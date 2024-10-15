(clockwise from left): Jake Stringer, Shai Bolton, Jack Macrae and James Peatling. Pictures: AFL Photos

NINE days, a lot of talk and still plenty of action to come.

Since the trade window opened two Mondays ago, just 10 players have been traded to a new club - five of which came in one mega trade on Tuesday afternoon - with a host of significant pick swaps also taking place.

An additional seven players have moved as free agents, but it leaves around 15 players in a state of limbo with less than 24 hours to go before the trade deadline at 7.30pm AEDT on Wednesday night.

Here's a quick state of play ahead of Deadline Day.

Bailey Smith

The star Bulldog's long-desired move remains at a standstill, with the Cats offering their first-round pick (No.17) and the Dogs insistent the 23-year-old, who is coming off a year out of the game with a ruptured ACL, is worth more. This one is set to go down to the last few minutes.

Tom Barrass

The onus is on Hawthorn to get the deal done for the 29-year-old, having promised him a move to Victoria. The two future first-round picks that Hawthorn holds – its own and Carlton's – will be central to the deal. West Coast has long wanted two first-rounders for Barrass, but the Hawks are reluctant to pay that much given the key defender's age and lack of durability over his career. Another one that could go the distance.

Tom Barrass looks on after West Coast's loss to Fremantle at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Shai Bolton

It's rare a player with four years remaining on a contract can be lured to a rival, but that's what Fremantle hopes to do with Bolton. Richmond wants Freo's picks 10 and 11, while the Dockers only want to give up 10 and 18. It's yet to be seen whether Fremantle can find a compromise that will satisfy the Tigers, or if they'll agree to the 10 and 11 combo.

Caleb Daniel

The 2020 Western Bulldogs club champion hasn't formally requested a trade but is keen on more opportunity, and North Melbourne is keen on bringing him in. AFL.com.au's Inside Trading reported this week that the Roos' pick No.25 will be a key part of the deal, with other picks likely to change hands to balance any trade - if it happens. Daniel is contracted at the Dogs so would stay there if a deal can't be reached.

Caleb Daniel handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Daniel Rioli

This deal is close to going through, with Gold Coast's picks 6 and 23 set to form the bulk of the trade. The Suns have committed to Rioli and, having agreed the terms to move Jack Lukosius to Port Adelaide while bringing in John Noble, can focus their attention on securing the reigning Richmond club champion on Wednesday.

Jake Stringer

Essendon is happy for the enigmatic goalkicker to find a new home, Stringer is happy to move to Greater Western Sydney and it seems the Giants are willing to add the 30-year-old to their potent forward line. As always, it's a question of price. GWS wants its pick 56 to be the main part of the deal; Essendon wants what it terms as "adequate compensation" – e.g. more than just 56. This should get done, one way or another.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal for Essendon against Geelong in R16, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

James Peatling

Peatling's move from GWS to Adelaide is expected to go through on Wednesday, with the Crows putting up two different offers to the Giants. All involve future picks, with the Giants targeting a future second-rounder, but the Crows preferring an exchange of future second and third-round picks.

Jack Macrae

This one has moved very slowly, with little progress made a month after Macrae requested a trade from the Bulldogs to St Kilda. The Saints landed picks 32 and 45 in a trade with Brisbane on Tuesday, which could help the deal progress. But with Macrae contracted for another three years, there's a chance he stays at the Bulldogs.

Jack Macrae warms up ahead of round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

Luke Parker

The Sydney veteran has requested a trade to North Melbourne, but talks have been slow between the two clubs. North's initial offer of pick 62 was rejected by the Swans, and Kangaroos list boss Brady Rawlings has said his club would have to be prepared to "move on" if talks don't progress. With North's pick 25 likely to be part of the Caleb Daniel trade, that leaves pick 44 or future picks to get this one done.

Xavier O'Halloran

The contracted GWS midfielder has expressed a desire to move to the Bulldogs, but talks have not progressed so far. The Giants are keen to retain the 24-year-old while the Dogs have a three-year offer on the table. The Dogs may go harder at this one if Caleb Daniel and/or Jack Macrae depart the club on Wednesday.

Xavier O'Halloran in action during the R24 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Wade Derksen

The versatile Giants tall requested a trade to Victoria, but appears likely to stay at GWS. Melbourne had shown interest but after its offers to the Giants were rebuffed, the Dees said on Tuesday that a deal was "looking fairly unlikely". Derksen is contracted at the Giants for 2025.

Brodie Kemp

This one emerged on Tuesday, with St Kilda expressing an interest in the contracted Carlton tall. It's a late move so might not get done, but the Saints are looking to cover for the loss of Josh Battle down back and have Kemp in their sights.

Deven Robertson

Having turned down interest from West Coast last year, Robertson is again looking for a new home having struggled to break into Brisbane's side this year. The Eagles have expressed an interest again, but have had bigger fish to fry so far in the trade period.

Deven Robertson celebrates a goal during the Toyota AFL Grand Final between Brisbane and Collingwood on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Tim Membrey

Without a new deal at the Saints, Membrey has attracted interest from Collingwood, as reported by AFL.com.au on Tuesday. The Pies could do a deal with a late pick on Wednesday, or they could pick him up as a delisted free agent if no other suitors emerge.

Matt Kennedy

The Blues had encouraged the contracted midfielder to look elsewhere and while interest was initially minimal, the Bulldogs emerged on Tuesday as a possible suitor. The Dogs have plenty of trades to work through on Wednesday so this one will likely happen very late, if it gets done at all.

Matt Kennedy in action during the round two clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Jacob Konstanty

A former top-20 pick at Sydney, Konstanty has not been offered a new deal by the Swans. Essendon has shown some interest and could offer up a late pick on Wednesday, or wait for him to be delisted and pick him up as a delisted free agent later in the year.

Jack Hayes

Another uncontracted player, Hayes has had a medical at Collingwood and could join the Pies from St Kilda. The mature-aged recruit has played just eight games in three seasons at the Saints due to injury, but he's shown some ability so the Pies could swoop, likely as a delisted free agent after the trade period.

Jack Hayes during the round eight match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Tomlinson

The defender is not expected to get a new deal from Melbourne so, if he's to find a new club, it's more likely to happen in the delisted free agency period rather than through a trade. Collingwood is considered the frontrunner while Gold Coast has also had interest, but St Kilda is out of the race after also taking a look.

Jaxon Prior

Having played just four games for Brisbane this year, Prior is coming out of contract but has attracted interest from Essendon. The Bombers will likely look to sign him as a delisted free agent after the trade period.