable backmen in the game, culminating in his inclusion in the 2022 All-Australian squad before finishing runner-up in the Trevor Barker Award.

The 27-year-old will captain the Saints in the absence of Steele, leading the club in its 150th anniversary game against Essendon at the MCG this Saturday night.

“When Ross got here, he set the standards high, real clear game plan and the boys have bought in. It wasn’t about who’s on the field – we’ve had injuries right from the start – it’s about next man and system,” Wilkie told reporters at the MCG on Monday.

“The ability for the players to buy into that, especially the young boys, and the ability to stay composed in games with the intensity being there, it is a real credit to staying in the moment.

“It [the injury list] is what it is, we can’t control it. The next bloke will come in for Steeley next week. We are probably going to have to wait a little while to get the cavalry back, but that’s OK, this group has done it the last couple of weeks. We can only control what we can control.”

Jack Steele and Callum Wilkie lead St Kilda off the field after a win during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Steele has undergone surgery to repair the broken collarbone he suffered on the weekend and is set to spend at least a month on the sidelines, just like last year when he injured the AC joint in his shoulder.

Wilkie marvelled at the dual All-Australian’s ability to return in the final quarter and play through the pain to ensure the Western Bulldogs didn’t recover.

“Steeley’s character to play on after breaking his collarbone, his pain tolerance to get back on the field and give his all for the team is nothing short of remarkable. I don’t know if I could have done that,” he said.

“He does it year on year, he is incredible. It shows to the young players that you have to fight right to the end. He said after the game he wasn’t feeling too bad, then he showed me the X-Ray and it was shattered. I don’t know if he feels any pain, but he inspires everyone with the way he puts his body on the line.”

Jack Steele is tackled in the round two clash between the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 25, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

While reigning Trevor Barker Award winner Jack Sinclair (33 disposals and 534 metres gained) and two-time winner Steele (29 disposals, six clearances and six tackles) were highly influential against Luke Beveridge’s side, it was the unrecognisable forward line that finished the job.

Prized pick Mattaes Phllipou kicked three goals, second-year NGA graduate Mitch Owens also slotted three of his own, while Anthony Caminiti – the final man added to the list – kicked two goals from nine marks in just his second game.

Wilkie hasn’t been surprised by Phillipou’s form since arriving at the club from Woodville-West Torrens via pick No.10 in last November’s NAB AFL Draft.

“Since he has got to the club his professionalism and the standards that he’s brought has really set the standard for the other draftees,” he said.

“He wasn’t going to wait for nobody to make it into the side. Since he’s come into the side, he is a real pro and a big game player. I can see that happening for many years to come in Saints colours."

A fortnight ago, the timing of St Kilda’s 150th anniversary game in round three looked far from ideal. But now, after two wins from two starts, the fixture looms as a blockbuster at the MCG, given Brad Scott has also led the Bombers to a flawless record to start 2023.

Speaking at the MCG on Monday, St Kilda CEO Simon Lethlean said the Saints were aiming to break the club’s record for most fans at the ground for a home game during the home and away season – 67,893 is the mark to beat, set against Collingwood in round 5, 1990.

Lethlean said the club is working with the AFL’s integrity unit to identify and locate the fan who racially vilified Western Bulldogs key forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during Saturday night’s game

“It is disgraceful behaviour that’s just not be tolerated in our game. We spoke to the Dogs yesterday, Jamarra is going OK and has all the support that he needs,” Lethlean said.

“We will do all in our power to find out who that was in the crowd. The allegations of what was said was totally inappropriate. If we can find who it was, they are not welcome at our games.

“I’m not sure what the ban will be, but they are certainly not welcome at our games. We want to find them, speak to them, educate them, they are not coming back to St Kilda games anytime soon.”