Club bosses are more supportive of the AFL introducing a wildcard weekend than in previous years

Andrew Dillon at the Toyota AFL Open Launch at Marvel Stadium on June 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon says the League will continue to explore the concept of a wildcard round to start the men's finals series after the idea received support from club bosses at a meeting last month.

The AFL finals has been played between the top eight sides since 1994 and has used the current system (1 v 4, 2 v 3, 5 v 8, 6 v 7) since 2000.

The idea of a wildcard weekend, where the teams ranked seventh to 10th on the ladder at the end of the home and away season would face off for the final two spots in the top eight, had been dismissed by previous AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan.

On Wednesday, the current boss said a wildcard round, where seventh would play 10th and eighth play ninth, received "a bit more support than it has had previously" when it was raised at a meeting with club CEOs last month.

"We had a really good conversation with our CEOs ... and we looked at a number of different things we could do with the competition structure," Dillon said.

"The wildcard got probably a bit more support than it has had previously, but there's a lot of consultation that we'll have to go through with our clubs, players and commission.

Learn More 05:12

"But from small ideas come big things. Gather Round was a thought bubble at one stage and we've seen how successful that's been.

"It's something that we'll look at but the final eight is tried and tested, and it's worked for the competition for a long time."

Dillon was speaking after the League confirmed a 'Super Sunday' of games in round 24 later this month that will determine the final make-up of the top eight.

Unlike a standard Sunday that normally sees games start at 1.10pm AEST, 3.20pm AEST and 4.40pm AEST, there will be no crossover between the three pivotal Sunday matches in round 24, which will instead start at 12.30pm AEST, 3.20pm AEST and 6.10pm AEST.

Dillon said giving games a standalone timeslot, where possible, is something he's keen for the League to pursue.

"The fixture is really complex," he said. "We've got to work with venues and broadcasters and when we can get games sitting in their own slot, it's great. There are other requirements but where we can do it, we'll do that going forward."

Learn More 28:03

Up to a dozen teams could still be in the finals hunt when round 24 begins in what has been one of the most unpredictable seasons in memory.

"As we sit here now, there's no team that's in the top eight that is mathematically locked in," Dillon said.

"So we're really looking forward to a big round 24.

"We're hoping that there will be massive live games all the way through the round."