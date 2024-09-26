It's Grand Final week for Sliding Doors, too ... and Damo's STILL got plenty to say

Callum Mills and Callum Ah Chee.

IF ...

the Crows missed on Lukosius

THEN ...

they've hit with Isaac Cumming. I reckon Cumming's versatility will fill quite a few of the many holes in this team.

IF ..

the Callum at the other Grand Final club has taken all the headlines this week

THEN ...

the Callum at the Lions won't mind one bit. That's how it has always been for Ah Chee. The game's least profiled big-moment-in-big-game player.

IF ...

I was Orazio Fantasia

THEN ...

I wouldn't be running in the Grand Final sprint at half-time on Saturday. I love the theatre of the race, but if injury-prone Fantasia suffers another soft tissue in it, I can't imagine Vossy being too thrilled.

IF ...

Dan Houston is yet to nominate a preferred club for 2025 and beyond

THEN ...

don't rule out Collingwood. Genuine interest. This club won't be dying wondering in the trade period.

IF ...

Jakey Stringer tests the market and no one wants him

THEN ...

he's got the luxury of walking back into Tullamarine. It actually might be the best option for both player and club.

IF ...

Caleb Serong's 28 votes on Monday night was good for fourth only

THEN ...

it would have won 12 of 17 Brownlow Medal counts between 1998 and 2014. The Serong-Brayshaw-Young midfield combo should, in 2025, strive for the heights of Heeney-Warner-Gulden.

IF ...

losing a preliminary final by 10 points is a massive missed opportunity

THEN ...

Chris Scott's post-match take gave it context. "You've got to risk this feeling to take the chance to do something great." And other coaches may have struggled to take the 2024 Cats list beyond even 12th place on the ladder.

IF ...

the 2024 Rising Star top five was Dempsey, Wardlaw, Lohmann, Wilson and McKercher

THEN ...

it's difficult to argue. And yet Bodhi Uwland may be the best of the lost. Loved his composure this season, particularly because he started it with just three matches to his name.

IF ...

Chad Warner is by far the biggest name out of contract at the end of 2025

THEN ...

Finn Callaghan is still a sizeable one. As Jimmy Bartel playfully calls him – "the rosy-faced assassin". Giants can't keep losing guns. Need to sort this out.

IF ...

the acquisition of Tom Barrass and Josh Battle is shrewd recruiting

THEN ...

it's also put doubt in the minds of some of the already-listed Hawks backs. Sam Frost, who in 2024 had his best season of 13 in the AFL, may be versatile enough to adapt, and play "smaller". But Jai Serong would be a player of interest to other clubs.

IF ...

there are going to be some wild conversations between clubs about potential player moves in the next three weeks

THEN ...

Christian Petracca, despite his long-term contract and recent, and belated, public commitment to the Dees, will be the subject of a few of those wild conversations.

IF ...

North doesn't use the national draft to add the best key-position prospect

THEN ...

nothing will change. Not saying they need to use pick two outright to secure that player. But they cannot let another club land the best key-position player.

IF ...

Dan Houston was publicly adamant on August 30 when he said "I am not leaving next year", and then on September 24 said "I have informed the club that my preference is to play in Victoria next year"

THEN ...

add the first quote to the thick book of deliberate lies told by people in football. And not one person, including Houston himself, believed that August 30 line when he said it.

IF ...

Dion Prestia pings another hamstring … in the Grand Final sprint

THEN ...

he may not play again. I wonder if the Tigers' fitness staff are fully across his inclusion in the race.

IF ...

the Jack Macrae-to-St Kilda move was one I didn't immediately embrace as positive for the Saints

THEN ...

a week later, I get it, and I like it.

IF ...

The Chad as a 21-year-old in 2022 racked up 29 disposals (18 of them contested), two goals and 10 clearances in a losing Grand Final

THEN ...

I've got him down for 30 disposals and three goals as 23-year-old on Saturday. He's built for this venue and occasion.

IF ...

Andrew McQualter gets the nod as Eagles coach

THEN ...

it might be a coach-player package deal for the Eagles. While an assistant coach at the Tigers, McQualter had brilliant relationships with several Richmond players, including the trio seeking new football futures in the west - Shai Bolton, Liam Baker, Jack Graham. Adding those guys would have the potential to at least start the Eagles' desperately required process to change.

IF ...

Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae have officially sought exits

THEN ...

I expect Caleb Daniel to follow. Too good to be playing VFL.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

there definitely needs to be a review into how umpires in 2024 could award a staggering 45 votes to the winner and 38 to the runner-up in the Brownlow ...

THEN ...

under no circumstances should a resolution be passed to allow umpires to view stats or Champion Data assessments.