Adem Yze has been unveiled as Richmond senior coach after beating Andrew McQualter to the role

Adam Yze is unveiled as Richmond senior coach on Sep 21, 2023. Picture: Richmond FC

RICHMOND has confirmed experienced Melbourne assistant Adem Yze as its permanent successor for triple premiership coach Damien Hardwick.

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, Yze had been in a battle with caretaker coach Andrew McQualter for the top job.

Essendon assistant Daniel Giansiracusa, Hawthorn assistant Chris Newman and Richmond assistant Xavier Clarke had also been on the Tigers' coaching shortlist.

AFL.com.au reported last month that Port Adelaide assistant Josh Carr had chosen to stay at the Power despite being sounded out for the Tigers role.

After Hardwick abruptly quit as Richmond coach in May after 13-and-a-half seasons, McQualter led the Tigers to seven wins from his 13 games in charge.

Yze has been an assistant in the AFL system for more than a decade, first working part-time under Alastair Clarkson back at Hawthorn in 2012.

Richmond confirmed the news on Thursday night.

Adem Yze chats with Simon Goodwin at Melbourne training on September 4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have no doubt that Adem is the right man to lead us into the future," Richmond president John O’Rourke said.

"Adem brings an enormous breadth of experience to the club.

"He has a deep understanding of the game and what drives on-field success from a strategic and cultural perspective.

"Adem has great energy and is highly competitive, and during the appointment process, it became increasingly obvious that he was a great fit for our club.

"He was the ideal candidate, and we have no doubt our playing group will thrive under his coaching."

After six full-time seasons with the Hawks, Yze moved to the Demons, the club he played 271 games for, ahead of the 2021 season.

It ends a long wait for the 46-year-old to land a senior job, who last year missed out on the senior roles at Essendon and Greater Western Sydney.

"This is a club steeped in history and blessed with a magnificent supporter base. I feel very humbled to have been given this opportunity," Yze said.

"I can't wait to meet the playing group and start building towards the 2024 season."

Andrew McQualter looks on during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick was last month named Gold Coast's new coach following the axing of Stuart Dew in July.

O'Rourke thanked all those who had taken part in the coaching process.

"Andrew took the selfless decision to take on the interim role when Damien Hardwick left the club, and he has handled himself with confidence and class," he said.

"He continued to impress during the interview process, and I have no doubt he will be a future AFL coach."

Yze will front his first press conference as Richmond coach on Friday at Punt Rd.

Adam Yze at Melbourne training on February 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers will attempt to bounce back from a 13th-place finish this year without premiership stars Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt, who retired at season's end.

Melbourne thanked Yze for his contribution to the Demons and wished him well at Richmond.

"Adem has had a significant impact on our football program since joining the club three years ago," Demons football performance boss Alan Richardson said.

"His ability to read the game and the direction he was able to provide our players and coaches was first class, and we are thrilled to see him get this opportunity."