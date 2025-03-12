The Tigers will have Tom Lynch for their round one clash against the Blues

Tom Lynch looks on during a Richmond training session on August 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

TOM LYNCH and Jack Silvagni will make popular returns from injury when Richmond and Carlton play their traditional round one blockbuster at the MCG.

Tigers coach Adem Yze confirmed Lynch – their key forward "godfather" – has recovered from his pre-season concussion and will play in Thursday night's clash.

Likewise, Carlton will welcome back Silvagni for his first AFL game in exactly 600 days, after an ACL tear wiped him out last season.

"It's a great magnet to have. To be fair, the players around him really need him – we have a really young forward line group," Yze said of Lynch's return.

"To have the 'godfather' down here, to help out, he sits in our meetings (and) he's obviously such a great leader.

"He'll have his young minions around him ... and the big fella will give us a contest."

Learn More 28:05

Lynch has played only eight games in the past two seasons because of injuries.

No.1 draft pick Sam Lalor and fellow round one selections Luke Trainor and Harry Armstrong will debut against the Blues.

Lalor suffered a fractured jaw and concussion in a pre-season game last month, but Yze said he is ready to play.

"We knew it was only minor, only a hairline fracture, and a lot of players have come back really quick from that," Yze said.

Learn More 00:57

"He's such a diligent kid and we wouldn't put him at risk – if he wasn't ready to play, we wouldn't play him. He was itching to play."

Blues father-son recruit Lucas Camporeale will make his AFL debut, and former Greater Western Sydney defender Nick Haynes will play his first game for Carlton.

Sam Walsh has recovered from a hamstring injury, and Michael Voss noted this is the first time since he started coaching the Blues that he's had the star onballer available for round one.

Silvagni has played mainly as a forward, but will feature in defence against the Tigers.

Learn More 45:02

Sydney hosted two games last weekend as part of the cyclone-depleted Opening Round, but Yze and Voss felt like Thursday night is the real season starter.

"A Carlton-Richmond game at the 'G, Thursday night – it feels like it's the first game of the season," Yze said.

"Opening Round is what it is, but we always have the opportunity and we have the privilege to play against a big team on the big stage in round one.

"We can't wait to get going."

The MCG will be packed, and Voss likewise is itching to take on the Tigers.

"It does feel like footy starts now, doesn't it. The rivalry is real," he said.