ADELAIDE'S inner-suburban Norwood Oval is a far cry from Giants Stadium, let alone the MCG.

But the classic SANFL venue will nevertheless resemble a field of dreams for Greater Western Sydney young gun Aaron Cadman on Sunday when he makes his AFL debut.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL, SANFL and WAFL game LIVE

The 19-year-old key forward – last year's No.1 draft pick – slots into the Giants' attack as a replacement for Jake Riccardi as Adam Kingsley's men look to snap a three-match losing streak against last-placed Hawthorn.

"I've been dreaming of this moment ever since I can remember," Cadman told reporters on Saturday.

"To first of all get drafted and now to be able to play my first AFL game is pretty surreal.

"I'm just trying to control (my emotions). You can't wipe the smile off my face.

Aaron Cadman kicks the ball during a Greater Western Sydney training session. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"I can't wait to hurry up and get out there and play some footy."

Greater Western Victoria Rebels product Cadman – originally from Darley, about an hour outside Melbourne – has been on the brink of senior selection for several weeks and has produced strong form at VFL level.

The 195cm, 93kg prospect's debut against Hawthorn was only confirmed on Friday, sparking a mad dash for family and friends to get to Adelaide for the Gather Round contest.

"It was pretty hard to get them over here because they can't get any accommodation – it's all sold out," Cadman said.

"It will be good to have a little bit of support here and no doubt the Giants fans will get behind me."

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R2: Aaron Cadman highlights Enjoy Aaron Cadman's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Cadman said competing with teammates Nick Haynes, Jack Buckley and All-Australian defender Sam Taylor at training had prepared him well for senior football.

But it is an injured veteran who has been the teenager's most valuable sounding board since he joined GWS last November.

"I've leant on Phil Davis the most. He's got probably the best footy brain I've ever connected with," Cadman said.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

"We've built a really good relationship and he's basically taught me how to play on every single defender in the game."

GWS opened Kingsley's first season in charge with a win over Adelaide but has since suffered successive defeats to West Coast, Carlton and Essendon by an average margin of 14 points.

Midfielder Tom Green, who will play his 50th AFL game on Sunday, is confident the Giants can turn their fortunes around against the Hawks.

"We're only just off it," Green said.

Tom Green handballs while under pressure from Darcy Parish during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Essendon in round four, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"We've learnt a new game-style over summer and we're still struggling to put together four quarters of exactly what we're trying to do.

"That's ended up costing us, so that's pretty frustrating, but the fact that we're losing games by not much and being in the contest with some good sides ... gives us great confidence."

GWS has recalled Xavier O'Halloran and James Peatling for the Hawks battle, with Riccardi, Harry Rowston and Conor Stone left out of the 22.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Small forward Brent Daniels has been managed.

Hawthorn will also unveil a debutant at Norwood Oval, calling up speedy utility Seamus Mitchell.

Denver Grainger-Barras and second-gamer Ned Long are also in for the Hawks, who have lost Will Day through suspension and Jack Scrimshaw to injury.

Gath' Around It for your chance to WIN! Simply by being in attendance by quarter time at an AFL Gather Round match day, you have a chance to win two tickets to the 2023 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Further information and Terms & Conditions available here