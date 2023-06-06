WHO IS a chance to play in round 13?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R13 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows missed the flexibility and size of Josh Worrell against Gold Coast, with the defender likely to return immediately as a replacement for injured teammate Tom Doedee. It is then a matter of how the Crows address form issues elsewhere and reward those performing at SANFL level. Midfielder Harry Schoenberg was the Crows' best at SANFL level for the second straight week, finishing with 26 disposals, seven clearances, eight inside 50s and 11 tackles. Midfielders Brayden Cook and Sam Berry were also emergencies against the Suns, while Jackson Hately has been consistent at state league level. Shane McAdam has recovered from a quad injury but will return through the SANFL. – Nathan Schmook

R12 sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Tom Doedee)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Suspected knee injury sees Crows defender subbed early Tom Doedee is subbed out early in the first term after an injury to his leg

The Lions should be bolstered by the return of key defender Jack Payne for Saturday's match against Hawthorn at the MCG. Payne missed the pre-bye loss to Adelaide with concussion and has recovered well. Chris Fagan will also have to find a replacement for suspended veteran Dayne Zorko, with Deven Robertson, Kai Lohmann, Nakia Cockatoo and James Tunstill all under consideration. - Michael Whiting

R11 sub: James Madden (replaced Jack Gunston)

Jack Payne in action during the R10 match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues will again be without George Hewett (concussion) for this week's King's Birthday Eve clash with the Bombers. Jack Silvagni (hip) may miss, while Marc Pittonet (hand) could be back as both face tests. Jaxon Binns (35 disposals, nine marks) continued to stake his claim for a senior debut in the VFL, while Lachie Fogarty (22 disposals, eight tackles) was also strong. David Cuningham (21 disposals, seven clearances) and Jack Martin (18 disposals, six tackles) also made impressive returns from respective calf injuries. Paddy Dow looked exciting after coming on as the sub last week and should be a good chance of retaining his place in the 23. - Riley Beveridge

R12 sub: Paddy Dow (replaced Jack Silvagni)

George Hewett looks up after a heavy knock during Carlton's clash against Sydney in round 11, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will need to make at least one change and possibly two or three following a costly trip to Western Australia. Jordan De Goey has been hit with a suspension, while Beau McCreery and Will Hoskin-Elliott are both in doubt. Fin Macrae and Trent Bianco were both included in the 26-man squad last weekend and have been close to the mark in the past month. Pat Lipinski hasn't played since doing his shoulder again in March and a decision will need to be made later in the week if he needs some minutes in the VFL rather than returning for a blockbuster game. Dan McStay is also available after undergoing surgery to repair his finger tendon after round five. Jamie Elliott missed the trip to Perth due to a shoulder injury but is expected to face the Demons. Ed Allan has been closing in on a debut. Josh Carmichael might be the best like-for-like De Goey replacement but the mature-age recruit has been on the outer this year. Nathan Kreuger kicked a few goals at Preston but hurt his ankle late, while Reef McInnes kicked a couple of goals in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

R12 sub: Oleg Markov (replaced Beau McCreery)

Will Hoskin-Elliott is helped from Optus Stadium during the round 12 West Coast and Collingwood clash on June 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The possible return of Peter Wright for Sunday night's blockbuster against Carlton could be a huge boost for the Bombers. Jake Kelly made his return from concussion in the VFL and could be an option, while Elijah Tsatas is likely to need more time at the lower level after his Bombers debut last weekend. Dylan Shiel is likely to be an out due to injury after being substituted against North Melbourne, with his replacement Massimo D'Ambrosio (six disposals) kicking the match-winning goal. Tex Wanganeen (20 disposals, two goals), Kaine Baldwin (21, 12 marks) and Nick Bryan (19 disposals, 32 hitouts) had good VFL games, while Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti (15 disposals, seven tackles and two goals), Kelly (24, 10 marks) and Nik Cox (21, nine marks) were good as Tsatas (18, a goal) played his first game. – Dejan Kalinic



R12 sub: Massimo D'Ambrosio (replaced Dylan Shiel)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R11: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti highlights Enjoy Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti's standout VFL performance for the Bombers

The Dockers are fortunate to have a genuine No.1 ruckman in Luke Jackson who can elevate to cover Sean Darcy, with support from key forward Josh Treacy. It means changes this week will likely be made to bolster the attack, with Michael Walters pushing to return from a calf strain. Medium forward Sam Sturt (two goals in the WAFL) is another likely candidate in the forecast wet conditions if Walters remains unavailable. With Jaeger O'Meara suspended, hard-tackling youngster Neil Erasmus (25 disposals and six tackles in the WAFL) would be a good inclusion, with Matt Johnson to spend more time in the centre. Will Brodie is also available after a team-high 30 disposals with Peel Thunder. – Nathan Schmook

R11 sub: Sam Sturt (replaced Sean Darcy)

Neil Erasmus breaks away during Fremantle's clash against Brisbane in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants will lose small forward Brent Daniels to a hamstring injury for this weekend's trip to Tasmania to face the Kangaroos. However, reinforcements are on the way back. Nick Haynes should return from the AFL's concussion protocols, while Cam Fleeton (32 disposals, eight marks) could also get a recall after impressing in the VFL. Harry Rowston (26 disposals, seven clearances) was among the best at reserves level, while Wade Derksen (17 disposals, two goals) continued to excite as he searches for a senior debut. Young defender Josh Fahey showed some promising signs after coming on as the sub and could retain his place. - Riley Beveridge

R12 sub: Josh Fahey (replaced Brent Daniels)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R11: Wade Derksen highlights Enjoy Wade Derksen's standout VFL performance for the Giants

Hawthorn was brought crashing back to earth with a thud in Adelaide, but will regain captain James Sicily for Saturday's game against Brisbane. Josh Ward got through his VFL return and collected 21 touches on managed minutes. Chad Wingard didn't play in Box Hill due to some more calf concerns last Friday. Harry Morrison collected 31 touches against Williamstown to put his hand up for a recall. Seamus Mitchell missed the trip to South Australia due to illness and might come straight back. Cooper Stephens is still hunting a first start in brown and gold and could be close after finishing with 25 disposals, eight tackles and two goals at Box Hill on the weekend. Denver Grainger-Barras also produced one of his best showing at VFL level after he collected 23 touches and took 11 marks against the Seagulls. Ned Long and Max Ramsden were both included in the 26-man AFL squad. - Josh Gabelich

R12 sub: Cam Mackenzie (replaced Lloyd Meek)

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More VFL Showreel, R11: Cooper Stephens highlights Enjoy Cooper Stephens' standout VFL performance for the Hawks

Melbourne welcomes back two of its premiership stars for its King's Birthday clash with ladder leader Collingwood. Clayton Oliver (hamstring) and Michael Hibberd (managed) are confirmed starters, while Jake Bowey (concussion) and James Harmes (suspended) come out of the side that toppled the Blues last week. After being the sub in the previous three games, James Jordon returned to the VFL on the weekend and impressed with 30 disposals, five clearances and a goal to put his name firmly back in contention for a spot in the Demons' 22. Jake Melksham is available after his suspension and could get a call up into the Dees' struggling forward line, while Josh Schache may get another chance at the top level after he booted four goals for Casey. – Alison O'Connor

R12 sub: James Harmes (replaced Jake Bowey

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's training session at Casey Fields on May 24, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Kangaroos will lose co-captain Jy Simpkin and fellow experienced midfielder Hugh Greenwood for this weekend's clash with the Giants, after both entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Dan Howe (30 disposals, nine clearances) could be an option as a replacement after impressing in the VFL, while youngster Charlie Lazzaro (25 disposals, one goal) was also among the best and has shown some strong form at reserves level recently. Ben Cunnington (23 disposals, seven tackles) will be another to be considered, should interim coach Brett Ratten look for a veteran presence in his engine room. - Riley Beveridge

R12 sub: Tom Powell (replaced Jy Simpkin)

Hugh Greenwood (left) and Jy Simpkin look on after the R12 match between North Melbourne and Essendon at Marvel Stadium on June 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Could this be the week Charlie Dixon returns? The powerhouse forward has resumed training without restrictions after missing four matches with a quad problem. He'll have to get through the main session to come under consideration, but things are looking positive. The same goes for Travis Boak (ribs) who has missed the past two matches but is now back with the main group and pushing to face the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Friday night. With the Dogs' tall forward line, skipper Tom Jonas should also come into the reckoning after playing SANFL last weekend. - Michael Whiting

R12 sub: Josh Sinn (replaced Scott Lycett)

DOGS v POWER Get your tickets to Friday night footy NOW

Travis Boak and Charlie Dixon after the R8 match between Port Adelaide and Essendon at Adelaide Oval on May 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Any changes made will most likely hinge on Richmond's injury list, after a strong performance against Greater Western Sydney. The Tigers are yet to confirm if Dylan Grimes needs time on the sidelines after receiving treatment on his shoulder, with Nick Vlastuin (corked leg) a perfect replacement if fit. Maurice Rioli jnr is also a possible inclusion if he has overcome his hamstring complaint, although the forward line functioned strongly against the Giants. – Sarah Black

R12 sub: Noah Cumberland (replaced Rhyan Mansell)

Sam Weideman and Nick Vlastuin compete during the round 10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

After a week off, Ross Lyon will be considering a handful of names ahead of the trip to Sydney. Hunter Clark was injured last start and won't play for the next month. Tim Membrey played in the VFL before the bye after missing a game due to concussion, following an interrupted start to 2023. Mitch Owens is expected to be available after being subbed out of round 10 due to concussion. Marcus Windhager has been accumulating big numbers for Sandringham and could return for his first game in the 22 since round five. Jack Billings is yet to play a senior game under Lyon but is now injured and won’t play for the next month. Leo Connolly has also been performing well at VFL level under Jake Batchelor. - Josh Gabelich

R11 sub: Cooper Sharman (replaced Hunter Clark)

Tim Membrey is helped from the ground during St Kilda's clash against Adelaide in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The suspension of veteran Luke Parker opens a spot in Sydney's midfield to face St Kilda, with Dylan Stephens or Angus Sheldrick in line for a recall after good recent form in the VFL. Dane Rampe and Joel Amartey are also hopeful of a comeback this week, which could leave defender Lewis Melican on the outer despite his solid return against Carlton two weeks ago. The addition of Amartey up forward could see Hayden McLean spend more time in the ruck, which would likely mean young tall Lachlan McAndrew returns to the VFL. - Martin Smith

R11 sub: Corey Warner (replaced Lachlan McAndrew)

Dane Rampe in action during the R4 clash between Sydney and Port Adelaide at the SCG on April 8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are sliding back to the point where they are selecting from the bare minimum of players after injuries to Tom Barrass (hip), Elijah Hewett (concussion), Shannon Hurn (hamstring) and Connor West (knee). Liam Duggan (suspension) will be available against Adelaide, while there is doubt over ruckman Callum Jamieson. Captain Luke Shuey is pushing to return from ankle and hamstring injuries and is tipped to play, while Greg Clark can be elevated from substitute duties. Midfielder Luke Edwards is due to come out of concussion protocols and be available, and Samo Petrevski-Seton should be cleared of a quad injury. Zane Trew (14 disposals in the WAFL) and Campbell Chesser (19) may be required, despite the club wanting to allow the latter a block of WAFL games to build form. – Nathan Schmook

R12 sub: Greg Clark (replaced Luke Edwards)

Luke Shuey looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge will need to plug another hole at half-back after scans confirmed a hamstring strain for Ed Richards. The Dogs might consider Caleb Poulter on Friday night, just a week after selecting the former Collingwood wingman in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft. Laitham Vandermeer has been playing at half-back for Footscray and is another option that the Dogs will consider against Port Adelaide, along with Hayden Crozier and Luke Cleary. Alex Keath collected 21 touches and six marks against Geelong's VFL side, while Josh Bruce finished with 16 disposals and seven marks at Avalon Airport Oval. Sam Darcy kicked 1.5 in his return game from 13 disposals and six marks but is set to undergo surgery after suffering a fractured jaw. Mitch Hannan kicked three goals after being dropped following the trip to the Northern Territory. - Josh Gabelich

R12 sub: Lachlan McNeil (replaced Ed Richards)

DOGS v POWER Get your tickets to Friday night footy NOW