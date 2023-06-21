Sydney could be boosted by a handful of star players for its clash with West Coast on Saturday

Callum Mills and Lance Franklin at Sydney training in September, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

COACH John Longmire concedes Sydney's early season reliance on Lance Franklin has proven costly as the ageing star feels the pinch of a long season.

The Swans should regain dynamo Isaac Heeney (concussion) against West Coast at the SCG on Saturday, while Tom McCartin (concussion), Callum Mills (calf) and Logan McDonald (ankle) are also a chance if they can get through training on Thursday.

But Franklin is yet to prove his fitness and is a chance to miss a second consecutive game due to knee soreness.

Longmire had hoped the manage the 36-year-old Franklin this season, but the star forward was instead forced to play nine of the Swans' first 12 games amid a spate of forward-line injuries.

"We wouldn't have played him in the first half of the year as much as we did if we had other options," Longmire said on Wednesday.

Lance Franklin looks on during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We had some injuries to other key forwards in Joel (Amartey) and Reidy (Sam Reid), and towards the end of that period Logan as well. And it's probably cost him a little bit in the back end of the year.

"If we had some other options, we would have taken that (chance to rest him).

"He's OK. He did some training yesterday and we'll see how he pulls up after tomorrow (main training session).

"If he's ready to play, we'll play him (on Saturday)."

The legendary forward is part of a lengthy injury list, which has plagued Sydney this year and contributed to them tumbling down the ladder to 15th.

Though the Eagles are strong contenders for the wooden spoon, the return of defenders Tom Barrass, Liam Duggan and Jeremy McGovern this weekend will pose a challenge to the Swans' understrength forward line.

Longmire says, while his team have undeniably been ravaged by injury, it is a challenge all teams have to face.

"Different teams at different times go through it," he said.

"You deal with the cards that are put in front of you and our challenge now is to make sure we get the other players - the ones that are coming back - we get that balance right and get them in as good a form as we possibly can."

The Swans remain confident in their team composition and have re-signed 33-year-old co-captain Dane Rampe on a two-year extension.

The defender has played 221 games with Sydney since being picked in the 2013 AFL rookie draft and has played a pivotal role leading the Swans during their tumultuous 2023 season.

"(From) the moment we put him in the team, he has been an outstanding, massive competitor and such a critical leader for this footy club on and off the field," Longmire said.