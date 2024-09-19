Every week, Mitch Georgiades' mum reminds him to enjoy himself on the field. And it's paying dividends

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE OF the highlights of Mitch Georgiades' first 50 games was the soaring Mark of the Year he took against Fremantle in 2022, leaping spectacularly and sitting on the shoulders of Brennan Cox to take a classic mark.

It was a moment that typified the talented young forward, who became known for his big marks and excellent hands inside 50, providing a good counterbalance to leading forwards Todd Marshall and Charlie Dixon.

That ability to take a big mark remains after returning this season from an ACL injury, but Georgiades has put together a different looking highlights reel in 2024 that might not be as flashy but is certainly more effective.

His 23.24 from 19 games in 2022 have been enhanced to 43.26 from 19 games this season, with the simple things paying off for Georgiades, who has become craftier at finding gaps inside 50 and using his speed to lead into them.

"It's something I've worked on, trying to take more of the easier ones rather than trying to take the hardest possible mark out there and fly from seven deep, so I think I'm getting the right balance," Georgiades told AFL.com.au.

"I'm definitely working on my craft around leading patterns I think one of my strengths is being able to move and use my speed to open up spaces and then move into it.

"As a forward line, we try to be as mobile as possible and have as much movement as possible, creating little pockets of space for each other to lead into."

Georgiades has taken a team-high 31 marks on the lead this season – compared to 24 in 2022 – with his average of 1.6 a game ranked No.4 in the AFL in 2024.

With scores tied early in the fourth quarter against Hawthorn in last Friday night's semi-final, he combined brilliantly with teammate Willie Rioli for a mark on the lead that set up one of his three goals in the do-or-die final.

Being able to stand up in big moments like that meant the 22-year-old entered Friday night's preliminary final with a belief that his own form would hold up as he progresses through his first September campaign.

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal with Jordon Sweet, Darcy Byrne-Jones and Willem Drew during the semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"It gives me good confidence going into this week, knowing that I've done the work throughout the whole year and my footy is good enough to stand up in big moments," Georgiades said.

"To back in all my processes, in particular my goalkicking, is something I pride myself on, and to go back and kick those goals was definitely nice.

"It's all about getting your moments in the finals and I felt like I competed really well for the first three quarters and probably didn't see a lot of rewards, but then in the last quarter to stand up in some big moments was nice."

Around the same time Georgiades was taking Mark of the Year two seasons ago, he was also putting massive amounts of pressure on himself to convert in front of goal without always getting the best results.

His time out of the game with an ACL injury in 2023 allowed him to focus, however, both on his basic football skills and his mindset, coming back this year with a fresh and more relaxed approach in front of goal.

"I just try and enjoy the moment. In the past I was putting so much pressure on finishing my set shots, so now I put a smile on my face it's hard to think of anything else other enjoying the moment when you're smiling," he said.

Mitch Georgiades celebrates a goal during the R21 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Adelaide Oval on August 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I've worked with our mindfulness coach and it's something we've worked on together, and Mum reminds me every game to go out there and smile and enjoy it as well, so she likes that part.

"Mindfulness is such a big part of it these days and getting the right balance for what works for individuals is so different.

"I'm quite a bubbly person, I try to enjoy the moment as much as possible and I try to bring as much energy as I can, and I feel like that shows in my footy."

Georgiades, who missed the 2021 finals with a left hamstring injury in the final round of the season, expected to be more nervous playing his first September clashes this season, but the games have felt like any other in the build-up.

Playing in his first finals win against Hawthorn just a week after an 84-point belting against Geelong typified what he had loved about the Power's season in 2024.

"For me it's the responses we've had and the ability for us to move on to the next week and stay in the present. The maturity of the group has probably been the highlight," Georgiades said.

"Clearly it's a big challenge this week, but we know what works for us as a team and that's contest and pressure. That's going to put us in good stead for finals footy and hopefully on Friday that'll help us."