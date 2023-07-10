Seamus Mitchell in action during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN youngster Seamus Mitchell has been named the round 17 AFL Rising Star after his impressive performance in the Hawks' loss to Greater Western Sydney on Saturday.

Mitchell had 20 disposals (six contested, five intercept possessions) at 70 per cent efficiency, and took four marks in the Hawks' 13-point loss at Giants Stadium.

Originally taken with pick No.29 in the 2020 AFL Draft, Mitchell played nine VFL games across two seasons before being delisted at the end of last season.

However, the Hawks committed to selecting him in the Rookie Draft in November and he's been one of the most surprising performers for the Hawks in their rebuilding year.

Learn More 06:02

The 181cm forward-turned-defender has played 10 out of 11 games since making his debut during Gather Round this year, only missing round 12 as a late withdrawal due to illness.

As reported in AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last month, he has since signed a two-year contract extension which will tie him to the club until the end of 2025.

Learn More 01:08

Mitchell is the second Hawthorn player to earn a Rising Star nomination this year, alongside Josh Weddle who was nominated in round 10.

Saturday's loss keeps Hawthorn in 16th spot on the ladder, with its win-loss record sitting at 4-12 ahead of a round 18 clash with North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Sunday.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell