Callum Mills and Toby Greene ahead of the Sydney derby in R7, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY is hopeful of regaining key players for this weekend's derby against GWS as they plot to bounce back from their heavy loss to Geelong.

Close to 1000 games of AFL experience watched on as the Cats handed the Swans a 93-point hammering - the biggest defeat of John Longmire's 13-year coaching tenure - in the Grand Final replay last weekend.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Veteran forward Lance Franklin (knee) and important defenders Dane Rampe (neck) and Tom McCartin (concussion) have missed the past two weeks and the Swans, forced to field one of the youngest sides in the League in their absence, cried out for their experience in round six.

But co-captain Callum Mills confirmed the trio are a chance for Saturday's clash against the Giants.

"They're not ruled out, we'll see how this weekend goes but we can't say they're definitely playing as well," Mills said.

Callum Mills and Toby Greene ahead of the Sydney derby in R7, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We'll see how this week pans out and what happens there."

Ruckman Tom Hickey could play his first game of the season after shaking off an injury and making his return via the VFL last week, but there is still no update on Paddy McCartin, who is recovering from the 10th concussion of his AFL career.

IN THE MIX, R7 Who's under the pump, pushing for selection?

"(Hickey) will put his hand up for selection," Mills said.

"Paddy's one of my good mates so my care goes out to Paddy. His health is the main priority at this moment and we're all behind him."

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

The match is crucial for the Swans as they look to get their season back on track. After losses to top-eight hopefuls Melbourne, Port Adelaide and the Cats, they will face a rampant Collingwood at the MCG next week.

The Swans meet a Giants side battling personnel issues of their own, but they could welcome veteran Phil Davis back for his first senior game of the year.

Toby Greene ahead of the Sydney derby in R7, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He put his hand up. I think he's still a bit sore, though," captain Toby Greene said.

"He hasn't had a whole lot of footy in the last six to eight weeks so it's sort of a wait and see at training."

All-Australian defender Sam Taylor (hamstring) and foundation Giant Adam Kennedy (knee) became the latest additions to the GWS casualty ward last weekend, while Callan Ward will miss due to suspension.

'JUST A BIT OF CONSISTENCY' Longmire laments MRO ruling on Fox hit

"It's a massive blow, no doubt (Taylor) probably is the best key defender in the competition," said Greene.

"Adam Kennedy as well has done his ACL, which is super disappointing.

"Both frustrating injuries and part of footy but it'll give opportunities to a few others as well this week.

"We still feel like we've got a bloody good team."

Callum Mills and Toby Greene face the media ahead of the Sydney derby in R7, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Greene, known for playing a passionate brand of footy, insisted players know where the line is after Ward found himself sanctioned for his sling tackle on Brisbane's Lachie Neale.

"We all know that if you put yourself in that situation, you're going to be in trouble," Greene added.

"Everyone knows what it is and isn't acceptable. It's probably changed in the last six weeks but you do know."