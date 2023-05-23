WHO IS a chance to play in round 11?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R11 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows need to make at least one change to replace Mitch Hinge (concussion) but could justify more after a 45-point loss to the Western Bulldogs. Defender Tom Doedee will emerge from concussion protocols this week and is the logical replacement for Hinge, with versatile defender Josh Worrell also pushing to return. Key forward Taylor Walker should return after being managed against the Bulldogs, while young tall Riley Thilthorpe is also clear of a knee complaint. With no SANFL game at the weekend, the Crows' fringe players didn't have a chance to push their cases. Wingman Brayden Cook and midfielders Matt Crouch and Jackson Hately have recent form they can point to, while Ned McHenry has impressed at stages this year. – Nathan Schmook

R10 sub: Sam Berry (replaced Mitch Hinge)

Daniel Rich will return to face Adelaide on Sunday afternoon after missing three matches with a calf problem, which could be good timing as the Lions sweat on a fitness test for fellow half-back Keidean Coleman (glute). The delayed concussion suffered by Jack Payne means Chris Fagan will need to bring in another defender, against the tall Crows forward line with Darcy Gardiner, who has played two matches in the VFL after overcoming a frustrating start to the season, and Darragh Joyce to be considered. Kai Lohmann's seven-goal haul in the VFL ensures there's pressure coming from beneath, while Jarryd Lyons and Deven Robertson also continue to excel at the lower level. – Michael Whiting

R10 sub: Callum Ah Chee (replaced Harry Sharp)

The Blues will surely consider adding George Hewett back into the starting 22 for Friday night's clash with the Swans, providing additional toughness to the side's midfield after acting as the tactical substitute last weekend. Tom De Koning (24 disposals, 34 hitouts) was impressive in the VFL, having exited the AFL's concussion protocols, and will also come back into the frame. Paddy Dow (41 disposals) and Jaxon Binns (30 disposals, five tackles) were the others to emerge as standouts. Caleb Marchbank returned from a calf injury in the reserves and should be back in the senior side soon. – Riley Beveridge

R10 sub: George Hewett (replaced Ollie Hollands)

Collingwood suddenly has a selection squeeze that might get tighter with a few options returning in and around the King's Birthday blockbuster. The VFL side had the bye, but Fin Macrae has been close for some time and might be considered. Harvey Harrison has been closing in on a debut across the past month. Josh Carmichael has been dominant at VFL level but not been included in recent 26-man squads. Trent Bianco and Arlo Draper were both impressive in their last VFL starts. – Josh Gabelich

R10 sub: Jack Ginnivan (replaced Ash Johnson)

Harvey Harrison celebrates kicking a goal during Collingwood's VFL match against Greater Western Sydney at AIA Centre on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers are coming off a thrilling win over the Tigers ahead of making the trip to Perth to take on struggling West Coast. Andrew Phillips (one disposal and eight hitouts) had another quiet game and was substituted. Nick Bryan (25 disposals, 37 hitouts, 11 marks and eight clearances) continued to push his case with another strong VFL performance, while Matt Guelfi (seven disposals, two goals) returned from injury and Patrick Voss kicked three goals. Essendon could also welcome back Dylan Shiel after he was a late out for Dreamtime at the 'G due to a corked calf and Jayden Laverde is also nearing a return following his shoulder injury. – Dejan Kalinic



R10 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio (replaced Andrew Phillips)

It is hard to see the Dockers making any change to a winning formula after beating reigning premier Geelong, despite an excellent effort from substitute Matthew Johnson once called on and the prior form of midfielder Neil Erasmus. Both deserve selection in the 22, but there is no logical opening after a complete team performance against the Cats and a lack of injuries. Bringing Erasmus in as the substitute and allowing Johnson a full game at WAFL level is an option. There was no WAFL game last weekend, but midfielders Will Brodie and Karl Worner and forward Sam Sturt remain options. – Nathan Schmook

R10 sub: Matthew Johnson (replaced Nat Fyfe)

Matthew Johnson in action during the match between Walyalup and Geelong at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Midfielder Max Holmes has undergone surgery for a meniscus injury to his right knee which will sideline him until after the bye, but Chris Scott could regain three premiership players for Saturday's game against Greater Western Sydney. Captain Patrick Dangerfield is pushing his case to be available after missing the past fortnight with a hamstring strain. Gary Rohan (hamstring) and Sam De Koning (face) are both a chance to be available but will need to prove their fitness later in the week. Geelong had the VFL bye but James Willis, Cooper Whyte and Oisin Mullin were named in the squad and have all been in the mix. – Josh Gabelich

R10 sub: Ollie Dempsey (replaced Sam Simpson)

The Suns have a few options to replace Sean Lemmens (hamstring) for Saturday night's match in Darwin against the Western Bulldogs, starting with running defender Lachie Weller who is a chance to return from swelling in his knee. Ben Long could be called up to play in his hometown, while Bodhi Uwland, who played two games earlier in the season, could also be considered as a straight like-for-like lockdown defender swap. Sam Flanders was strong in the VFL with 36 disposals, while Mabior Chol kicked three goals. – Michael Whiting

R10 sub: Tom Berry (replaced Sam Day)

The Giants will have to replace Josh Kelly, who is expected to miss around a month with a hamstring injury. Nick Haynes and Harry Himmelberg will also miss this week's clash with the Cats, after both entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. It leaves coach Adam Kingsley with decisions to make in all three areas of the field. Josh Fahey (43 disposals, 14 marks) dominated in the VFL and is an option across half-back, having enjoyed an impressive spell of form in the reserves. Matt Flynn (21 disposals, 32 hitouts, two goals) and Wade Derksen (15 disposals, three goals) were also among the standouts in the VFL, and could provide replacements in attack. Harry Rowston (27 disposals, eight tackles) will be an option to come into the midfield, as will veteran Callan Ward after starting as the tactical substitute last week. - Riley Beveridge

R10 sub: Callan Ward (replaced Nick Haynes)

Harry Morrison was managed for the trip to Tasmania and is expected to be available for this Saturday's game against St Kilda. Henry Hustwaite pressed his claims for a debut with 26 touches and six tackles against Southport on the weekend. Jack Scrimshaw went back to VFL and made an impact. Bailey Macdonald is also tracking towards a debut. Fergus Greene was included in the squad and played in the VFL, kicking 1.3 at Box Hill City Oval. Chad Wingard and Changkuoth Jiath are both set to miss a second game with calf issues. – Josh Gabelich

R10 sub: Connor Macdonald (replaced Ned Reeves)

Henry Hustwaite evades the tackle during Box Hill's VFL match against Southport at Box Hill City Oval on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With wingman Lachie Hunter suspended and midfield bull Clayton Oliver set to be sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury, Narrm needs to make at least two changes ahead of its clash with Walyalup. Tom Sparrow has served his one-match suspension and is an obvious choice to fill one of the spots. After being the sub on Friday night, James Jordon lined up for Casey on Saturday and finished with 27 disposals and eight clearances and is a chance to break back into the Dees' starting 22, while James Harmes (21 disposals, eight clearances) is also pressing for another chance in the senior side. In the absence of utility Harrison Petty, the Demons are likely to stick with the Tom McDonald-Jacob van Rooyen forward combination, however Jake Melksham (three goals) and Ben Brown (two) are keeping the pressure on at the lower level. – Alison O'Connor

R10 sub: James Jordon (replaced Jake Bowey)

Clayton Oliver handballs under pressure from Jason Horne-Francis during Narrm's match against Yartapuulti at the Adelaide Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos should have some options to come back into the team for this weekend's clash with the high-flying Pies. Aidan Corr will return from a one-match suspension and should come straight back into the side's backline. Flynn Perez (concussion), Darcy Tucker (hamstring) and Cam Zurhaar (face) will all face fitness tests later this week, but should be in contention. However, Liam Shiels (concussion) has entered the AFL's 12-day protocols while Blake Drury (hip) is no certainty to be fit. Ben Cunnington (32 disposals, one goal) impressed in the VFL and could provide a hardened body in the midfield. Young duo Charlie Lazzaro (33 disposals, one goal) and Cooper Harvey (20 disposals, five goals) were also among the standouts in the reserves. – Riley Beveridge

R10 sub: Dan Howe (replaced Blake Drury)

Todd Marshall needs to get through one final concussion test to be slotted straight back into Ken Hinkley's team for Sunday's match against Richmond at the MCG. The news could get even better for Yartapuulti if Charlie Dixon can pass on a fitness test on a nagging quad problem that has seen him miss two matches. While they could get two key forwards back to face the Tigers, Hinkley will need a replacement for suspended skipper Tom Jonas, with Tom Clurey a likely candidate. The other option is that Marshall's return sends Ryan Burton back to key defence. – Michael Whiting

R10 sub: Jackson Mead (replaced Travis Boak)

The Tigers will be sweating on the fitness of intercept defender Nick Vlastuin, who suffered a corked leg against Essendon. Tylar Young would be in the frame to replace Vlastuin if needed. Noah Cumberland has now kicked seven goals from his past two VFL matches, while Ben Miller performed strongly after his omission, if one of a very sore Jack Riewoldt or the young Samson Ryan needs a break. Tyler Sonsie racked up 28 touches despite spending significant time in defence and Sam Banks (19 and a goal) continues to push for a debut. – Sarah Black

R10 sub: Judson Clarke (replaced Thomson Dow)

Jack Bytel put his hand up to earn a senior recall by amassing 36 disposals and 10 clearances for Sandringham on Sunday. Marcus Windhager continued his good VFL with another strong showing to press his claim for another shot under Ross Lyon. Jack Billings is yet to play in the AFL this year but he will remain in contention after collecting 24 touches at Giants Stadium. Cooper Sharman was the carryover emergency and didn't play at any level. Tom Highmore and Leo Connolly both starred for the Zebras. Tim Membrey is a chance to return after missing the trip to Sydney due to concussion and should replace Mitch Owens. – Josh Gabelich

R10 sub: Ben Paton replaced Mitch Owens

Marcus Windhager poses during St Kilda's Indigenous guernsey shoot at Black Rock Beach on May 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans will be hoping Tom Hickey (concussion) is cleared to return against the Blues on Friday night, with fellow ruck Peter Ladhams (ankle) joining a long injury list last week. Corey Warner could be in line for a recall after he had 26 disposals and a goal in the VFL last Saturday night, while Angus Sheldrick picked up 18 touches from limited game time having been the AFL sub earlier in the day. Sam Wicks and Lewis Melican have both played a handful of VFL games in their returns from injury and could come into contention. – Martin Smith

R10 sub: Angus Sheldrick (replaced Peter Ladhams)

After missing with illness, club champion Tom Barrass and young midfielder Luke Edwards are expected to be available this week, creating at least two near certain changes. Elliot Yeo and Shannon Hurn also face fitness tests after recovering from groin injuries, potentially giving the Eagles much-needed senior reinforcements. If draftee Elijah Hewett is ready for an AFL return rather than a WAFL hit-out, he would prompt another change as the Eagles continue to operate with limited availability. Midfielder Zane Trew enjoyed a strong WAFL hit-out prior to the state league break with selection set to be revealing this week after coach Adam Simpson questioned his players' effort at stages against the Hawks. After weeks of picking from 25-26 fit players, there may finally be scope for unforced changes. – Nathan Schmook

R10 sub: Greg Clark (replaced Jamaine Jones)

Tom Barrass handballs during the R9 match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Optus Stadium on May 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least one change after Jason Johannisen suffered a high-grade hamstring injury in Ballarat. Adam Treloar is pushing to be available for the trip to the Northern Territory but is unlikely to be ready to return from a hamstring strain. Josh Bruce is available for selection after recovering from rib and sternum damage. Luke Cleary and Mitch Hannan were named in the squad last weekend and will be considered. Alex Keath was dropped for the Adelaide game. Footscray had the bye so no one had the chance to press over the weekend, but Hayden Crozier, Toby McLean and Rhylee West are some other options. – Josh Gabelich

R10 sub: Lachie McNeil (replaced Jason Johannisen)